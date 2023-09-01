Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|9.50
|22.02
|36.59
|40.84
|101.96
|115.60
|3.39
|16.88
|46.16
|97.55
|86.53
|352.48
|215.17
|12.35
|2.66
|50.92
|44.91
|43.96
|923.44
|445.83
|10.55
|31.36
|40.05
|38.15
|58.64
|127.42
|127.42
|0.99
|1.15
|14.22
|4.45
|5.54
|143.91
|38.80
|-0.90
|16.49
|49.27
|31.99
|75.14
|154.21
|63.09
|1.99
|-1.28
|27.31
|62.60
|23.61
|14.74
|14.74
|0.43
|-1.27
|27.39
|29.09
|29.09
|29.09
|29.09
|7.60
|-4.44
|6.65
|4.66
|16.53
|261.38
|-8.66
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|33,10,203
|2.52
|1,144.78
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|32,49,056
|1.88
|1,123.64
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,85,720
|0.93
|375.48
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|8,22,894
|1.85
|284.59
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|7,40,640
|1.43
|256.14
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|7,40,000
|1.84
|255.92
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|6,21,300
|2.71
|214.87
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|4,62,763
|1.09
|160.04
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,50,000
|2.43
|121.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AIA Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1991PLC015182 and registration number is 015182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3081.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹34,852.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd. is 33.01 and PB ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd. is 6.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹3,703.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIA Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹3,720.00 and 52-week low of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,383.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.