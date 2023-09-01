Follow Us

AIA Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,680.00₹3,744.00
₹3,703.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,383.50₹3,720.00
₹3,703.80
Open Price
₹3,720.00
Prev. Close
₹3,695.15
Volume
56,865

AIA Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,733.67
  • R23,769.48
  • R33,794.97
  • Pivot
    3,708.18
  • S13,672.37
  • S23,646.88
  • S33,611.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,600.73,677.54
  • 102,590.253,651.67
  • 202,547.73,603.1
  • 502,558.143,460.22
  • 1002,417.313,267.49
  • 2002,111.753,011.93

AIA Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.359.5022.0236.5940.84101.96115.60
3.3916.8846.1697.5586.53352.48215.17
12.352.6650.9244.9143.96923.44445.83
10.5531.3640.0538.1558.64127.42127.42
0.991.1514.224.455.54143.9138.80
-0.9016.4949.2731.9975.14154.2163.09
1.99-1.2827.3162.6023.6114.7414.74
0.43-1.2727.3929.0929.0929.0929.09
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

AIA Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

AIA Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan33,10,2032.521,144.78
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund32,49,0561.881,123.64
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan10,85,7200.93375.48
SBI Long Term Equity Fund8,22,8941.85284.59
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities7,40,6401.43256.14
SBI Large & Midcap Fund7,40,0001.84255.92
HSBC Midcap Fund6,21,3002.71214.87
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan4,62,7631.09160.04
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,50,0002.43121.04
View All Mutual Funds

AIA Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AIA Engineering Ltd.

AIA Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1991PLC015182 and registration number is 015182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3081.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashwant M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Khushali S Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika S Shodhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep C Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Harivallabhdas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Janaki Udayan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on AIA Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AIA Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹34,852.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd. is 33.01 and PB ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd. is 6.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AIA Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹3,703.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AIA Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIA Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹3,720.00 and 52-week low of AIA Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,383.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

