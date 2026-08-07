Here's the live share price of AIA Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AIA Engineering has gained 51.80% compared to peers like Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%), Kirloskar Industries (-9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, AIA Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%) and Electrosteel Castings (13.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,617.98
|4,631.33
|10
|4,619.26
|4,634.9
|20
|4,668.83
|4,649.94
|50
|4,617.18
|4,556.67
|100
|4,206.74
|4,345.98
|200
|3,980.91
|4,078.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AIA Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.10%, FII holding rose to 16.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,28,247
|1.68
|1,691.22
|29,00,000
|1.72
|1,473.61
|14,84,340
|2.37
|754.25
|13,00,000
|2.74
|660.58
|11,19,567
|1.84
|568.9
|10,72,487
|0.98
|544.97
|10,54,511
|1.31
|535.84
|8,05,150
|0.48
|409.13
|6,41,410
|3.55
|325.93
|5,55,746
|3.3
|282.4
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|AIA Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|AIA Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|AIA Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|AIA Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|AIA Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
AIA Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1991PLC015182 and registration number is 015182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3762.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIA Engineering is ₹4,780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AIA Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AIA Engineering is ₹44,607.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AIA Engineering are ₹4,851.25 and ₹4,734.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIA Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIA Engineering is ₹5,175.00 and 52-week low of AIA Engineering is ₹3,000.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AIA Engineering has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 19.26% over 3 months, 51.8% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 19.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AIA Engineering are 35.12 and 5.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global