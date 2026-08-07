What is the share price of AIA Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIA Engineering is ₹4,780.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AIA Engineering? The AIA Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AIA Engineering? The market cap of AIA Engineering is ₹44,607.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AIA Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of AIA Engineering are ₹4,851.25 and ₹4,734.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AIA Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIA Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIA Engineering is ₹5,175.00 and 52-week low of AIA Engineering is ₹3,000.60 as on .

How has the AIA Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The AIA Engineering has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 19.26% over 3 months, 51.8% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 19.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AIA Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AIA Engineering are 35.12 and 5.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global