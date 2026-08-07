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AIA Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIA ENGINEERING

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Goods

Here's the live share price of AIA Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,780.00 Closed
-0.32₹ -15.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AIA Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,734.70₹4,851.25
₹4,780.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,000.60₹5,175.00
₹4,780.00
Open Price
₹4,851.25
Prev. Close
₹4,795.25
Volume
2,094

Source: Dion Global

AIA Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AIA Engineering has gained 51.80% compared to peers like Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%), Kirloskar Industries (-9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, AIA Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%) and Electrosteel Castings (13.99%).

AIA Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AIA Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,617.984,631.33
104,619.264,634.9
204,668.834,649.94
504,617.184,556.67
1004,206.744,345.98
2003,980.914,078.42

Source: Dion Global

AIA Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AIA Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.10%, FII holding rose to 16.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AIA Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,28,2471.681,691.22
29,00,0001.721,473.61
14,84,3402.37754.25
13,00,0002.74660.58
11,19,5671.84568.9
10,72,4870.98544.97
10,54,5111.31535.84
8,05,1500.48409.13
6,41,4103.55325.93
5,55,7463.3282.4

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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AIA Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTAIA Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTAIA Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTAIA Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTAIA Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTAIA Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About AIA Engineering

AIA Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1991PLC015182 and registration number is 015182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3762.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashwant M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Khushali S Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika S Shodhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Piyush B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Harivallabhdas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Janaki Udayan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on AIA Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of AIA Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIA Engineering is ₹4,780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AIA Engineering?

The AIA Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AIA Engineering?

The market cap of AIA Engineering is ₹44,607.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AIA Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AIA Engineering are ₹4,851.25 and ₹4,734.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AIA Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIA Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIA Engineering is ₹5,175.00 and 52-week low of AIA Engineering is ₹3,000.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AIA Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The AIA Engineering has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 19.26% over 3 months, 51.8% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 19.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AIA Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AIA Engineering are 35.12 and 5.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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