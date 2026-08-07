What is the share price of Hathway Cable & Datacom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹10.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Hathway Cable & Datacom? The Hathway Cable & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom? The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹1,936.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hathway Cable & Datacom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Cable & Datacom are ₹10.95 and ₹10.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Cable & Datacom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Cable & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹8.79 as on .

How has the Hathway Cable & Datacom performed historically in terms of returns? The Hathway Cable & Datacom has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -2.15% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, -13.17% across 3 years, and -16.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom are 25.56 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global