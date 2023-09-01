Follow Us

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Share Price

HATHWAY CABLE & DATACOM LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.90 Closed
2.420.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.50₹16.95
₹16.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.25₹19.65
₹16.90
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹16.50
Volume
75,82,511

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.03
  • R217.22
  • R317.48
  • Pivot
    16.77
  • S116.58
  • S216.32
  • S316.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.916.62
  • 1015.9916.62
  • 2016.0716.46
  • 5016.915.88
  • 10016.8915.45
  • 20018.3315.66

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Share Holdings

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund68,77,6350.2410.94

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204MH1959PLC011421 and registration number is 011421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 621.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 354.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sasha Mirchandani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Parpia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sancheti
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Raheja
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.?

The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹2,991.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is 48.51 and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹19.65 and 52-week low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

