Here's the live share price of Hathway Cable & Datacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hathway Cable & Datacom has declined 23.76% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hathway Cable & Datacom has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.84
|10.9
|10
|10.84
|10.9
|20
|10.96
|10.95
|50
|11.03
|10.98
|100
|10.74
|11.07
|200
|11.54
|11.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hathway Cable & Datacom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Hathway Cable & Data - Newspaper Clippings - Sixty-Sixth Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Related
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Hathway Cable & Data - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Hathway Cable & Data - Notice Of The Sixty-Sixth Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Hathway Cable & Data - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Hathway Cable & Data - Newspaper Clipping - Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Informatio
Source: Dion Global
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204MH1959PLC011421 and registration number is 011421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 354.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹10.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hathway Cable & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹1,936.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Cable & Datacom are ₹10.95 and ₹10.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Cable & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹8.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hathway Cable & Datacom has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -2.15% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, -13.17% across 3 years, and -16.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom are 25.56 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global