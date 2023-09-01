Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|68,77,635
|0.24
|10.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204MH1959PLC011421 and registration number is 011421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 621.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 354.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹2,991.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is 48.51 and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹19.65 and 52-week low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is ₹12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.