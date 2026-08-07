Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price

NSE
BSE

HATHWAY CABLE & DATACOM

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hathway Cable & Datacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.94 Closed
0.83₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hathway Cable & Datacom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.57₹10.95
₹10.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.79₹15.25
₹10.94
Open Price
₹10.57
Prev. Close
₹10.85
Volume
1,53,575

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Cable & Datacom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hathway Cable & Datacom has declined 23.76% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hathway Cable & Datacom has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.8410.9
1010.8410.9
2010.9610.95
5011.0310.98
10010.7411.07
20011.5411.73

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hathway Cable & Datacom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hathway Cable & Datacom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTHathway Cable & Data - Newspaper Clippings - Sixty-Sixth Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Related
Jul 24, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTHathway Cable & Data - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTHathway Cable & Data - Notice Of The Sixty-Sixth Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTHathway Cable & Data - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTHathway Cable & Data - Newspaper Clipping - Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Informatio

Source: Dion Global

About Hathway Cable & Datacom

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64204MH1959PLC011421 and registration number is 011421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 354.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Hingwala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sancheti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Viren Raheja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay Raheja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price

What is the share price of Hathway Cable & Datacom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹10.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hathway Cable & Datacom?

The Hathway Cable & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom?

The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹1,936.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hathway Cable & Datacom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Cable & Datacom are ₹10.95 and ₹10.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Cable & Datacom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Cable & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹8.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hathway Cable & Datacom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hathway Cable & Datacom has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -2.15% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, -13.17% across 3 years, and -16.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom are 25.56 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Cable & Datacom News

More Hathway Cable & Datacom News
Market Pulse