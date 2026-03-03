Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Welspun Living Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELSPUN LIVING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Welspun Living along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.85 Closed
-0.40₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Welspun Living Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.95₹126.30
₹124.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.60₹154.60
₹124.85
Open Price
₹115.95
Prev. Close
₹125.35
Volume
2,93,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Welspun Living has gained 12.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.46%.

Welspun Living’s current P/E of 51.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Welspun Living Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welspun Living		-6.93-15.07-11.019.136.3522.5312.09

Welspun Living Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Welspun Living Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.85129.34
10135.89132.45
20137.17133.61
50131.47132.57
100131.44131.49
200130.93132.37

Welspun Living Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welspun Living remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.43%, FII holding rose to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Welspun Living Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,61,22,3001.33199.8
1,21,21,8070.55150.23
1,08,19,2880.92134.08
14,72,0000.1618.24

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Welspun Living Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTWelspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 17, 2026, 6:29 AM ISTWelspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 7:44 PM ISTWelspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 7:34 PM ISTWelspun Living - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welspun Living Limited Held On
Feb 12, 2026, 7:23 PM ISTWelspun Living - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The ThirdQuarter Ended December 31, 2025.

About Welspun Living

Welspun Living Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC033271 and registration number is 033271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8622.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Dipali Goenka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Altaf Jiwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Lead Independent Director
  • Dr. Ritu Anand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naiyya Saggi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welspun Living Share Price

What is the share price of Welspun Living?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Living is ₹124.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welspun Living?

The Welspun Living is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Living?

The market cap of Welspun Living is ₹11,975.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Living?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Living are ₹126.30 and ₹115.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Living?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Living stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Living is ₹154.60 and 52-week low of Welspun Living is ₹106.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Welspun Living performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welspun Living has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, 16.46% over 1 year, 23.4% across 3 years, and 12.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Living?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Living are 51.49 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Welspun Living News

More Welspun Living News
icon
Market Pulse