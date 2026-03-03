Here's the live share price of Welspun Living along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Welspun Living has gained 12.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.46%.
Welspun Living’s current P/E of 51.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.85
|129.34
|10
|135.89
|132.45
|20
|137.17
|133.61
|50
|131.47
|132.57
|100
|131.44
|131.49
|200
|130.93
|132.37
In the latest quarter, Welspun Living remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.43%, FII holding rose to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,61,22,300
|1.33
|199.8
|1,21,21,807
|0.55
|150.23
|1,08,19,288
|0.92
|134.08
|14,72,000
|0.16
|18.24
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|Welspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 17, 2026, 6:29 AM IST
|Welspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:44 PM IST
|Welspun Living - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:34 PM IST
|Welspun Living - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Welspun Living Limited Held On
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:23 PM IST
|Welspun Living - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The ThirdQuarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Welspun Living Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC033271 and registration number is 033271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8622.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Living is ₹124.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Welspun Living is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welspun Living is ₹11,975.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Living are ₹126.30 and ₹115.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Living stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Living is ₹154.60 and 52-week low of Welspun Living is ₹106.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Welspun Living has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, 16.46% over 1 year, 23.4% across 3 years, and 12.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Living are 51.49 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.