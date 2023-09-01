Follow Us

Ircon International Ltd. Share Price

IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.70 Closed
4.124.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ircon International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.25₹119.80
₹118.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.60₹117.50
₹118.70
Open Price
₹114.60
Prev. Close
₹114.00
Volume
2,92,43,919

Ircon International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.62
  • R2124.48
  • R3129.17
  • Pivot
    116.93
  • S1114.07
  • S2109.38
  • S3106.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.58112.18
  • 1042.12109.94
  • 2041.37105.93
  • 5041.1497.03
  • 10039.3587.23
  • 20040.8675.21

Ircon International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Ircon International Ltd. Share Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF2,0720.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF870.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund2680.020

Ircon International Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Updates
    Ircon International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Change in Key Managerial Personnel authorised for determining materiality of an event or information '.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:11 PM

About Ircon International Ltd.

Ircon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203DL1976GOI008171 and registration number is 008171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6910.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 188.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Misra
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Ragini Advani
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Shyam Lal Gupta
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Dhananjaya Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Upadhyay
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Chauhan
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Dipendra Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director
  • Dr. Kartik Chandulal Bhadra
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on Ircon International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ircon International Ltd.?

The market cap of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹11,163.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ircon International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 13.69 and PB ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ircon International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International Ltd. is ₹118.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ircon International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ircon International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹117.50 and 52-week low of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹38.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

