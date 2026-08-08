Here's the live share price of Ircon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ircon International has declined 21.56% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ircon International has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.97
|129.99
|10
|126.92
|129.04
|20
|128.65
|129.46
|50
|133.2
|132.87
|100
|136.59
|137.97
|200
|148.76
|147.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ircon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding fell to 4.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Ircon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Ircon International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider & Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Ircon International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Ircon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Ircon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Ircon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203DL1976GOI008171 and registration number is 008171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8478.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 188.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International is ₹131.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ircon International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ircon International is ₹12,372.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ircon International are ₹133.00 and ₹131.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ircon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ircon International is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Ircon International is ₹114.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ircon International has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -18.54% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, 8.93% across 3 years, and 24.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ircon International are 20.78 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global