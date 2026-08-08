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Ircon International Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRCON INTERNATIONAL

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE India InfrastructureBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ircon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.55 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ircon International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.05₹133.00
₹131.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.50₹189.55
₹131.55
Open Price
₹131.05
Prev. Close
₹132.40
Volume
1,25,296

Source: Dion Global

Ircon International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ircon International has declined 21.56% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ircon International has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Ircon International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ircon International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.97129.99
10126.92129.04
20128.65129.46
50133.2132.87
100136.59137.97
200148.76147.58

Source: Dion Global

Ircon International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ircon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding fell to 4.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ircon International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTIrcon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTIrcon International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider & Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated
Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTIrcon International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTIrcon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 01, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTIrcon International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Ircon International

Ircon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203DL1976GOI008171 and registration number is 008171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8478.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 188.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Mohan Gupta
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Ragini Advani
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Mishra
    Director - Works
  • Mr. Anand Kumar Singh
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Anand Bhatia
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. Anupum Singh
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. T Varadharajan
    Ind. Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on Ircon International Share Price

What is the share price of Ircon International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International is ₹131.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ircon International?

The Ircon International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ircon International?

The market cap of Ircon International is ₹12,372.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ircon International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ircon International are ₹133.00 and ₹131.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ircon International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ircon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ircon International is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Ircon International is ₹114.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ircon International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ircon International has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -18.54% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, 8.93% across 3 years, and 24.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ircon International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ircon International are 20.78 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ircon International News

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