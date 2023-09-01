Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|2,072
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|87
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|268
|0.02
|0
Ircon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203DL1976GOI008171 and registration number is 008171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6910.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 188.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹11,163.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 13.69 and PB ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International Ltd. is ₹118.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ircon International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹117.50 and 52-week low of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹38.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.