What is the share price of Ircon International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International is ₹131.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Ircon International? The Ircon International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ircon International? The market cap of Ircon International is ₹12,372.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ircon International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ircon International are ₹133.00 and ₹131.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ircon International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ircon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ircon International is ₹189.55 and 52-week low of Ircon International is ₹114.50 as on .

How has the Ircon International performed historically in terms of returns? The Ircon International has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -18.54% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, 8.93% across 3 years, and 24.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ircon International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ircon International are 20.78 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global