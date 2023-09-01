What is the Market Cap of Ircon International Ltd.? The market cap of Ircon International Ltd. is ₹11,163.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ircon International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 13.69 and PB ratio of Ircon International Ltd. is 2.16 as on .

What is the share price of Ircon International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ircon International Ltd. is ₹118.70 as on .