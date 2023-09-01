Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,05,05,030
|0.95
|327.55
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|85,00,000
|2.27
|265.03
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|73,63,765
|2.52
|229.6
|Franklin India Taxshield
|38,00,000
|2.26
|118.48
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|34,22,826
|1.64
|106.72
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|16,43,181
|0.16
|51.23
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|13,00,000
|1.59
|40.53
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|13,00,000
|1.29
|40.53
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|12,76,604
|3.08
|39.8
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,33,716
|0.3
|32.23
Jyothy Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1992PLC128651 and registration number is 128651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2166.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹12,791.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is 53.36 and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is 8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹365.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyothy Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹360.55 and 52-week low of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.