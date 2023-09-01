Follow Us

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

JYOTHY LABS LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹365.55 Closed
4.9417.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹348.55₹371.65
₹365.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.55₹360.55
₹365.55
Open Price
₹351.35
Prev. Close
₹348.35
Volume
28,24,357

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1374.88
  • R2384.82
  • R3397.98
  • Pivot
    361.72
  • S1351.78
  • S2338.62
  • S3328.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5196.31340.78
  • 10197.64335.6
  • 20193324.08
  • 50188.85290.17
  • 100175.05258.6
  • 200159.72230.24

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,05,05,0300.95327.55
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund85,00,0002.27265.03
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund73,63,7652.52229.6
Franklin India Taxshield38,00,0002.26118.48
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund34,22,8261.64106.72
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund16,43,1810.1651.23
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund13,00,0001.5940.53
UTI Dividend Yield Fund13,00,0001.2940.53
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund12,76,6043.0839.8
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,33,7160.332.23
View All Mutual Funds

Jyothy Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Jyothy Labs Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:52 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Jyothy Labs Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:08 AM

About Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1992PLC128651 and registration number is 128651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2166.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M P Ramachandran
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. R Lakshminarayanan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. M R Jyothy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. M R Deepthi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sapru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyothy Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹12,791.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is 53.36 and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is 8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jyothy Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹365.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyothy Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyothy Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹360.55 and 52-week low of Jyothy Labs Ltd. is ₹174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

