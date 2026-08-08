What is the share price of Jyothy Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyothy Labs is ₹206.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Jyothy Labs? The Jyothy Labs is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyothy Labs? The market cap of Jyothy Labs is ₹7,592.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyothy Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyothy Labs are ₹208.00 and ₹204.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyothy Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyothy Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyothy Labs is ₹352.15 and 52-week low of Jyothy Labs is ₹188.00 as on .

How has the Jyothy Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Jyothy Labs has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -36.84% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs are 20.50 and 3.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global