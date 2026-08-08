Here's the live share price of Jyothy Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jyothy Labs has declined 36.84% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyothy Labs has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|203.62
|203.17
|10
|201.81
|202.45
|20
|200.09
|201.44
|50
|200.19
|204.9
|100
|215.39
|217.22
|200
|247.89
|244.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jyothy Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 12.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,06,91,520
|0.26
|204.92
|46,40,364
|0.46
|88.94
|32,65,217
|0.32
|62.58
|31,29,893
|0.43
|59.99
|23,88,592
|0.16
|45.78
|22,93,683
|0.33
|43.96
|20,97,115
|0.43
|40.2
|18,96,100
|0.42
|36.34
|18,70,000
|0.32
|35.84
|16,54,613
|0.51
|31.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Jyothy Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Jyothy Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Re
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Jyothy Labs - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - ESG Rating
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Jyothy Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Jyothy Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Jyothy Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1992PLC128651 and registration number is 128651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2944.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyothy Labs is ₹206.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyothy Labs is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jyothy Labs is ₹7,592.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyothy Labs are ₹208.00 and ₹204.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyothy Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyothy Labs is ₹352.15 and 52-week low of Jyothy Labs is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyothy Labs has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -36.84% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs are 20.50 and 3.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global