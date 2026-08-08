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Jyothy Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTHY LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jyothy Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹206.75 Closed
0.46₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jyothy Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.30₹208.00
₹206.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.00₹352.15
₹206.75
Open Price
₹205.75
Prev. Close
₹205.80
Volume
22,501

Source: Dion Global

Jyothy Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jyothy Labs has declined 36.84% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyothy Labs has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Jyothy Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jyothy Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5203.62203.17
10201.81202.45
20200.09201.44
50200.19204.9
100215.39217.22
200247.89244.95

Source: Dion Global

Jyothy Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyothy Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 12.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jyothy Labs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,06,91,5200.26204.92
46,40,3640.4688.94
32,65,2170.3262.58
31,29,8930.4359.99
23,88,5920.1645.78
22,93,6830.3343.96
20,97,1150.4340.2
18,96,1000.4236.34
18,70,0000.3235.84
16,54,6130.5131.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jyothy Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTJyothy Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTJyothy Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Re
Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTJyothy Labs - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - ESG Rating
Jul 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTJyothy Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTJyothy Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1992PLC128651 and registration number is 128651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2944.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M P Ramachandran
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Ms. M R Jyothy
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Razdan
    Director
  • Mr. T Ananth Rao
    Director - Commercial & Operations
  • Mr. Suresh Balakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sapru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyothy Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Jyothy Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyothy Labs is ₹206.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyothy Labs?

The Jyothy Labs is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyothy Labs?

The market cap of Jyothy Labs is ₹7,592.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyothy Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyothy Labs are ₹208.00 and ₹204.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyothy Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyothy Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyothy Labs is ₹352.15 and 52-week low of Jyothy Labs is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jyothy Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyothy Labs has shown returns of 0.46% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -36.84% over 1 year, -13.57% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs are 20.50 and 3.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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