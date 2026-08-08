What is the share price of Ugro Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugro Capital is ₹95.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Ugro Capital? The Ugro Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ugro Capital? The market cap of Ugro Capital is ₹1,476.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ugro Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugro Capital are ₹96.94 and ₹93.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugro Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugro Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugro Capital is ₹192.65 and 52-week low of Ugro Capital is ₹80.00 as on .

How has the Ugro Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Ugro Capital has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -0.6% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -43.02% over 1 year, -30.48% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ugro Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugro Capital are 0.00 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global