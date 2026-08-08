Here's the live share price of Ugro Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ugro Capital
|-0.26
|-0.60
|-13.62
|-30.48
|-43.02
|-30.48
|-3.28
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ugro Capital has declined 43.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ugro Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.89
|96.35
|10
|95.36
|96.12
|20
|95.9
|96.17
|50
|96.48
|97.6
|100
|98
|104.72
|200
|129.51
|122.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ugro Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.89%, while DII stake increased to 1.85%, FII holding fell to 5.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Ugro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Ugro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Ugro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Ugro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Ugro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Ugro Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070739 and registration number is 070739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1766.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugro Capital is ₹95.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ugro Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ugro Capital is ₹1,476.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugro Capital are ₹96.94 and ₹93.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugro Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugro Capital is ₹192.65 and 52-week low of Ugro Capital is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ugro Capital has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -0.6% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -43.02% over 1 year, -30.48% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugro Capital are 0.00 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global