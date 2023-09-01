Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ugro Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UGRO CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹299.60 Closed
0.521.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ugro Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.20₹303.00
₹299.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.25₹319.15
₹299.60
Open Price
₹299.85
Prev. Close
₹298.05
Volume
2,31,103

Ugro Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1303.63
  • R2307.22
  • R3311.43
  • Pivot
    299.42
  • S1295.83
  • S2291.62
  • S3288.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5175.7300.85
  • 10174.57301.78
  • 20180.39295.65
  • 50187.51271.24
  • 100169.94242.6
  • 200176.51214.19

Ugro Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.417.5529.6597.4356.29162.01162.01
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Ugro Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Ugro Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ugro Capital Ltd.

Ugro Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070739 and registration number is 070739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shachindra Nath
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karnam Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Sehrawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev K Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Smita Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karuppasamy Singam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director

FAQs on Ugro Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ugro Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Ugro Capital Ltd. is ₹2,771.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ugro Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ugro Capital Ltd. is 48.05 and PB ratio of Ugro Capital Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ugro Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugro Capital Ltd. is ₹299.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugro Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugro Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugro Capital Ltd. is ₹319.15 and 52-week low of Ugro Capital Ltd. is ₹131.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data