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Ugro Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

UGRO CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ugro Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.10 Closed
-1.07₹ -1.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ugro Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.93₹96.94
₹95.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹192.65
₹95.10
Open Price
₹96.94
Prev. Close
₹96.13
Volume
10,518

Source: Dion Global

Ugro Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ugro Capital		-0.26-0.60-13.62-30.48-43.02-30.48-3.28
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ugro Capital has declined 43.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ugro Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ugro Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ugro Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.8996.35
1095.3696.12
2095.996.17
5096.4897.6
10098104.72
200129.51122.55

Source: Dion Global

Ugro Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ugro Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.89%, while DII stake increased to 1.85%, FII holding fell to 5.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ugro Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTUgro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTUgro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTUgro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTUgro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTUgro Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Ugro Capital

Ugro Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070739 and registration number is 070739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1766.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shachindra Nath
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Tabassum Abdulla Inamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karuppasamy Singam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Goyal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Karnam Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev K Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Subramanian Arun Kumar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Ugro Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Ugro Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugro Capital is ₹95.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ugro Capital?

The Ugro Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ugro Capital?

The market cap of Ugro Capital is ₹1,476.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ugro Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugro Capital are ₹96.94 and ₹93.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugro Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugro Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugro Capital is ₹192.65 and 52-week low of Ugro Capital is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ugro Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ugro Capital has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -0.6% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -43.02% over 1 year, -30.48% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ugro Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugro Capital are 0.00 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ugro Capital News

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