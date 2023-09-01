Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prime Focus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1997PLC108981 and registration number is 108981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme post-production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹2,659.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prime Focus Ltd. is -191.3 and PB ratio of Prime Focus Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Focus Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹131.00 and 52-week low of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.