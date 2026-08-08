Here's the live share price of Prime Focus along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Focus has gained 83.41% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%), Amagi Media Labs (85.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Focus has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Sun TV Network (-2.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.69
|297.37
|10
|291.1
|293.07
|20
|277.24
|282.5
|50
|250.04
|268.85
|100
|274.88
|263.03
|200
|244.57
|243.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Focus saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.73%, while DII stake decreased to 1.07%, FII holding fell to 3.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Prime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:19 AM IST IST
|Prime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:08 AM IST IST
|Prime Focus - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:02 AM IST IST
|Prime Focus - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Unlisted Material Subsidiary Of Company
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 AM IST IST
|Prime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Prime Focus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1997PLC108981 and registration number is 108981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Focus is ₹287.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Focus is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Focus is ₹22,316.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Focus are ₹304.00 and ₹283.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Focus stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Focus is ₹367.25 and 52-week low of Prime Focus is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Focus has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 23.0% for the past month, -6.57% over 3 months, 83.41% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 38.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Focus are 147.87 and 10.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global