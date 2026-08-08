What is the share price of Prime Focus? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Focus is ₹287.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Focus? The Prime Focus is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Focus? The market cap of Prime Focus is ₹22,316.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Focus? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Focus are ₹304.00 and ₹283.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Focus? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Focus stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Focus is ₹367.25 and 52-week low of Prime Focus is ₹139.40 as on .

How has the Prime Focus performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Focus has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 23.0% for the past month, -6.57% over 3 months, 83.41% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 38.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Focus? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Focus are 147.87 and 10.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global