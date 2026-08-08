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Prime Focus Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME FOCUS

Midcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Prime Focus along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹287.40 Closed
-1.68₹ -4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Focus Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹283.55₹304.00
₹287.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.40₹367.25
₹287.40
Open Price
₹292.25
Prev. Close
₹292.30
Volume
98,229

Source: Dion Global

Prime Focus Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Focus has gained 83.41% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%), Amagi Media Labs (85.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Focus has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Sun TV Network (-2.05%).

Prime Focus Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Focus Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.69297.37
10291.1293.07
20277.24282.5
50250.04268.85
100274.88263.03
200244.57243.31

Source: Dion Global

Prime Focus Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Focus saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.73%, while DII stake decreased to 1.07%, FII holding fell to 3.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prime Focus Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTPrime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 07, 2026, 05:19 AM IST ISTPrime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:08 AM IST ISTPrime Focus - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
Aug 07, 2026, 05:02 AM IST ISTPrime Focus - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee On Behalf Of Unlisted Material Subsidiary Of Company
Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 AM IST ISTPrime Focus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Focus

Prime Focus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1997PLC108981 and registration number is 108981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Malhotra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Namit Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devarajan Samu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Dighe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Merzin Tavaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Focus Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Focus?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Focus is ₹287.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Focus?

The Prime Focus is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Focus?

The market cap of Prime Focus is ₹22,316.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Focus?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Focus are ₹304.00 and ₹283.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Focus?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Focus stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Focus is ₹367.25 and 52-week low of Prime Focus is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Focus performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Focus has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 23.0% for the past month, -6.57% over 3 months, 83.41% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 38.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Focus?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Focus are 147.87 and 10.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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