PRIME FOCUS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.80 Closed
2.782.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prime Focus Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.60₹90.70
₹88.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.75₹131.00
₹88.80
Open Price
₹87.60
Prev. Close
₹86.40
Volume
1,36,995

Prime Focus Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.63
  • R292.72
  • R394.73
  • Pivot
    88.62
  • S186.53
  • S284.52
  • S382.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.3987.55
  • 1074.7789.19
  • 2073.9593.51
  • 5074.7299.53
  • 10071.7897.56
  • 20075.1891.15

Prime Focus Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Prime Focus Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Focus Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prime Focus Ltd.

Prime Focus Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1997PLC108981 and registration number is 108981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme post-production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Malhotra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Sankaranarayanan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Namit Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rivkaran Singh Chadha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmanabha Gopal Aiyar
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Hemalatha Thiagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samu Devarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kodi Raghavan Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vibhav Niren Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Focus Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Focus Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹2,659.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Focus Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Focus Ltd. is -191.3 and PB ratio of Prime Focus Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Focus Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Focus Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Focus Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹131.00 and 52-week low of Prime Focus Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

