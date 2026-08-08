Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Varun Beverages Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARUN BEVERAGES

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
Theme
ConsumptionManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE MomentumBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Varun Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹444.00 Closed
0.34₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Varun Beverages Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹439.50₹447.30
₹444.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.00₹555.60
₹444.00
Open Price
₹443.15
Prev. Close
₹442.50
Volume
1,47,291

Source: Dion Global

Varun Beverages Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Varun Beverages		0.35-8.32-13.05-2.90-11.6210.4634.20
Valencia Nutrition		-13.55-24.47-34.77-28.25-34.3224.6734.33
Orient Beverages		5.57-1.87-13.85-15.06-11.9414.0919.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Varun Beverages has declined 11.62% compared to peers like Valencia Nutrition (-34.32%), Orient Beverages (-11.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Varun Beverages has outperformed peers relative to Valencia Nutrition (34.33%) and Orient Beverages (19.42%).

Varun Beverages Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Varun Beverages Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5442.88442.67
10451.64447.82
20461.79459.12
50498.67477.55
100477.68480.34
200473.1481.12

Source: Dion Global

Varun Beverages Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Varun Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.21%, FII holding fell to 19.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Varun Beverages Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,45,00,0002.261,243.5
1,39,00,0001.43705.49
1,05,40,2482.36534.97
77,71,3981.03394.44
70,00,0004.5355.29
65,12,5733.87330.55
58,29,6722.05295.89
57,36,6920.94291.17
55,30,4391.11280.7
53,85,6761.37273.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Varun Beverages Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTVarun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTVarun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTVarun Beverages - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTVarun Beverages - Corporate Action - Record Date
Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTVarun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069839 and registration number is 069839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14556.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 676.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Varun Jaipuria
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Jeet Singh Bagga
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Sita Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sondhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Naresh Trehan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Varun Beverages Share Price

What is the share price of Varun Beverages?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages is ₹444.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Varun Beverages?

The Varun Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varun Beverages?

The market cap of Varun Beverages is ₹150,181.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Varun Beverages?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Varun Beverages are ₹447.30 and ₹439.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varun Beverages?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varun Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varun Beverages is ₹555.60 and 52-week low of Varun Beverages is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Varun Beverages performed historically in terms of returns?

The Varun Beverages has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.32% for the past month, -13.05% over 3 months, -11.62% over 1 year, 10.46% across 3 years, and 34.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varun Beverages?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varun Beverages are 44.35 and 16.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Varun Beverages News

More Varun Beverages News
Market Pulse