Here's the live share price of Varun Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Varun Beverages
|0.35
|-8.32
|-13.05
|-2.90
|-11.62
|10.46
|34.20
|Valencia Nutrition
|-13.55
|-24.47
|-34.77
|-28.25
|-34.32
|24.67
|34.33
|Orient Beverages
|5.57
|-1.87
|-13.85
|-15.06
|-11.94
|14.09
|19.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Varun Beverages has declined 11.62% compared to peers like Valencia Nutrition (-34.32%), Orient Beverages (-11.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Varun Beverages has outperformed peers relative to Valencia Nutrition (34.33%) and Orient Beverages (19.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|442.88
|442.67
|10
|451.64
|447.82
|20
|461.79
|459.12
|50
|498.67
|477.55
|100
|477.68
|480.34
|200
|473.1
|481.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Varun Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.21%, FII holding fell to 19.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,45,00,000
|2.26
|1,243.5
|1,39,00,000
|1.43
|705.49
|1,05,40,248
|2.36
|534.97
|77,71,398
|1.03
|394.44
|70,00,000
|4.5
|355.29
|65,12,573
|3.87
|330.55
|58,29,672
|2.05
|295.89
|57,36,692
|0.94
|291.17
|55,30,439
|1.11
|280.7
|53,85,676
|1.37
|273.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Varun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Varun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Varun Beverages - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Varun Beverages - Corporate Action - Record Date
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Varun Beverages - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Varun Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069839 and registration number is 069839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14556.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 676.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages is ₹444.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varun Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Varun Beverages is ₹150,181.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Varun Beverages are ₹447.30 and ₹439.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varun Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varun Beverages is ₹555.60 and 52-week low of Varun Beverages is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varun Beverages has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.32% for the past month, -13.05% over 3 months, -11.62% over 1 year, 10.46% across 3 years, and 34.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varun Beverages are 44.35 and 16.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global