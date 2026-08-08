What is the share price of Varun Beverages? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages is ₹444.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Varun Beverages? The Varun Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varun Beverages? The market cap of Varun Beverages is ₹150,181.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Varun Beverages? Today’s highest and lowest price of Varun Beverages are ₹447.30 and ₹439.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varun Beverages? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varun Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varun Beverages is ₹555.60 and 52-week low of Varun Beverages is ₹381.00 as on .

How has the Varun Beverages performed historically in terms of returns? The Varun Beverages has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.32% for the past month, -13.05% over 3 months, -11.62% over 1 year, 10.46% across 3 years, and 34.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varun Beverages? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varun Beverages are 44.35 and 16.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global