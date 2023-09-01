Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|51,00,000
|2.36
|410.24
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|29,40,000
|4.74
|236.49
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|18,82,580
|2.54
|151.43
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|13,15,644
|1.74
|105.83
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|12,23,474
|2.12
|98.42
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|10,98,228
|0.95
|88.34
|HSBC Value Fund
|10,93,427
|0.97
|87.96
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|10,80,000
|2.52
|86.88
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|9,00,000
|1.31
|72.4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Varun Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069839 and registration number is 069839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6595.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 433.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹1,16,857.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 78.04 and PB ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 18.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹910.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varun Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹934.65 and 52-week low of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹482.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.