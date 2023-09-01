Follow Us

Varun Beverages Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARUN BEVERAGES LTD.

Sector : Non-Alcoholic Beverages | Largecap | NSE
₹910.45 Closed
1.2210.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Varun Beverages Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹897.60₹913.20
₹910.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹482.55₹934.65
₹910.45
Open Price
₹902.00
Prev. Close
₹899.50
Volume
9,72,600

Varun Beverages Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1915.33
  • R2920.67
  • R3929.53
  • Pivot
    906.47
  • S1901.13
  • S2892.27
  • S3886.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,015.57892.62
  • 101,027.67885.97
  • 201,054.5870.83
  • 501,055.14840.96
  • 100941.39800.78
  • 200795.33725.78

Varun Beverages Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Varun Beverages Ltd. Share Holdings

Varun Beverages Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund51,00,0002.36410.24
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan29,40,0004.74236.49
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund18,82,5802.54151.43
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund13,15,6441.74105.83
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund12,23,4742.1298.42
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund10,98,2280.9588.34
HSBC Value Fund10,93,4270.9787.96
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan10,80,0002.5286.88
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund9,00,0001.3172.4
View All Mutual Funds

Varun Beverages Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Varun Beverages Ltd.

Varun Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069839 and registration number is 069839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6595.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 433.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Varun Jaipuria
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Jeet Singh Bagga
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Dr. Naresh Kumar Trehan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sita Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Varun Beverages Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

The market cap of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹1,16,857.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 78.04 and PB ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 18.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹910.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varun Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹934.65 and 52-week low of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹482.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

