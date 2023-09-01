What is the Market Cap of Varun Beverages Ltd.? The market cap of Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹1,16,857.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd.? P/E ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 78.04 and PB ratio of Varun Beverages Ltd. is 18.01 as on .

What is the share price of Varun Beverages Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varun Beverages Ltd. is ₹910.45 as on .