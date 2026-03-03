Here's the live share price of Afcons Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Afcons Infrastructure has declined 9.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.57%.
Afcons Infrastructure’s current P/E of 23.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|4.91
|-14.62
|-21.83
|-30.62
|10.44
|16.39
|39.62
Over the last one year, Afcons Infrastructure has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Afcons Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.6
|302.14
|10
|316.86
|310.88
|20
|327.77
|322.14
|50
|351.38
|346.45
|100
|388.49
|372.97
|200
|411.01
|403.94
In the latest quarter, Afcons Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.60%, FII holding unchanged at 12.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,59,45,314
|1.53
|528.75
|66,95,997
|0.34
|222.04
|66,41,314
|0.8
|220.23
|56,20,861
|2.31
|186.39
|48,59,151
|0.2
|161.13
|43,19,654
|5.13
|143.24
|24,65,744
|0.17
|81.76
|24,23,034
|0.26
|80.35
|21,82,960
|0.36
|72.39
|18,19,587
|0.67
|60.34
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|Afcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 6:38 PM IST
|Afcons Infra. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:32 PM IST
|Afcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:25 PM IST
|Afcons Infra. - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of Person Forming Part Of The Promoter / Promote
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Afcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1976PLC019335 and registration number is 019335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12499.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 367.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Afcons Infrastructure is ₹282.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Afcons Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹10,393.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Afcons Infrastructure are ₹289.45 and ₹271.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Afcons Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹498.90 and 52-week low of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹271.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Afcons Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.22% over the past day, -16.11% for the past month, -30.11% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -9.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Afcons Infrastructure are 23.07 and 1.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.