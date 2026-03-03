Facebook Pixel Code
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

AFCONS INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Afcons Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.60 Closed
-3.22₹ -9.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Afcons Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.80₹289.45
₹282.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.80₹498.90
₹282.60
Open Price
₹271.80
Prev. Close
₹292.00
Volume
17,746

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Afcons Infrastructure has declined 9.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.57%.

Afcons Infrastructure’s current P/E of 23.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Afcons Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61
Marathon Nextgen Realty		4.91-14.62-21.83-30.6210.4416.3939.62

Over the last one year, Afcons Infrastructure has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Afcons Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Afcons Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Afcons Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.6302.14
10316.86310.88
20327.77322.14
50351.38346.45
100388.49372.97
200411.01403.94

Afcons Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Afcons Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.60%, FII holding unchanged at 12.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Afcons Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,59,45,3141.53528.75
66,95,9970.34222.04
66,41,3140.8220.23
56,20,8612.31186.39
48,59,1510.2161.13
43,19,6545.13143.24
24,65,7440.1781.76
24,23,0340.2680.35
21,82,9600.3672.39
18,19,5870.6760.34

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Afcons Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTAfcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 6:38 PM ISTAfcons Infra. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
Feb 16, 2026, 8:32 PM ISTAfcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 4:25 PM ISTAfcons Infra. - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of Person Forming Part Of The Promoter / Promote
Feb 11, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTAfcons Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1976PLC019335 and registration number is 019335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12499.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 367.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Subramanian Krishnamurthy
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Srinivasan Paramasivan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Giridhar Rajagopalan
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anurag Sachan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Kunte
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rukhshana Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Sobti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Cherag S Balsara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Afcons Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Afcons Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Afcons Infrastructure is ₹282.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Afcons Infrastructure?

The Afcons Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Afcons Infrastructure?

The market cap of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹10,393.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Afcons Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Afcons Infrastructure are ₹289.45 and ₹271.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Afcons Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Afcons Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹498.90 and 52-week low of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹271.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Afcons Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Afcons Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.22% over the past day, -16.11% for the past month, -30.11% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -9.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Afcons Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Afcons Infrastructure are 23.07 and 1.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Afcons Infrastructure News

