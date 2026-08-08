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Saregama India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAREGAMA INDIA

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Saregama India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹520.00 Closed
-1.54₹ -8.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saregama India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹515.30₹539.50
₹520.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.65₹574.85
₹520.00
Open Price
₹521.60
Prev. Close
₹528.15
Volume
32,936

Source: Dion Global

Saregama India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saregama India has gained 7.72% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Saregama India has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Saregama India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saregama India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5522.26536.27
10511.64525.04
20497.61510.73
50474.22476.77
100410.07441.31
200392.53426.07

Source: Dion Global

Saregama India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saregama India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.60%, FII holding fell to 11.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Saregama India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,22,0860.6479.94
4,08,3260.9920.12
1,81,6971.258.95
1,28,3350.296.32
1,27,1872.676.27
61,2380.823.02

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Saregama India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTSaregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTSaregama India - Intimation With Regards To Regulation 30(5) For Change In Authorization Of Kmps For Determining The Material
Aug 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTSaregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTSaregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTSaregama India - Intimation With Regards To Regulation 30(5) For Change In Authorization Of Kmps For Determining The Material

Source: Dion Global

About Saregama India

Saregama India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22213WB1946PLC014346 and registration number is 014346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 820.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Avarna Jain
    Vice Chairperson (Non-Executive)
  • Mr. Vikram Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santanu Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kusum Dadoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Noshir Naval Framjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saregama India Share Price

What is the share price of Saregama India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saregama India is ₹520.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saregama India?

The Saregama India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saregama India?

The market cap of Saregama India is ₹10,026.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saregama India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saregama India are ₹539.50 and ₹515.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saregama India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saregama India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saregama India is ₹574.85 and 52-week low of Saregama India is ₹305.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saregama India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saregama India has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 48.7% over 3 months, 7.72% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 8.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saregama India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saregama India are 45.42 and 5.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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