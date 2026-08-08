What is the share price of Saregama India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saregama India is ₹520.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Saregama India? The Saregama India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saregama India? The market cap of Saregama India is ₹10,026.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saregama India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saregama India are ₹539.50 and ₹515.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saregama India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saregama India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saregama India is ₹574.85 and 52-week low of Saregama India is ₹305.65 as on .

How has the Saregama India performed historically in terms of returns? The Saregama India has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 48.7% over 3 months, 7.72% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 8.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saregama India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saregama India are 45.42 and 5.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global