Here's the live share price of Saregama India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saregama India has gained 7.72% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Saregama India has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|522.26
|536.27
|10
|511.64
|525.04
|20
|497.61
|510.73
|50
|474.22
|476.77
|100
|410.07
|441.31
|200
|392.53
|426.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saregama India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.60%, FII holding fell to 11.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,22,086
|0.64
|79.94
|4,08,326
|0.99
|20.12
|1,81,697
|1.25
|8.95
|1,28,335
|0.29
|6.32
|1,27,187
|2.67
|6.27
|61,238
|0.82
|3.02
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Saregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Saregama India - Intimation With Regards To Regulation 30(5) For Change In Authorization Of Kmps For Determining The Material
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Saregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Saregama India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Saregama India - Intimation With Regards To Regulation 30(5) For Change In Authorization Of Kmps For Determining The Material
Source: Dion Global
Saregama India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22213WB1946PLC014346 and registration number is 014346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 820.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saregama India is ₹520.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saregama India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saregama India is ₹10,026.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saregama India are ₹539.50 and ₹515.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saregama India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saregama India is ₹574.85 and 52-week low of Saregama India is ₹305.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saregama India has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 12.92% for the past month, 48.7% over 3 months, 7.72% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 8.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saregama India are 45.42 and 5.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global