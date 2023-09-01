Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.45
|-5.60
|24.05
|17.75
|-5.79
|683.10
|548.42
|-1.22
|10.74
|36.61
|31.74
|7.25
|30.08
|-47.46
|2.61
|16.19
|36.84
|41.13
|23.62
|32.96
|-20.32
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.16
|-5.35
|12.42
|5.46
|-17.87
|103.21
|516.92
|3.06
|21.49
|33.06
|52.81
|14.25
|55.48
|4.82
|2.07
|18.69
|5.76
|16.98
|-6.00
|85.22
|28.31
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.08
|5.48
|20.01
|44.22
|13.07
|-4.87
|-4.87
|3.05
|14.37
|60.86
|122.50
|112.29
|1,667.73
|4,069.18
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.20
|4.66
|20.79
|10.13
|-6.39
|-49.25
|-8.17
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|2.34
|5.04
|35.19
|44.55
|17.43
|-42.18
|-15.12
|2.83
|14.83
|42.81
|35.84
|-11.59
|68.06
|93.06
|-2.18
|-5.72
|-10.44
|8.11
|-56.40
|532.99
|492.18
|6.59
|7.44
|16.32
|6.31
|-21.80
|-3.37
|-50.75
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Union Small Cap Fund
|4,13,982
|1.93
|17.29
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|2,72,510
|0.66
|10.75
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|1,92,799
|0.89
|7.61
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|1,80,687
|1.2
|7.13
|WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund
|12,992
|0.64
|0.51
|WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|4,162
|0.13
|0.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saregama India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22213WB1946PLC014346 and registration number is 014346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 568.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹7,649.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saregama India Ltd. is 41.27 and PB ratio of Saregama India Ltd. is 5.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saregama India Ltd. is ₹392.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saregama India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹489.45 and 52-week low of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹303.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.