Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Saregama India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAREGAMA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹392.30 Closed
-1.12-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saregama India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.60₹401.80
₹392.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹303.25₹489.45
₹392.30
Open Price
₹400.00
Prev. Close
₹396.75
Volume
1,52,453

Saregama India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1399.03
  • R2406.02
  • R3410.23
  • Pivot
    394.82
  • S1387.83
  • S2383.62
  • S3376.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5379.1388.61
  • 10377.49389.46
  • 20372.1393.25
  • 50390.03390.51
  • 100392.73377.48
  • 200422.27370.9

Saregama India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.45-5.6024.0517.75-5.79683.10548.42
-1.2210.7436.6131.747.2530.08-47.46
2.6116.1936.8441.1323.6232.96-20.32
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.16-5.3512.425.46-17.87103.21516.92
3.0621.4933.0652.8114.2555.484.82
2.0718.695.7616.98-6.0085.2228.31
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.085.4820.0144.2213.07-4.87-4.87
3.0514.3760.86122.50112.291,667.734,069.18
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.204.6620.7910.13-6.39-49.25-8.17
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
2.345.0435.1944.5517.43-42.18-15.12
2.8314.8342.8135.84-11.5968.0693.06
-2.18-5.72-10.448.11-56.40532.99492.18
6.597.4416.326.31-21.80-3.37-50.75
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Saregama India Ltd. Share Holdings

Saregama India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Union Small Cap Fund4,13,9821.9317.29
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund2,72,5100.6610.75
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund1,92,7990.897.61
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund1,80,6871.27.13
WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund12,9920.640.51
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund4,1620.130.16

Saregama India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saregama India Ltd.

Saregama India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22213WB1946PLC014346 and registration number is 014346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 568.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vikram Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Avarna Jain
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Ms. Suhana Murshed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santanu Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Noshir Naval Framjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saregama India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saregama India Ltd.?

The market cap of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹7,649.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saregama India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saregama India Ltd. is 41.27 and PB ratio of Saregama India Ltd. is 5.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saregama India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saregama India Ltd. is ₹392.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saregama India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saregama India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹489.45 and 52-week low of Saregama India Ltd. is ₹303.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data