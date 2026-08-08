Here's the live share price of Piramal Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Piramal Pharma
|6.02
|18.73
|13.08
|27.66
|8.42
|26.94
|2.11
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Piramal Pharma has gained 8.42% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|196.22
|200.64
|10
|189.7
|195.38
|20
|182
|188.23
|50
|173.83
|178.34
|100
|164.43
|172.83
|200
|170.39
|174.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Piramal Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.79%, while DII stake decreased to 14.57%, FII holding fell to 12.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,00,00,000
|1.42
|1,512.81
|98,96,924
|0.58
|166.36
|86,44,041
|0.53
|145.3
|61,54,389
|1.13
|103.45
|61,12,333
|0.74
|102.74
|55,00,000
|1.02
|92.45
|42,36,313
|0.39
|71.21
|39,28,193
|0.46
|66.03
|31,50,000
|0.48
|52.95
|29,00,000
|0.56
|48.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Piramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Piramal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Piramal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Piramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Piramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Piramal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24297MH2020PLC338592 and registration number is 338592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4782.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1327.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma is ₹207.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piramal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Piramal Pharma is ₹27,678.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Pharma are ₹212.20 and ₹205.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Pharma is ₹212.45 and 52-week low of Piramal Pharma is ₹132.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Piramal Pharma has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 18.73% for the past month, 13.08% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 2.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma are -88.28 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global