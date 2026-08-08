What is the share price of Piramal Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma is ₹207.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Piramal Pharma? The Piramal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Pharma? The market cap of Piramal Pharma is ₹27,678.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Piramal Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Pharma are ₹212.20 and ₹205.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Pharma is ₹212.45 and 52-week low of Piramal Pharma is ₹132.50 as on .

How has the Piramal Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Piramal Pharma has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 18.73% for the past month, 13.08% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 2.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma are -88.28 and 3.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global