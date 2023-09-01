What is the Market Cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd.? The market cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹13,561.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd.? P/E ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is -72.73 and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is 1.73 as on .

What is the share price of Piramal Pharma Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹103.95 as on .