Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.43
|-0.15
|31.22
|32.95
|-44.06
|-44.06
|-44.06
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|92,13,820
|1.42
|96.19
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|43,53,574
|1.48
|45.45
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|13,66,541
|1.44
|14.27
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund
|6,00,000
|0.47
|6.26
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|6,00,000
|0.27
|6.26
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|3,86,097
|0.22
|4.03
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,84,713
|0.5
|2.97
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,84,747
|0.5
|1.93
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,16,980
|0.5
|1.22
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|66,489
|0.5
|0.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Piramal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24297MH2020PLC338592 and registration number is 338592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3094.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1185.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹13,561.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is -72.73 and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹103.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹188.33 and 52-week low of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹64.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.