Piramal Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹103.95 Closed
1.411.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.85₹104.60
₹103.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.85₹188.33
₹103.95
Open Price
₹102.85
Prev. Close
₹102.50
Volume
54,01,053

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.02
  • R2106.18
  • R3107.77
  • Pivot
    103.43
  • S1102.27
  • S2100.68
  • S399.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.38100.88
  • 1070.69100.47
  • 2035.34100.03
  • 5014.1496.49
  • 1007.0794.27
  • 2003.5399.35

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.43-0.1531.2232.95-44.06-44.06-44.06
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund92,13,8201.4296.19
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund43,53,5741.4845.45
Franklin India Opportunities Fund13,66,5411.4414.27
Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund6,00,0000.476.26
Tata Flexi Cap Fund6,00,0000.276.26
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund3,86,0970.224.03
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,84,7130.52.97
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,84,7470.51.93
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,16,9800.51.22
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund66,4890.50.69
View All Mutual Funds

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24297MH2020PLC338592 and registration number is 338592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3094.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1185.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nandini Piramal
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Peter DeYoung
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Valsaraj
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Neeraj Bharadwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nathalie Leitch
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ramadorai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Peter Stevenson
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Piramal Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹13,561.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is -72.73 and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Piramal Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹103.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹188.33 and 52-week low of Piramal Pharma Ltd. is ₹64.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

