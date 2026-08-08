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Piramal Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIRAMAL PHARMA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Piramal Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.90 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Piramal Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.40₹212.20
₹207.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.50₹212.45
₹207.90
Open Price
₹207.50
Prev. Close
₹208.30
Volume
4,55,651

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Piramal Pharma		6.0218.7313.0827.668.4226.942.11
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Piramal Pharma has gained 8.42% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Piramal Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5196.22200.64
10189.7195.38
20182188.23
50173.83178.34
100164.43172.83
200170.39174.44

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Piramal Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.79%, while DII stake decreased to 14.57%, FII holding fell to 12.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Piramal Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,00,00,0001.421,512.81
98,96,9240.58166.36
86,44,0410.53145.3
61,54,3891.13103.45
61,12,3330.74102.74
55,00,0001.0292.45
42,36,3130.3971.21
39,28,1930.4666.03
31,50,0000.4852.95
29,00,0000.5648.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Piramal Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTPiramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTPiramal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTPiramal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTPiramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTPiramal Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24297MH2020PLC338592 and registration number is 338592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4782.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1327.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Nandini Piramal
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Peter DeYoung
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Valsaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nathalie Leitch
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Peter Stevenson
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Piramal Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Piramal Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Pharma is ₹207.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Piramal Pharma?

The Piramal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Pharma?

The market cap of Piramal Pharma is ₹27,678.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Piramal Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Pharma are ₹212.20 and ₹205.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Pharma is ₹212.45 and 52-week low of Piramal Pharma is ₹132.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Piramal Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Piramal Pharma has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 18.73% for the past month, 13.08% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 2.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma are -88.28 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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