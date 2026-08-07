Here's the live share price of BF Utilities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BF Utilities
|-2.79
|-0.76
|-8.73
|1.90
|-24.19
|11.48
|3.26
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|0.23
|-9.43
|17.87
|12.47
|21.43
|-12.99
|-5.64
|Gayatri Highways
|-3.43
|-1.01
|-17.23
|-15.09
|-12.44
|32.86
|14.52
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|9.43
|-14.71
|-47.27
|-55.38
|-65.48
|-63.40
|-51.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BF Utilities has declined 24.19% compared to peers like Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), Gayatri Highways (-12.44%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-65.48%). From a 5 year perspective, BF Utilities has outperformed peers relative to Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%) and Gayatri Highways (14.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|570.17
|568.31
|10
|578.1
|574.26
|20
|589.83
|582.97
|50
|599.81
|584.3
|100
|545.87
|577.97
|200
|585.84
|601.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BF Utilities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|BF Utilities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|BF Utilities - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST IST
|BF Utilities - Clarification On Spurt In Volume
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|BF Utilities - Clarification sought from BF Utilities Ltd
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:04 PM IST IST
|BF Utilities - Clarification On Spurt In Volume
Source: Dion Global
BF Utilities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN2000PLC015323 and registration number is 015323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Utilities is ₹555.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BF Utilities is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BF Utilities is ₹2,090.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Utilities are ₹566.35 and ₹555.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Utilities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Utilities is ₹899.00 and 52-week low of BF Utilities is ₹369.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BF Utilities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -8.73% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 11.48% across 3 years, and 3.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Utilities are 13.21 and 5.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global