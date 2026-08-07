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BF Utilities Share Price

NSE
BSE

BF UTILITIES

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BF Utilities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹555.00 Closed
-0.95₹ -5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BF Utilities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹555.00₹566.35
₹555.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹369.00₹899.00
₹555.00
Open Price
₹559.35
Prev. Close
₹560.30
Volume
2,397

Source: Dion Global

BF Utilities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BF Utilities		-2.79-0.76-8.731.90-24.1911.483.26
Noida Toll Bridge Company		0.23-9.4317.8712.4721.43-12.99-5.64
Gayatri Highways		-3.43-1.01-17.23-15.09-12.4432.8614.52
MEP Infrastructure Developers		9.43-14.71-47.27-55.38-65.48-63.40-51.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BF Utilities has declined 24.19% compared to peers like Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), Gayatri Highways (-12.44%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-65.48%). From a 5 year perspective, BF Utilities has outperformed peers relative to Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%) and Gayatri Highways (14.52%).

BF Utilities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BF Utilities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5570.17568.31
10578.1574.26
20589.83582.97
50599.81584.3
100545.87577.97
200585.84601.06

Source: Dion Global

BF Utilities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BF Utilities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BF Utilities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTBF Utilities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 17, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTBF Utilities - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
Jul 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST ISTBF Utilities - Clarification On Spurt In Volume
Jul 14, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTBF Utilities - Clarification sought from BF Utilities Ltd
Jul 14, 2026, 04:04 PM IST ISTBF Utilities - Clarification On Spurt In Volume

Source: Dion Global

About BF Utilities

BF Utilities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN2000PLC015323 and registration number is 015323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A B Kalyani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. B S Mitkari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. J K Hemade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M U Takale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on BF Utilities Share Price

What is the share price of BF Utilities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Utilities is ₹555.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BF Utilities?

The BF Utilities is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BF Utilities?

The market cap of BF Utilities is ₹2,090.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BF Utilities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Utilities are ₹566.35 and ₹555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Utilities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Utilities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Utilities is ₹899.00 and 52-week low of BF Utilities is ₹369.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BF Utilities performed historically in terms of returns?

The BF Utilities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -8.73% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 11.48% across 3 years, and 3.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BF Utilities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Utilities are 13.21 and 5.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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