What is the Market Cap of BF Utilities Ltd.? The market cap of BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹2,534.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BF Utilities Ltd.? P/E ratio of BF Utilities Ltd. is 427.51 and PB ratio of BF Utilities Ltd. is 18.35 as on .

What is the share price of BF Utilities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹672.90 as on .