BF UTILITIES LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹672.90 Closed
-2.4-16.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BF Utilities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹663.90₹706.00
₹672.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹283.40₹689.45
₹672.90
Open Price
₹696.95
Prev. Close
₹689.45
Volume
8,09,037

BF Utilities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1697.37
  • R2722.73
  • R3739.47
  • Pivot
    680.63
  • S1655.27
  • S2638.53
  • S3613.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5399.55635.37
  • 10402.1606.25
  • 20404.82553.26
  • 50414.06471.25
  • 100364.78422.94
  • 200362.69395.05

BF Utilities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

BF Utilities Ltd. Share Holdings

BF Utilities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BF Utilities Ltd.

BF Utilities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN2000PLC015323 and registration number is 015323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B N Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. B S Mitkari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A B Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. A A Sathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B B Hattarki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BF Utilities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BF Utilities Ltd.?

The market cap of BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹2,534.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BF Utilities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BF Utilities Ltd. is 427.51 and PB ratio of BF Utilities Ltd. is 18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BF Utilities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹672.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Utilities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Utilities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹689.45 and 52-week low of BF Utilities Ltd. is ₹283.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

