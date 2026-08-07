What is the share price of BF Utilities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Utilities is ₹555.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BF Utilities? The BF Utilities is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BF Utilities? The market cap of BF Utilities is ₹2,090.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BF Utilities? Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Utilities are ₹566.35 and ₹555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Utilities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Utilities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Utilities is ₹899.00 and 52-week low of BF Utilities is ₹369.00 as on .

How has the BF Utilities performed historically in terms of returns? The BF Utilities has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -8.73% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 11.48% across 3 years, and 3.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BF Utilities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Utilities are 13.21 and 5.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global