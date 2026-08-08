Here's the live share price of Steel Strips Wheels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel Strips Wheels
|-0.71
|27.51
|44.66
|38.12
|41.31
|8.75
|14.54
|Wheels India
|-1.23
|-8.25
|4.66
|56.73
|92.97
|25.60
|9.69
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|7.54
|7.53
|-9.65
|-15.92
|-20.81
|-11.56
|0.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel Strips Wheels has gained 41.31% compared to peers like Wheels India (92.97%), Enkei Wheels (India) (-20.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Strips Wheels has outperformed peers relative to Wheels India (9.69%) and Enkei Wheels (India) (0.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|303.68
|312.71
|10
|294.61
|302.84
|20
|274.25
|286.77
|50
|245.62
|259.16
|100
|223.33
|239.41
|200
|214.85
|226.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel Strips Wheels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.15%, FII holding rose to 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,97,240
|0.15
|43.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Wheels - Changes In Website
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Steel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107PB1985PLC006159 and registration number is 006159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5182.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Wheels is ₹308.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Strips Wheels is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹4,854.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Wheels are ₹317.30 and ₹307.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Wheels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹328.40 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Strips Wheels has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 27.51% for the past month, 44.66% over 3 months, 41.31% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels are 22.85 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global