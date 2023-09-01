Follow Us

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Wheels | Smallcap | NSE
₹249.45 Closed
-1.52-3.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.05₹262.90
₹249.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.25₹260.00
₹249.45
Open Price
₹254.30
Prev. Close
₹253.30
Volume
12,67,688

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1258.4
  • R2268.1
  • R3273.3
  • Pivot
    253.2
  • S1243.5
  • S2238.3
  • S3228.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5767.37246.27
  • 10770.14240.99
  • 20779.6236.8
  • 50820.18222.36
  • 100810.44203.39
  • 200804.03187.59

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.183.5264.3266.0840.60435.82109.77
-0.72-6.5916.4140.586.2777.19-31.05

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund3,30,0002.658.26
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund2,80,0000.377.01

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Steel Strips Wheels Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:39 PM

About Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107PB1985PLC006159 and registration number is 006159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3559.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Garg
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Andra Veetil Unnikrishnan
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Deva Bharathi Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Vird
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Surajprakash Sahni
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shashi Bhushan cupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh Chatha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Virander Kumar Arya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹3,904.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is 20.2 and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹249.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

