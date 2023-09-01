Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|3,30,000
|2.65
|8.26
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|2,80,000
|0.37
|7.01
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107PB1985PLC006159 and registration number is 006159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3559.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹3,904.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is 20.2 and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹249.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.