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Steel Strips Wheels Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Steel Strips Wheels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹308.70 Closed
0.26₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steel Strips Wheels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹307.45₹317.30
₹308.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.00₹328.40
₹308.70
Open Price
₹307.75
Prev. Close
₹307.90
Volume
28,239

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Wheels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel Strips Wheels		-0.7127.5144.6638.1241.318.7514.54
Wheels India		-1.23-8.254.6656.7392.9725.609.69
Enkei Wheels (India)		7.547.53-9.65-15.92-20.81-11.560.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel Strips Wheels has gained 41.31% compared to peers like Wheels India (92.97%), Enkei Wheels (India) (-20.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Strips Wheels has outperformed peers relative to Wheels India (9.69%) and Enkei Wheels (India) (0.46%).

Steel Strips Wheels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5303.68312.71
10294.61302.84
20274.25286.77
50245.62259.16
100223.33239.41
200214.85226.74

Source: Dion Global

Steel Strips Wheels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel Strips Wheels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.15%, FII holding rose to 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,97,2400.1543.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Steel Strips Wheels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Wheels - Changes In Website
Aug 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 23, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 21, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSteel Strips Wheels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Steel Strips Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107PB1985PLC006159 and registration number is 006159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5182.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Garg
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Garg
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Joshi
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Deva Bharathi Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukhvinder Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virander Kumar Arya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Bhushan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh Chatha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Surajprakash Sahni
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Steel Strips Wheels Share Price

What is the share price of Steel Strips Wheels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Wheels is ₹308.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel Strips Wheels?

The Steel Strips Wheels is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Wheels?

The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹4,854.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Strips Wheels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Wheels are ₹317.30 and ₹307.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Wheels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Wheels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹328.40 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel Strips Wheels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel Strips Wheels has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 27.51% for the past month, 44.66% over 3 months, 41.31% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels are 22.85 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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