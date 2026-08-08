What is the share price of Steel Strips Wheels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Strips Wheels is ₹308.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Steel Strips Wheels? The Steel Strips Wheels is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Wheels? The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹4,854.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Strips Wheels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Strips Wheels are ₹317.30 and ₹307.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Strips Wheels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Strips Wheels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹328.40 and 52-week low of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹169.00 as on .

How has the Steel Strips Wheels performed historically in terms of returns? The Steel Strips Wheels has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 27.51% for the past month, 44.66% over 3 months, 41.31% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels are 22.85 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global