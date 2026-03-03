Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

HLE Glascoat Share Price

NSE
BSE

HLE GLASCOAT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HLE Glascoat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹323.10 Closed
-1.39₹ -4.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HLE Glascoat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.00₹325.45
₹323.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹218.00₹662.00
₹323.10
Open Price
₹314.95
Prev. Close
₹327.65
Volume
4,029

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HLE Glascoat has declined 6.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.98%.

HLE Glascoat’s current P/E of 44.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HLE Glascoat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
Windsor Machines		0.25-12.35-9.47-26.47-2.2879.0761.75

Over the last one year, HLE Glascoat has gained 35.67% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, HLE Glascoat has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

HLE Glascoat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HLE Glascoat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.24323.23
10323.44328.48
20349.48345.08
50398.27385.89
100450.68417.84
200451.54427.01

HLE Glascoat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HLE Glascoat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.48%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HLE Glascoat Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,01,0160.5791.51

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

HLE Glascoat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 4:35 PM ISTHLE Glascoat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 10, 2026, 11:32 PM ISTHLE Glascoat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Feb 10, 2026, 11:06 PM ISTHLE Glascoat - Submission Of Statement Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Mo
Feb 10, 2026, 10:49 PM ISTHLE Glascoat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10.02.2026
Feb 02, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTHLE Glascoat - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone As Well As Consolidated Financia

About HLE Glascoat

HLE Glascoat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1991PLC016173 and registration number is 016173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yatish Parekh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aalap Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Randery
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijayanti Punjabi
    Independent Director

FAQs on HLE Glascoat Share Price

What is the share price of HLE Glascoat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLE Glascoat is ₹323.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HLE Glascoat?

The HLE Glascoat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HLE Glascoat?

The market cap of HLE Glascoat is ₹2,244.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HLE Glascoat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HLE Glascoat are ₹325.45 and ₹311.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HLE Glascoat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLE Glascoat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLE Glascoat is ₹662.00 and 52-week low of HLE Glascoat is ₹218.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HLE Glascoat performed historically in terms of returns?

The HLE Glascoat has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -18.45% for the past month, -32.64% over 3 months, 31.98% over 1 year, -14.75% across 3 years, and -6.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HLE Glascoat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HLE Glascoat are 44.95 and 4.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

HLE Glascoat News

More HLE Glascoat News
icon
Market Pulse