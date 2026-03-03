Here's the live share price of HLE Glascoat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HLE Glascoat has declined 6.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.98%.
HLE Glascoat’s current P/E of 44.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|Windsor Machines
|0.25
|-12.35
|-9.47
|-26.47
|-2.28
|79.07
|61.75
Over the last one year, HLE Glascoat has gained 35.67% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, HLE Glascoat has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.24
|323.23
|10
|323.44
|328.48
|20
|349.48
|345.08
|50
|398.27
|385.89
|100
|450.68
|417.84
|200
|451.54
|427.01
In the latest quarter, HLE Glascoat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.48%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,01,016
|0.57
|91.51
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 4:35 PM IST
|HLE Glascoat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
|HLE Glascoat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
|HLE Glascoat - Submission Of Statement Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Mo
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
|HLE Glascoat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10.02.2026
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|HLE Glascoat - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone As Well As Consolidated Financia
HLE Glascoat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1991PLC016173 and registration number is 016173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLE Glascoat is ₹323.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HLE Glascoat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HLE Glascoat is ₹2,244.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HLE Glascoat are ₹325.45 and ₹311.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLE Glascoat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLE Glascoat is ₹662.00 and 52-week low of HLE Glascoat is ₹218.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HLE Glascoat has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -18.45% for the past month, -32.64% over 3 months, 31.98% over 1 year, -14.75% across 3 years, and -6.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HLE Glascoat are 44.95 and 4.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.