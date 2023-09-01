Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|4,49,84,669
|0.92
|207.6
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|84,23,418
|0.34
|38.96
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,88,000
|0.06
|5.94
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,62,655
|0.28
|1.67
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,35,324
|0.28
|1.09
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,49,007
|0.28
|0.69
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|84,691
|0.28
|0.39
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|38,838
|0.28
|0.18
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|25,927
|0.02
|0.12
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,161
|0.29
|0.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NBCC (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1960GOI003335 and registration number is 003335. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5546.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹9,261.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NBCC (India) Ltd. is 34.73 and PB ratio of NBCC (India) Ltd. is 4.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹52.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBCC (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.