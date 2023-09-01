Follow Us

NBCC (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NBCC (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.75 Closed
2.531.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NBCC (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.35₹53.30
₹52.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.80₹52.50
₹52.75
Open Price
₹51.45
Prev. Close
₹51.45
Volume
2,33,87,181

NBCC (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.65
  • R254.45
  • R355.6
  • Pivot
    52.5
  • S151.7
  • S250.55
  • S349.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.250.95
  • 1031.3550.2
  • 2031.3848.74
  • 5033.0445.74
  • 10032.1543.14
  • 20036.3340.73

NBCC (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

NBCC (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

NBCC (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF4,49,84,6690.92207.6
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF84,23,4180.3438.96
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,88,0000.065.94
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,62,6550.281.67
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,35,3240.281.09
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,49,0070.280.69
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund84,6910.280.39
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF38,8380.280.18
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund25,9270.020.12
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,1610.290.11
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

NBCC (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NBCC (India) Ltd.

NBCC (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1960GOI003335 and registration number is 003335. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5546.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. B K Sokhey
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Dubey
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kamran Rizvi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayanreddy Tadi
    Executive Director

FAQs on NBCC (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NBCC (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹9,261.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NBCC (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NBCC (India) Ltd. is 34.73 and PB ratio of NBCC (India) Ltd. is 4.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NBCC (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹52.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBCC (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBCC (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of NBCC (India) Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

