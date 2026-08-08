Here's the live share price of NBCC (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NBCC (India) has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, NBCC (India) has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.6
|95.17
|10
|94.65
|95.27
|20
|96.37
|96.51
|50
|101.14
|98.14
|100
|95.26
|98.46
|200
|101.76
|99.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NBCC (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.28%, FII holding fell to 4.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,71,22,050
|0.53
|179.66
|75,14,000
|0.33
|78.84
|52,80,000
|1.12
|55.4
|45,76,000
|0.74
|48.02
|19,32,000
|0.07
|20.27
|16,44,500
|0.17
|17.26
|7,28,000
|0.07
|7.64
|3,96,500
|0.11
|4.16
|3,50,794
|1.02
|3.68
|3,33,092
|0.77
|3.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|NBCC (India) - Intimation Of Work Orders Received By NBCC (India) Limited In The Ordinary Course Of Business Amounting To Rs.
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|NBCC (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Financial Results And Considerati
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|NBCC (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|NBCC (India) - Intimation Of Signing Of Agreement Between Govt. Of Republic Of Seychelles And NBCC In Seychelles For Executio
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|NBCC (India) - Intimation Of Work Orders Received By NBCC (India) Limited In The Ordinary Course Of Business Amounting To Rs.
Source: Dion Global
NBCC (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1960GOI003335 and registration number is 003335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9755.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 270.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBCC (India) is ₹95.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NBCC (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NBCC (India) is ₹25,704.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NBCC (India) are ₹96.40 and ₹94.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBCC (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBCC (India) is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of NBCC (India) is ₹77.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NBCC (India) has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -1.63% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 43.75% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBCC (India) are 35.70 and 8.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global