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NBCC (India) Share Price

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BSE

NBCC (INDIA)

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE India InfrastructureBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NBCC (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.20 Closed
-1.45₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NBCC (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.80₹96.40
₹95.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.17₹126.00
₹95.20
Open Price
₹96.24
Prev. Close
₹96.60
Volume
3,82,239

Source: Dion Global

NBCC (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NBCC (India) has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, NBCC (India) has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

NBCC (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NBCC (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.695.17
1094.6595.27
2096.3796.51
50101.1498.14
10095.2698.46
200101.7699.86

Source: Dion Global

NBCC (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NBCC (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.28%, FII holding fell to 4.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NBCC (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,71,22,0500.53179.66
75,14,0000.3378.84
52,80,0001.1255.4
45,76,0000.7448.02
19,32,0000.0720.27
16,44,5000.1717.26
7,28,0000.077.64
3,96,5000.114.16
3,50,7941.023.68
3,33,0920.773.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NBCC (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTNBCC (India) - Intimation Of Work Orders Received By NBCC (India) Limited In The Ordinary Course Of Business Amounting To Rs.
Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTNBCC (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Financial Results And Considerati
Aug 01, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTNBCC (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTNBCC (India) - Intimation Of Signing Of Agreement Between Govt. Of Republic Of Seychelles And NBCC In Seychelles For Executio
Jul 25, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTNBCC (India) - Intimation Of Work Orders Received By NBCC (India) Limited In The Ordinary Course Of Business Amounting To Rs.

Source: Dion Global

About NBCC (India)

NBCC (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1960GOI003335 and registration number is 003335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9755.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 270.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K P Mahadevaswamy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anjeev Kumar Jain
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr. Sumar Kumar
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Saleem Ahmad
    Director - Projects
  • Prof. Bhimrao Panda Bhosale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeet
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Arora
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on NBCC (India) Share Price

What is the share price of NBCC (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBCC (India) is ₹95.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NBCC (India)?

The NBCC (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NBCC (India)?

The market cap of NBCC (India) is ₹25,704.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NBCC (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NBCC (India) are ₹96.40 and ₹94.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBCC (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBCC (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBCC (India) is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of NBCC (India) is ₹77.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NBCC (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The NBCC (India) has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -1.63% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 43.75% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NBCC (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBCC (India) are 35.70 and 8.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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