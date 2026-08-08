What is the share price of NBCC (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NBCC (India) is ₹95.20 as on .

What kind of stock is NBCC (India)? The NBCC (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NBCC (India)? The market cap of NBCC (India) is ₹25,704.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NBCC (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of NBCC (India) are ₹96.40 and ₹94.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NBCC (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NBCC (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NBCC (India) is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of NBCC (India) is ₹77.17 as on .

How has the NBCC (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The NBCC (India) has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -1.63% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 43.75% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NBCC (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NBCC (India) are 35.70 and 8.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global