What is the share price of Tilaknagar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilaknagar Industries is ₹488.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tilaknagar Industries? The Tilaknagar Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tilaknagar Industries? The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹12,076.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tilaknagar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tilaknagar Industries are ₹494.00 and ₹480.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tilaknagar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilaknagar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹550.00 and 52-week low of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹371.50 as on .

How has the Tilaknagar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tilaknagar Industries has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 41.68% across 3 years, and 62.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries are -335.16 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global