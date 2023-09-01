Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420PN1933PLC133303 and registration number is 133303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹4,139.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is 22.11 and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is 8.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹215.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹224.95 and 52-week low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹72.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.