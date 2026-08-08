Here's the live share price of Tilaknagar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tilaknagar Industries has gained 1.17% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Tilaknagar Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|461.37
|480.31
|10
|451.92
|468.71
|20
|448.61
|458.81
|50
|442.39
|449.77
|100
|443.39
|446.55
|200
|450.68
|439.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tilaknagar Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.67%, while DII stake increased to 6.28%, FII holding rose to 16.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,62,932
|3.66
|75.69
|15,55,470
|0.25
|70.8
|9,99,440
|0.92
|45.49
|7,78,357
|0.51
|35.43
|1,99,630
|0.42
|9.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Tilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Tilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Tilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Tilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Tilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420PN1933PLC133303 and registration number is 133303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2345.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 247.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilaknagar Industries is ₹488.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tilaknagar Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹12,076.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tilaknagar Industries are ₹494.00 and ₹480.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilaknagar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹550.00 and 52-week low of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹371.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tilaknagar Industries has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 41.68% across 3 years, and 62.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries are -335.16 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global