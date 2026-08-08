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Tilaknagar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tilaknagar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹488.00 Closed
0.18₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tilaknagar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹480.95₹494.00
₹488.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹371.50₹550.00
₹488.00
Open Price
₹484.45
Prev. Close
₹487.10
Volume
43,786

Source: Dion Global

Tilaknagar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tilaknagar Industries has gained 1.17% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Tilaknagar Industries has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Tilaknagar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tilaknagar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5461.37480.31
10451.92468.71
20448.61458.81
50442.39449.77
100443.39446.55
200450.68439.07

Source: Dion Global

Tilaknagar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tilaknagar Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.67%, while DII stake increased to 6.28%, FII holding rose to 16.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tilaknagar Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,62,9323.6675.69
15,55,4700.2570.8
9,99,4400.9245.49
7,78,3570.5135.43
1,99,6300.429.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tilaknagar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTTilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTTilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTTilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTTilaknagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420PN1933PLC133303 and registration number is 133303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2345.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 247.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Dahanukar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Amit Dahanukar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chemangala Ramachar Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Swapna Vinodchandra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishorekumar G Mhatre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Dilawar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparna Praveen Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tilaknagar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tilaknagar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilaknagar Industries is ₹488.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tilaknagar Industries?

The Tilaknagar Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tilaknagar Industries?

The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹12,076.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tilaknagar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tilaknagar Industries are ₹494.00 and ₹480.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tilaknagar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilaknagar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹550.00 and 52-week low of Tilaknagar Industries is ₹371.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tilaknagar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tilaknagar Industries has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 8.19% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 41.68% across 3 years, and 62.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries are -335.16 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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