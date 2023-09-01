Follow Us

TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹215.90 Closed
2.034.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹214.60₹221.00
₹215.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.85₹224.95
₹215.90
Open Price
₹215.10
Prev. Close
₹211.60
Volume
4,57,369

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1219.47
  • R2223.43
  • R3225.87
  • Pivot
    217.03
  • S1213.07
  • S2210.63
  • S3206.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 596.27212.13
  • 1097.95209.9
  • 2097.11201.61
  • 5086.91181.64
  • 10080.88162.06
  • 20076.85139.41

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420PN1933PLC133303 and registration number is 133303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Dahanukar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chemangala Ramachar Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Amit Dahanukar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Swapna Vinodchandra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Bapat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C V Bijlani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishorekumar G Mhatre
    Independent Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Dilawar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparna Praveen Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹4,139.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is 22.11 and PB ratio of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is 8.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹215.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹224.95 and 52-week low of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is ₹72.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

