Here's the live share price of Honeywell Automation India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Honeywell Automation India
|-0.85
|-0.74
|23.40
|16.32
|2.51
|-3.72
|-1.60
|Siemens
|5.09
|13.01
|2.04
|27.05
|26.64
|1.01
|13.79
|Aplab
|-12.61
|-27.29
|-38.28
|-10.13
|50.64
|20.94
|34.69
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38,765.24
|38,442.12
|10
|38,318.42
|38,437.7
|20
|38,373.4
|38,327.31
|50
|37,404.74
|37,074.23
|100
|33,566.66
|35,470.96
|200
|33,757.2
|34,963.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Honeywell Automation India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.31%, FII holding rose to 3.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,98,145
|2.95
|1,184.68
|61,631
|0.6
|244.89
|48,973
|0.97
|194.59
|40,000
|2.29
|158.94
|39,390
|9.98
|156.52
|37,000
|0.47
|147.02
|25,216
|0.37
|100.2
|21,872
|0.93
|86.91
|21,000
|0.29
|83.44
|19,665
|2.41
|78.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 AM IST IST
|Honeywell Automation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|Honeywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:39 AM IST IST
|Honeywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Honeywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Honeywell Automation - Presentation Made By The Managing Director At The 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Honeywell Automation
Source: Dion Global
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1984PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4681.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honeywell Automation India is ₹37,791.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Honeywell Automation India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Honeywell Automation India is ₹33,413.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Honeywell Automation India are ₹38,227.75 and ₹37,791.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honeywell Automation India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honeywell Automation India is ₹41,469.80 and 52-week low of Honeywell Automation India is ₹26,250.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Honeywell Automation India has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, 23.4% over 3 months, 2.51% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India are 60.63 and 7.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global