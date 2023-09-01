What is the Market Cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.? The market cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹34,833.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is 79.26 and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is 10.92 as on .

What is the share price of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹39,397.60 as on .