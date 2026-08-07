What is the share price of Honeywell Automation India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honeywell Automation India is ₹37,791.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Honeywell Automation India? The Honeywell Automation India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Honeywell Automation India? The market cap of Honeywell Automation India is ₹33,413.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Honeywell Automation India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Honeywell Automation India are ₹38,227.75 and ₹37,791.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honeywell Automation India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honeywell Automation India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honeywell Automation India is ₹41,469.80 and 52-week low of Honeywell Automation India is ₹26,250.05 as on .

How has the Honeywell Automation India performed historically in terms of returns? The Honeywell Automation India has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, 23.4% over 3 months, 2.51% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India are 60.63 and 7.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global