Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.

Sector : Instrumentation & Process Control | Largecap | NSE
₹39,397.60 Closed
-0.62-246.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38,831.70₹39,861.65
₹39,397.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34,343.40₹44,150.00
₹39,397.60
Open Price
₹39,543.70
Prev. Close
₹39,643.70
Volume
4,092

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139,897.2
  • R240,394.4
  • R340,927.15
  • Pivot
    39,364.45
  • S138,867.25
  • S238,334.5
  • S337,837.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538,803.9140,090.97
  • 1038,672.0440,367.06
  • 2039,072.1440,862.61
  • 5040,734.7141,190.15
  • 10038,183.1240,594.49
  • 20039,129.8339,925

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.13-8.98-2.1311.58-8.3618.5871.49
2.54-0.209.8719.2232.94229.70284.71

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Share Holdings

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 961,62,6164.91699.13
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div49,5276.17212.93
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr49,5276.17212.93
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund44,3911.68190.85
Nippon India Large Cap Fund40,4111.11173.74
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund38,0892.38163.76
Invesco India Contra Fund32,2661.26138.72
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan30,0000.88128.98
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities29,7610.71127.95
Nippon India Small Cap Fund26,5530.33114.16
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1984PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2948.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ashish Gaikwad
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisha Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Pai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.?

The market cap of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹34,833.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is 79.26 and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is 10.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹39,397.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honeywell Automation India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹44,150.00 and 52-week low of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is ₹34,343.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

