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Honeywell Automation India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Honeywell Automation India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37,791.05 Closed
-1.12₹ -429.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Honeywell Automation India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37,791.05₹38,227.75
₹37,791.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26,250.05₹41,469.80
₹37,791.05
Open Price
₹38,175.45
Prev. Close
₹38,220.50
Volume
85

Source: Dion Global

Honeywell Automation India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Honeywell Automation India		-0.85-0.7423.4016.322.51-3.72-1.60
Siemens		5.0913.012.0427.0526.641.0113.79
Aplab		-12.61-27.29-38.28-10.1350.6420.9434.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Honeywell Automation India has gained 2.51% compared to peers like Siemens (26.64%), Aplab (50.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Honeywell Automation India has underperformed peers relative to Siemens (13.79%) and Aplab (34.69%).

Honeywell Automation India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Honeywell Automation India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538,765.2438,442.12
1038,318.4238,437.7
2038,373.438,327.31
5037,404.7437,074.23
10033,566.6635,470.96
20033,757.234,963.16

Source: Dion Global

Honeywell Automation India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Honeywell Automation India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.31%, FII holding rose to 3.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Honeywell Automation India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,98,1452.951,184.68
61,6310.6244.89
48,9730.97194.59
40,0002.29158.94
39,3909.98156.52
37,0000.47147.02
25,2160.37100.2
21,8720.9386.91
21,0000.2983.44
19,6652.4178.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Honeywell Automation India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 AM IST ISTHoneywell Automation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTHoneywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 02:39 AM IST ISTHoneywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTHoneywell Automation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTHoneywell Automation - Presentation Made By The Managing Director At The 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Honeywell Automation

Source: Dion Global

About Honeywell Automation India

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1984PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4681.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Atul Vinayak Pai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert David Mailloux
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jake Morgan Wasserman
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Honeywell Automation India Share Price

What is the share price of Honeywell Automation India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honeywell Automation India is ₹37,791.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Honeywell Automation India?

The Honeywell Automation India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Honeywell Automation India?

The market cap of Honeywell Automation India is ₹33,413.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Honeywell Automation India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Honeywell Automation India are ₹38,227.75 and ₹37,791.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honeywell Automation India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honeywell Automation India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honeywell Automation India is ₹41,469.80 and 52-week low of Honeywell Automation India is ₹26,250.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Honeywell Automation India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Honeywell Automation India has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, 23.4% over 3 months, 2.51% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honeywell Automation India are 60.63 and 7.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Honeywell Automation India News

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