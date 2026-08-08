What is the share price of Somany Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics is ₹494.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Somany Ceramics? The Somany Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Somany Ceramics? The market cap of Somany Ceramics is ₹2,027.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Somany Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Somany Ceramics are ₹509.75 and ₹494.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somany Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somany Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somany Ceramics is ₹552.95 and 52-week low of Somany Ceramics is ₹332.00 as on .

How has the Somany Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Somany Ceramics has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, 4.9% over 3 months, -3.8% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -6.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics are 24.97 and 2.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global