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Somany Ceramics Share Price

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BSE

SOMANY CERAMICS

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Somany Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹494.40 Closed
-1.98₹ -10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Somany Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹494.30₹509.75
₹494.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹332.00₹552.95
₹494.40
Open Price
₹499.35
Prev. Close
₹504.40
Volume
1,800

Source: Dion Global

Somany Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Somany Ceramics has declined 3.80% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Somany Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Somany Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Somany Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5490.2501.56
10494.6500.74
20508.07504.59
50513.4501.53
100468.58483.2
200444.16472.38

Source: Dion Global

Somany Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Somany Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.42%, FII holding rose to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Somany Ceramics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,28,8240.81151.02
11,90,6110.3663.56
8,22,5790.3843.91
5,90,7170.3331.54
5,00,3620.326.71
4,97,1000.0526.54
3,65,3000.1319.5
3,17,9570.5216.97
2,08,4020.4211.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Somany Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSomany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSomany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTSomany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSomany Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTSomany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1968PLC224116 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2640.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreekant Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Somany
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Girdharbhai Trivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Singh Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zubair Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rumjhum Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manit Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Somany Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Somany Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics is ₹494.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Somany Ceramics?

The Somany Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Somany Ceramics?

The market cap of Somany Ceramics is ₹2,027.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Somany Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Somany Ceramics are ₹509.75 and ₹494.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somany Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somany Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somany Ceramics is ₹552.95 and 52-week low of Somany Ceramics is ₹332.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Somany Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Somany Ceramics has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, 4.9% over 3 months, -3.8% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -6.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics are 24.97 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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