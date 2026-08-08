Here's the live share price of Somany Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Somany Ceramics has declined 3.80% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Somany Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|490.2
|501.56
|10
|494.6
|500.74
|20
|508.07
|504.59
|50
|513.4
|501.53
|100
|468.58
|483.2
|200
|444.16
|472.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Somany Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.42%, FII holding rose to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,28,824
|0.81
|151.02
|11,90,611
|0.36
|63.56
|8,22,579
|0.38
|43.91
|5,90,717
|0.33
|31.54
|5,00,362
|0.3
|26.71
|4,97,100
|0.05
|26.54
|3,65,300
|0.13
|19.5
|3,17,957
|0.52
|16.97
|2,08,402
|0.42
|11.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Somany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Somany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Somany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Somany Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Somany Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Somany Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1968PLC224116 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2640.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics is ₹494.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Somany Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Somany Ceramics is ₹2,027.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Somany Ceramics are ₹509.75 and ₹494.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somany Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somany Ceramics is ₹552.95 and 52-week low of Somany Ceramics is ₹332.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Somany Ceramics has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -4.86% for the past month, 4.9% over 3 months, -3.8% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -6.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics are 24.97 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global