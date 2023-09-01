Follow Us

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Share Price

SOMANY CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹719.20 Closed
0.231.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Somany Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.10₹727.55
₹719.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹446.00₹819.00
₹719.20
Open Price
₹720.00
Prev. Close
₹717.55
Volume
42,124

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1726.63
  • R2733.32
  • R3739.08
  • Pivot
    720.87
  • S1714.18
  • S2708.42
  • S3701.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5549.67706.66
  • 10553.1702.54
  • 20557.11705.6
  • 50600.03698.19
  • 100596.56663.74
  • 200659.62627.91

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan29,02,4491.87216.45
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,09,7111.05112.59
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund14,12,0471.12105.3
Nippon India Value Fund7,87,2081.0658.71
HSBC Value Fund3,65,3000.327.24
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund3,50,0000.5626.1
Franklin Build India Fund3,28,0121.6524.46
Franklin India Opportunities Fund1,41,5831.0710.56
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,35,3120.2310.09
Sundaram Consumption Fund1,15,1100.698.58
View All Mutual Funds

Somany Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Somany Ceramics Ltd.

Somany Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1968PLC224116 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2073.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreekant Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Somany
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G G Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Salil Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharath Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Singh Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rumjhum Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Somany Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹3,54.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 34.19 and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 3.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Somany Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹719.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somany Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somany Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹819.00 and 52-week low of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

