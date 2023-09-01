What is the Market Cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd.? The market cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹3,54.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 34.19 and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 3.91 as on .

What is the share price of Somany Ceramics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹719.20 as on .