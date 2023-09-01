Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|29,02,449
|1.87
|216.45
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,09,711
|1.05
|112.59
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|14,12,047
|1.12
|105.3
|Nippon India Value Fund
|7,87,208
|1.06
|58.71
|HSBC Value Fund
|3,65,300
|0.3
|27.24
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|3,50,000
|0.56
|26.1
|Franklin Build India Fund
|3,28,012
|1.65
|24.46
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|1,41,583
|1.07
|10.56
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,35,312
|0.23
|10.09
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|1,15,110
|0.69
|8.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Somany Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1968PLC224116 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2073.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹3,54.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 34.19 and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is 3.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹719.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somany Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹819.00 and 52-week low of Somany Ceramics Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.