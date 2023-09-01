Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.95
|11.87
|61.12
|62.93
|42.81
|275.26
|64.75
|7.84
|4.52
|14.51
|5.89
|-9.04
|-3.84
|-37.35
|1.13
|22.25
|54.17
|64.23
|63.80
|166.53
|210.62
|0.11
|-2.10
|0.51
|25.33
|-5.68
|-27.05
|-27.05
|9.40
|49.94
|61.43
|57.88
|17.73
|586.52
|1,257.78
|7.14
|0.75
|44.98
|63.53
|31.29
|-12.58
|-60.67
|8.35
|9.74
|33.65
|51.70
|21.42
|-62.27
|-77.33
|-0.88
|-6.09
|9.40
|25.28
|3.93
|373.40
|350.36
|4.89
|-1.67
|-10.61
|-27.83
|-30.99
|-32.18
|-76.63
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.65
|2.68
|-1.61
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|0.72
|2.21
|0.72
|-0.71
|-3.47
|110.61
|-24.46
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.93
|8.84
|11.81
|2.31
|-21.08
|-30.05
|-30.05
|1.86
|4.78
|-1.18
|-5.00
|-0.77
|86.52
|90.51
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|1.30
|4.01
|11.91
|-7.63
|-42.08
|-87.63
|-27.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|50,97,308
|0.3
|184.04
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|16,13,625
|7.46
|58.26
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|6,40,000
|1.39
|23.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1999PLC122886 and registration number is 122886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3527.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹3,177.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 11.14 and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹419.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹216.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.