What is the Market Cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.? The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹3,177.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.? P/E ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 11.14 and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.36 as on .

What is the share price of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹419.90 as on .