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J Kumar Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

J KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of J Kumar Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹497.15 Closed
1.82₹ 8.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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J Kumar Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹491.00₹502.25
₹497.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹424.60₹710.40
₹497.15
Open Price
₹494.20
Prev. Close
₹488.25
Volume
13,793

Source: Dion Global

J Kumar Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, J Kumar Infraprojects has declined 27.99% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, J Kumar Infraprojects has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

J Kumar Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

J Kumar Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5482.88488.28
10486.27488.12
20492.05489.63
50491.57492.55
100491.33503.44
200536.73536.29

Source: Dion Global

J Kumar Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, J Kumar Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 15.16%, FII holding fell to 11.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

J Kumar Infraprojects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,57,3080.23244.22
14,00,0002.8268.97
7,15,1801.6335.23
10,7030.750.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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J Kumar Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTJ Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTJ Kumar Infra. - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, Along With The Limited Review R
Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTJ Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTJ Kumar Infra. - Intimation Of Record Date And Book Closure.
Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTJ Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About J Kumar Infraprojects

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1999PLC122886 and registration number is 122886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5693.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal J Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Nalin J Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sidharath Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Choubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Ghag
    Director

FAQs on J Kumar Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of J Kumar Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹497.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is J Kumar Infraprojects?

The J Kumar Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J Kumar Infraprojects?

The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹3,761.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of J Kumar Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of J Kumar Infraprojects are ₹502.25 and ₹491.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J Kumar Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J Kumar Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹710.40 and 52-week low of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹424.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the J Kumar Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The J Kumar Infraprojects has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -27.99% over 1 year, 9.87% across 3 years, and 18.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects are 9.88 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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