Here's the live share price of J Kumar Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, J Kumar Infraprojects has declined 27.99% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, J Kumar Infraprojects has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|482.88
|488.28
|10
|486.27
|488.12
|20
|492.05
|489.63
|50
|491.57
|492.55
|100
|491.33
|503.44
|200
|536.73
|536.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, J Kumar Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 15.16%, FII holding fell to 11.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,57,308
|0.23
|244.22
|14,00,000
|2.82
|68.97
|7,15,180
|1.63
|35.23
|10,703
|0.75
|0.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|J Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|J Kumar Infra. - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, Along With The Limited Review R
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|J Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|J Kumar Infra. - Intimation Of Record Date And Book Closure.
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|J Kumar Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1999PLC122886 and registration number is 122886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5693.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹497.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The J Kumar Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹3,761.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of J Kumar Infraprojects are ₹502.25 and ₹491.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J Kumar Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹710.40 and 52-week low of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹424.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The J Kumar Infraprojects has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -27.99% over 1 year, 9.87% across 3 years, and 18.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects are 9.88 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global