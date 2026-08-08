What is the share price of J Kumar Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹497.15 as on .

What kind of stock is J Kumar Infraprojects? The J Kumar Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J Kumar Infraprojects? The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹3,761.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of J Kumar Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of J Kumar Infraprojects are ₹502.25 and ₹491.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J Kumar Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J Kumar Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹710.40 and 52-week low of J Kumar Infraprojects is ₹424.60 as on .

How has the J Kumar Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The J Kumar Infraprojects has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -27.99% over 1 year, 9.87% across 3 years, and 18.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects are 9.88 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global