J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

J KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹419.90 Closed
2.078.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹409.60₹427.45
₹419.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.50₹418.00
₹419.90
Open Price
₹412.80
Prev. Close
₹411.40
Volume
5,15,625

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1428.7
  • R2437
  • R3446.55
  • Pivot
    419.15
  • S1410.85
  • S2401.3
  • S3393

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5226.63407.36
  • 10244.87403.65
  • 20266.79392.9
  • 50285.62360.45
  • 100291.44329.32
  • 200239.48301.81

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.1322.2554.1764.2363.80166.53210.62
0.11-2.100.5125.33-5.68-27.05-27.05
9.4049.9461.4357.8817.73586.521,257.78
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
8.359.7433.6551.7021.42-62.27-77.33
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
4.89-1.67-10.61-27.83-30.99-32.18-76.63
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.864.78-1.18-5.00-0.7786.5290.51
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan50,97,3080.3184.04
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan16,13,6257.4658.26
UTI Infrastructure Fund6,40,0001.3923.11

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1999PLC122886 and registration number is 122886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3527.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal J Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Nalin J Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P P Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padam Prakash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Surendra Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹3,177.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 11.14 and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹419.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹418.00 and 52-week low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹216.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

