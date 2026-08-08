Here's the live share price of TVS Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Holdings
|0.37
|3.75
|0.92
|-3.37
|29.72
|40.46
|33.07
|Belrise Industries
|4.92
|7.84
|8.98
|34.18
|81.17
|36.62
|20.59
|Keto Motors
|0
|-10.18
|86.43
|86.43
|86.43
|137.09
|91.93
|Kross
|4.03
|14.29
|-5.36
|-5.29
|20.43
|-7.71
|-4.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|4.83
|12.90
|42.24
|82.32
|47.26
|14.38
|8.40
|CLN Energy
|3.95
|-4.76
|28.21
|35.14
|1.42
|25.30
|14.49
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-4.53
|34.90
|14.67
|5.84
|99.85
|13.31
|33.63
|SNL Bearings
|2.84
|4.61
|0.13
|9.66
|7.02
|7.09
|10.30
|Autofurnish
|0.08
|5.18
|32.78
|32.78
|32.78
|9.91
|5.83
|Resourceful Automobile
|0
|-27.02
|-27.42
|-13.04
|-23.93
|-30.22
|-19.42
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|17.12
|-36.50
|-48.90
|-37.16
|-60.55
|-25.48
|-6.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TVS Holdings has gained 29.72% compared to peers like Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%), Kross (20.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Belrise Industries (20.59%) and Keto Motors (91.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,819.9
|14,794.12
|10
|14,732.77
|14,714.19
|20
|14,380.86
|14,507.53
|50
|13,879.64
|14,190.71
|100
|13,976.73
|14,086.56
|200
|14,287.94
|13,793.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TVS Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.79%, FII holding fell to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,68,476
|1.15
|367.22
|2,65,600
|2.44
|363.29
|2,20,542
|2.09
|301.66
|1,44,775
|1.41
|198.02
|1,36,368
|0.66
|186.52
|1,23,583
|1.8
|169.04
|94,447
|0.57
|129.18
|89,231
|0.2
|122.05
|39,406
|1.85
|53.9
|33,730
|0.67
|46.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|TVS Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|TVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|TVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|TVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|TVS Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
TVS Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004792 and registration number is 004792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 516.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Holdings is ₹14,751.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Holdings is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TVS Holdings is ₹29,844.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Holdings are ₹15,064.00 and ₹14,751.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Holdings is ₹16,150.00 and 52-week low of TVS Holdings is ₹10,686.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Holdings has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, 0.92% over 3 months, 29.72% over 1 year, 40.46% across 3 years, and 33.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Holdings are 15.15 and 4.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global