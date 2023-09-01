Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.81
|3.35
|22.72
|10.92
|11.87
|211.96
|32.60
|13.08
|7.40
|40.47
|41.54
|56.41
|118.40
|110.05
|-0.74
|5.20
|6.86
|15.02
|6.54
|34.88
|-2.48
|-0.28
|9.25
|59.44
|72.38
|37.48
|115.09
|11.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|5,45,467
|1.95
|278.54
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|3,53,619
|1.17
|180.57
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|2,99,548
|1.21
|152.96
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|2,00,000
|1.22
|102.13
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|2,00,000
|1.22
|102.13
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,98,776
|0.31
|101.5
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|1,55,905
|0.66
|79.61
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|1,32,021
|0.8
|67.42
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|3,47,47,568
|0.28
|35.44
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|50,000
|0.72
|25.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sundaram Clayton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004792 and registration number is 004792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1743.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹10,660.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd. is 39.1 and PB ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd. is 15.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,269.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,920.00 and 52-week low of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.