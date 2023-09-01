Follow Us

TVS Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TVS HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,269.25 Closed
1.788
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TVS Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,055.55₹5,300.00
₹5,269.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹5,920.00
₹5,269.25
Open Price
₹5,200.00
Prev. Close
₹5,181.25
Volume
1,990

TVS Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,348.15
  • R25,446.3
  • R35,592.6
  • Pivot
    5,201.85
  • S15,103.7
  • S24,957.4
  • S34,859.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,594.045,162.1
  • 104,515.015,229.03
  • 204,507.025,247.57
  • 504,614.65,072.67
  • 1004,404.094,866.45
  • 2004,079.64,702.4

TVS Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.813.3522.7210.9211.87211.9632.60
13.087.4040.4741.5456.41118.40110.05
-0.745.206.8615.026.5434.88-2.48
-0.289.2559.4472.3837.48115.0911.18

TVS Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

TVS Holdings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 965,45,4671.95278.54
SBI Long Term Equity Fund3,53,6191.17180.57
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund2,99,5481.21152.96
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund2,00,0001.22102.13
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan2,00,0001.22102.13
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,98,7760.31101.5
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund1,55,9050.6679.61
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund1,32,0210.867.42
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund3,47,47,5680.2835.44
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund50,0000.7225.53
View All Mutual Funds

TVS Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TVS Holdings Ltd.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004792 and registration number is 004792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1743.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venu Srinivasan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Venu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Gopala Desikan
    Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Director
  • Ms. Sasikala Varadachari
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narasimhan
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Shah
    Director
  • Mr. C R Dua
    Director

FAQs on TVS Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹10,660.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd. is 39.1 and PB ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd. is 15.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TVS Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,269.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,920.00 and 52-week low of TVS Holdings Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

