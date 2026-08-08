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TVS Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

TVS HOLDINGS

TVS Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TVS Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14,751.00 Closed
-1.11₹ -166.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TVS Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,751.00₹15,064.00
₹14,751.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,686.00₹16,150.00
₹14,751.00
Open Price
₹14,804.65
Prev. Close
₹14,917.05
Volume
433

Source: Dion Global

TVS Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		0.373.750.92-3.3729.7240.4633.07
Belrise Industries		4.927.848.9834.1881.1736.6220.59
Keto Motors		0-10.1886.4386.4386.43137.0991.93
Kross		4.0314.29-5.36-5.2920.43-7.71-4.70
Neetu Yoshi		4.8312.9042.2482.3247.2614.388.40
CLN Energy		3.95-4.7628.2135.141.4225.3014.49
Bhagwati Autocast		-4.5334.9014.675.8499.8513.3133.63
SNL Bearings		2.844.610.139.667.027.0910.30
Autofurnish		0.085.1832.7832.7832.789.915.83
Resourceful Automobile		0-27.02-27.42-13.04-23.93-30.22-19.42
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		17.12-36.50-48.90-37.16-60.55-25.48-6.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TVS Holdings has gained 29.72% compared to peers like Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%), Kross (20.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Belrise Industries (20.59%) and Keto Motors (91.93%).

TVS Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TVS Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,819.914,794.12
1014,732.7714,714.19
2014,380.8614,507.53
5013,879.6414,190.71
10013,976.7314,086.56
20014,287.9413,793.02

Source: Dion Global

TVS Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TVS Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.79%, FII holding fell to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TVS Holdings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,68,4761.15367.22
2,65,6002.44363.29
2,20,5422.09301.66
1,44,7751.41198.02
1,36,3680.66186.52
1,23,5831.8169.04
94,4470.57129.18
89,2310.2122.05
39,4061.8553.9
33,7300.6746.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TVS Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTTVS Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 23, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTTVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 23, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTTVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTTVS Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 21, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTTVS Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About TVS Holdings

TVS Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004792 and registration number is 004792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 516.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venu Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Gopala Desikan
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. C R Dua
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Sasikala Varadachari
    Director
  • Mr. Timm Tiller
    Director
  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Director

FAQs on TVS Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Holdings is ₹14,751.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Holdings?

The TVS Holdings is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Holdings?

The market cap of TVS Holdings is ₹29,844.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Holdings are ₹15,064.00 and ₹14,751.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Holdings is ₹16,150.00 and 52-week low of TVS Holdings is ₹10,686.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TVS Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Holdings has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, 0.92% over 3 months, 29.72% over 1 year, 40.46% across 3 years, and 33.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Holdings are 15.15 and 4.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TVS Holdings News

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