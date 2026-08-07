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Cyient DLM Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYIENT DLM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
DefenceElectronics Manufacturing (EMS)Space
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cyient DLM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹683.15 Closed
3.08₹ 20.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cyient DLM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹659.00₹692.00
₹683.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.95₹733.90
₹683.15
Open Price
₹662.85
Prev. Close
₹662.75
Volume
95,805

Source: Dion Global

Cyient DLM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cyient DLM has gained 57.81% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyient DLM has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Cyient DLM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cyient DLM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5676.53669.4
10670.6660.18
20610.25626.45
50517.99549.03
100432.86486.97
200419.29455.27

Source: Dion Global

Cyient DLM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cyient DLM saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.11%, while DII stake increased to 29.19%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cyient DLM Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,62,5850.9576.53
13,20,0000.1160.76
12,56,1390.0757.82
11,93,4120.5954.93
10,77,4940.7549.6
10,10,8631.346.53
7,76,8390.5735.76
7,55,4940.4934.78
4,27,4260.0219.67
3,20,8561.214.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cyient DLM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTCyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTCyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTCyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTCyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 12:40 PM IST ISTCyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1993PLC141346 and registration number is 014470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Bodanapu
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra Velagapudi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B V R Mohan Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanitha Datla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Ardeshir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Yadama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giridhar Aramane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyient DLM Share Price

What is the share price of Cyient DLM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient DLM is ₹683.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cyient DLM?

The Cyient DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient DLM?

The market cap of Cyient DLM is ₹5,423.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyient DLM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient DLM are ₹692.00 and ₹659.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient DLM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient DLM is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Cyient DLM is ₹264.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cyient DLM performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cyient DLM has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 27.25% for the past month, 61.23% over 3 months, 57.81% over 1 year, 11.12% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyient DLM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient DLM are 66.06 and 5.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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