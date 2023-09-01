Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cyient DLM Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CYIENT DLM LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹622.80 Closed
4.124.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cyient DLM Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹604.95₹629.95
₹622.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹401.00₹604.55
₹622.80
Open Price
₹604.95
Prev. Close
₹598.25
Volume
92,813

Cyient DLM Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1633.65
  • R2644.3
  • R3658.65
  • Pivot
    619.3
  • S1608.65
  • S2594.3
  • S3583.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.15572.52
  • 1042.08559.03
  • 2021.04540.2
  • 508.410
  • 1004.210
  • 2002.10

Cyient DLM Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

Cyient DLM Ltd. Share Holdings

Cyient DLM Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund22,93,8601.82118.32
HDFC Defence Fund10,99,1754.6256.7
Nippon India Small Cap Fund9,02,1500.1346.53
DSP Tiger Fund7,74,1111.739.93
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund5,02,8481.0425.94
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund3,77,3840.919.47
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund3,77,3840.8919.47
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan3,77,3841.5519.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,21,7580.416.6
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme3,05,5280.6115.76
View All Mutual Funds

Cyient DLM Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cyient DLM Ltd.

Electronics - Equipment/Components

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Velagapudi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkat Rama Mohan Reddy Bodanapu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Vanitha Datla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Ardeshir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pillutla Madan Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyient DLM Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient DLM Ltd.?

The market cap of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹4,939.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd. is 22.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cyient DLM Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹622.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient DLM Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient DLM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹604.55 and 52-week low of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹401.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data