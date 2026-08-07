Here's the live share price of Cyient DLM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cyient DLM has gained 57.81% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyient DLM has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|676.53
|669.4
|10
|670.6
|660.18
|20
|610.25
|626.45
|50
|517.99
|549.03
|100
|432.86
|486.97
|200
|419.29
|455.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cyient DLM saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.11%, while DII stake increased to 29.19%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,62,585
|0.95
|76.53
|13,20,000
|0.11
|60.76
|12,56,139
|0.07
|57.82
|11,93,412
|0.59
|54.93
|10,77,494
|0.75
|49.6
|10,10,863
|1.3
|46.53
|7,76,839
|0.57
|35.76
|7,55,494
|0.49
|34.78
|4,27,426
|0.02
|19.67
|3,20,856
|1.2
|14.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Cyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Cyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Cyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Cyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:40 PM IST IST
|Cyient DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Cyient DLM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1993PLC141346 and registration number is 014470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient DLM is ₹683.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyient DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cyient DLM is ₹5,423.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient DLM are ₹692.00 and ₹659.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient DLM is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Cyient DLM is ₹264.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyient DLM has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 27.25% for the past month, 61.23% over 3 months, 57.81% over 1 year, 11.12% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient DLM are 66.06 and 5.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global