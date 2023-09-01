Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|22,93,860
|1.82
|118.32
|HDFC Defence Fund
|10,99,175
|4.62
|56.7
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|9,02,150
|0.13
|46.53
|DSP Tiger Fund
|7,74,111
|1.7
|39.93
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|5,02,848
|1.04
|25.94
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|3,77,384
|0.9
|19.47
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,77,384
|0.89
|19.47
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|3,77,384
|1.55
|19.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,21,758
|0.4
|16.6
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|3,05,528
|0.61
|15.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Electronics - Equipment/Components
The market cap of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹4,939.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cyient DLM Ltd. is 22.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹622.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient DLM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹604.55 and 52-week low of Cyient DLM Ltd. is ₹401.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.