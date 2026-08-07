What is the share price of Cyient DLM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient DLM is ₹683.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Cyient DLM? The Cyient DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient DLM? The market cap of Cyient DLM is ₹5,423.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyient DLM? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient DLM are ₹692.00 and ₹659.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient DLM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient DLM is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Cyient DLM is ₹264.95 as on .

How has the Cyient DLM performed historically in terms of returns? The Cyient DLM has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 27.25% for the past month, 61.23% over 3 months, 57.81% over 1 year, 11.12% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyient DLM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient DLM are 66.06 and 5.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global