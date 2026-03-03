Facebook Pixel Code
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUPITER LIFE LINE HOSPITALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,288.40 Closed
2.53₹ 31.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,152.05₹1,288.40
₹1,288.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,152.05₹1,759.00
₹1,288.40
Open Price
₹1,152.05
Prev. Close
₹1,256.60
Volume
606

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has gained 3.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.42%.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals’s current P/E of 44.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.566.50-15.602.963.9451.9858.34

Over the last one year, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has declined 10.75% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,259.171,266.62
101,247.391,259.79
201,251.711,265.33
501,318.031,310.42
1001,404.81,363.18
2001,432.151,403.62

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.44%, FII holding fell to 8.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,96,8172.47567.07
9,00,0003.18121.61
4,16,5100.8756.28
2,62,9080.7635.52
2,33,9030.1931.61
2,26,9612.9130.67
1,46,6690.4419.82
1,31,4082.1917.76
1,27,5001.0117.23
1,16,3700.8215.72

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM ISTJupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 7:11 PM ISTJupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 05, 2026, 11:08 PM ISTJupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 7:27 PM ISTJupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 02, 2026, 6:53 PM ISTJupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100MH2002PLC137908 and registration number is 137908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Pratap Thakker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Ankit Ajay Thakker
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Dr. Bhaskar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vadapatra Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Darshan Vora
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jasmin Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Utekar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urmi Popat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Manjrekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Share Price

What is the share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,288.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

The market cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹8,447.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are ₹1,288.40 and ₹1,152.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,759.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,152.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -12.85% over 3 months, -10.42% over 1 year, 6.21% across 3 years, and 3.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are 44.79 and 5.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals News

