Here's the live share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has gained 3.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.42%.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals’s current P/E of 44.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.56
|6.50
|-15.60
|2.96
|3.94
|51.98
|58.34
Over the last one year, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has declined 10.75% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,259.17
|1,266.62
|10
|1,247.39
|1,259.79
|20
|1,251.71
|1,265.33
|50
|1,318.03
|1,310.42
|100
|1,404.8
|1,363.18
|200
|1,432.15
|1,403.62
In the latest quarter, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.44%, FII holding fell to 8.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,96,817
|2.47
|567.07
|9,00,000
|3.18
|121.61
|4,16,510
|0.87
|56.28
|2,62,908
|0.76
|35.52
|2,33,903
|0.19
|31.61
|2,26,961
|2.91
|30.67
|1,46,669
|0.44
|19.82
|1,31,408
|2.19
|17.76
|1,27,500
|1.01
|17.23
|1,16,370
|0.82
|15.72
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
|Jupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 7:11 PM IST
|Jupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
|Jupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 7:27 PM IST
|Jupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 02, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
|Jupiter Life Line - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100MH2002PLC137908 and registration number is 137908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,288.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹8,447.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are ₹1,288.40 and ₹1,152.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Life Line Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,759.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is ₹1,152.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -12.85% over 3 months, -10.42% over 1 year, 6.21% across 3 years, and 3.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are 44.79 and 5.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.