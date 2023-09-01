Follow Us

MISHRA DHATU NIGAM LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹411.25 Closed
0.170.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.40₹418.00
₹411.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.25₹426.30
₹411.25
Open Price
₹412.00
Prev. Close
₹410.55
Volume
9,83,849

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1417.07
  • R2422.33
  • R3426.67
  • Pivot
    412.73
  • S1407.47
  • S2403.13
  • S3397.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5244.67405.32
  • 10237.79398.53
  • 20226.27382.86
  • 50210.01342.57
  • 100188.55301.12
  • 200184.56263.31

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Share Holdings

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,36,31,6280.76459.59
DSP Tiger Fund16,41,0802.3655.33
Nippon India Small Cap Fund14,98,6860.1550.53
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund13,56,0001.8445.72
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme13,00,0001.6843.83
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan8,10,0890.4727.31
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan1,80,0000.226.26
Taurus Ethical Fund1,45,4794.794.9
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund99,7480.563.36
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Income Generation Scheme50,0001.021.74
View All Mutual Funds

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
15 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292TG1973GOI001660 and registration number is 001660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 859.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gowri Sankara Rao Naramsetti
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Anurag Bajpai
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.?

The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹7,704.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is 49.16 and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is 5.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹411.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹426.30 and 52-week low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹172.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

