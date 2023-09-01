Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.14
|15.31
|83.10
|105.68
|107.86
|98.96
|165.92
|9.78
|15.49
|58.51
|70.99
|256.79
|913.44
|587.40
|3.01
|6.32
|54.18
|101.21
|155.37
|1,224.03
|1,101.85
|13.49
|4.88
|49.84
|41.62
|62.97
|604.36
|203.34
|-0.71
|48.34
|174.11
|146.68
|146.68
|146.68
|146.68
|3.17
|31.94
|34.01
|57.61
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|0.81
|9.99
|34.81
|10.75
|-1.14
|629.22
|136.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,36,31,628
|0.76
|459.59
|DSP Tiger Fund
|16,41,080
|2.36
|55.33
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|14,98,686
|0.15
|50.53
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|13,56,000
|1.84
|45.72
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|13,00,000
|1.68
|43.83
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|8,10,089
|0.47
|27.31
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan
|1,80,000
|0.22
|6.26
|Taurus Ethical Fund
|1,45,479
|4.79
|4.9
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|99,748
|0.56
|3.36
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Income Generation Scheme
|50,000
|1.02
|1.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|15 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292TG1973GOI001660 and registration number is 001660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 859.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹7,704.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is 49.16 and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is 5.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹411.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹426.30 and 52-week low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is ₹172.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.