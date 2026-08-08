What is the share price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹434.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Mishra Dhatu Nigam? The Mishra Dhatu Nigam is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam? The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹8,145.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishra Dhatu Nigam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are ₹440.25 and ₹431.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹455.35 and 52-week low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹266.70 as on .

How has the Mishra Dhatu Nigam performed historically in terms of returns? The Mishra Dhatu Nigam has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.58% for the past month, 5.18% over 3 months, 10.88% over 1 year, 5.96% across 3 years, and 18.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are 61.96 and 5.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global