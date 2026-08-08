Here's the live share price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has gained 10.88% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.5
|406.82
|10
|397.45
|404.05
|20
|404.87
|406.24
|50
|418.5
|407.45
|100
|386.75
|396.29
|200
|368.34
|382.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mishra Dhatu Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.37%, FII holding rose to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|64,50,000
|0.25
|269.9
|25,89,175
|0.14
|108.34
|6,42,358
|0.87
|26.88
|13,931
|0.4
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Mishra Dhatu Nig - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Mishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Mishra Dhatu Nig - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Mishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Mishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292TG1973GOI001660 and registration number is 001660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1208.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹434.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishra Dhatu Nigam is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹8,145.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are ₹440.25 and ₹431.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹455.35 and 52-week low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹266.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishra Dhatu Nigam has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.58% for the past month, 5.18% over 3 months, 10.88% over 1 year, 5.96% across 3 years, and 18.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are 61.96 and 5.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global