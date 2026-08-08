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Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Price

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BSE

MISHRA DHATU NIGAM

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceSpace
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹434.80 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mishra Dhatu Nigam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹431.50₹440.25
₹434.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹266.70₹455.35
₹434.80
Open Price
₹431.50
Prev. Close
₹434.95
Volume
39,004

Source: Dion Global

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has gained 10.88% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.5406.82
10397.45404.05
20404.87406.24
50418.5407.45
100386.75396.29
200368.34382.96

Source: Dion Global

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mishra Dhatu Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.37%, FII holding rose to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
64,50,0000.25269.9
25,89,1750.14108.34
6,42,3580.8726.88
13,9310.40.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mishra Dhatu Nigam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTMishra Dhatu Nig - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Aug 02, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTMishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTMishra Dhatu Nig - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTMishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 06, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTMishra Dhatu Nig - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292TG1973GOI001660 and registration number is 001660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1208.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. S V S Narayana Murty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhubala Kalluri
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. V T Rema
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sarap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Satija
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Price

What is the share price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹434.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

The Mishra Dhatu Nigam is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹8,145.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are ₹440.25 and ₹431.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹455.35 and 52-week low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam is ₹266.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mishra Dhatu Nigam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mishra Dhatu Nigam has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.58% for the past month, 5.18% over 3 months, 10.88% over 1 year, 5.96% across 3 years, and 18.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam are 61.96 and 5.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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