Goodluck India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOODLUCK INDIA LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹577.90 Closed
0.95.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goodluck India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹572.40₹586.45
₹577.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.35₹605.00
₹577.90
Open Price
₹572.75
Prev. Close
₹572.75
Volume
74,950

Goodluck India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1585.53
  • R2593.02
  • R3599.58
  • Pivot
    578.97
  • S1571.48
  • S2564.92
  • S3557.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5450.62574.57
  • 10452.1568.45
  • 20464.88549.09
  • 50453.82510.53
  • 100374.96483.86
  • 200342.83455.36

Goodluck India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Goodluck India Ltd. Share Holdings

Goodluck India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares

About Goodluck India Ltd.

Goodluck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC050910 and registration number is 050910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2613.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M C Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R C Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V K Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. I C Agasti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Goodluck India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goodluck India Ltd.?

The market cap of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹1,575.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goodluck India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goodluck India Ltd. is 16.53 and PB ratio of Goodluck India Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goodluck India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹577.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodluck India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodluck India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹355.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

