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Goodluck India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOODLUCK INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Goodluck India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,514.00 Closed
-1.23₹ -18.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goodluck India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,498.45₹1,593.00
₹1,514.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹915.00₹1,672.75
₹1,514.00
Open Price
₹1,537.00
Prev. Close
₹1,532.80
Volume
26,810

Source: Dion Global

Goodluck India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goodluck India has gained 47.32% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodluck India has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Goodluck India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goodluck India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,513.171,506.01
101,524.941,514.35
201,537.971,513.08
501,445.371,455.61
1001,308.681,366.68
2001,225.81,262.95

Source: Dion Global

Goodluck India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goodluck India saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.98%, while DII stake increased to 6.50%, FII holding rose to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Goodluck India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,0001.1629.74
1,00,0000.8814.87

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Goodluck India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTGoodluck India - Project Update Of Subsidiary Company
Aug 06, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTGoodluck India - Further Issue Of Equity Shares To Persons Belonging To Non- Promoter Category Through Preferential And Priva
Aug 06, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTGoodluck India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTGoodluck India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTGoodluck India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The

Source: Dion Global

About Goodluck India

Goodluck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC050910 and registration number is 050910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4067.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Chandra Garg
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Nitin Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Nath Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajni Abbi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhur Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Charu Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Goodluck India Share Price

What is the share price of Goodluck India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodluck India is ₹1,514.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goodluck India?

The Goodluck India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodluck India?

The market cap of Goodluck India is ₹5,032.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodluck India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodluck India are ₹1,593.00 and ₹1,498.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodluck India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodluck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodluck India is ₹1,672.75 and 52-week low of Goodluck India is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goodluck India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goodluck India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 47.32% over 1 year, 46.78% across 3 years, and 38.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodluck India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodluck India are 24.46 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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