What is the share price of Goodluck India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodluck India is ₹1,514.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Goodluck India? The Goodluck India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodluck India? The market cap of Goodluck India is ₹5,032.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodluck India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodluck India are ₹1,593.00 and ₹1,498.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodluck India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodluck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodluck India is ₹1,672.75 and 52-week low of Goodluck India is ₹915.00 as on .

How has the Goodluck India performed historically in terms of returns? The Goodluck India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 47.32% over 1 year, 46.78% across 3 years, and 38.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodluck India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodluck India are 24.46 and 3.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global