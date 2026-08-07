Here's the live share price of Goodluck India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goodluck India has gained 47.32% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodluck India has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,513.17
|1,506.01
|10
|1,524.94
|1,514.35
|20
|1,537.97
|1,513.08
|50
|1,445.37
|1,455.61
|100
|1,308.68
|1,366.68
|200
|1,225.8
|1,262.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goodluck India saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.98%, while DII stake increased to 6.50%, FII holding rose to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,000
|1.16
|29.74
|1,00,000
|0.88
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Goodluck India - Project Update Of Subsidiary Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Goodluck India - Further Issue Of Equity Shares To Persons Belonging To Non- Promoter Category Through Preferential And Priva
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Goodluck India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Goodluck India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Goodluck India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The
Source: Dion Global
Goodluck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC050910 and registration number is 050910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4067.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodluck India is ₹1,514.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodluck India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goodluck India is ₹5,032.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodluck India are ₹1,593.00 and ₹1,498.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodluck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodluck India is ₹1,672.75 and 52-week low of Goodluck India is ₹915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodluck India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 47.32% over 1 year, 46.78% across 3 years, and 38.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodluck India are 24.46 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global