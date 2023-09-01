Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
Goodluck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC050910 and registration number is 050910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2613.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹1,575.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goodluck India Ltd. is 16.53 and PB ratio of Goodluck India Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹577.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodluck India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of Goodluck India Ltd. is ₹355.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.