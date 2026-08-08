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Kirloskar Oil Engines Share Price

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BSE

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES

Kirloskars Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,161.30 Closed
-3.68₹ -82.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kirloskar Oil Engines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,980.20₹2,214.20
₹2,161.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹855.95₹2,720.35
₹2,161.30
Open Price
₹1,980.20
Prev. Close
₹2,243.95
Volume
1,35,049

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Oil Engines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Oil Engines		-1.33-4.7525.1377.17137.4070.5456.69
Cummins India		-1.83-1.010.2822.3847.2945.9642.92
Greaves Cotton		-16.53-10.3418.2414.20-4.9712.564.42
Swaraj Engines		-0.58-4.48-9.720.55-8.7520.3015.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Oil Engines has gained 137.40% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Oil Engines has outperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Greaves Cotton (4.42%).

Kirloskar Oil Engines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Oil Engines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,181.872,227.25
102,197.272,225.92
202,275.672,233.62
502,137.112,130.72
1001,841.671,917.69
2001,499.881,633.91

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Oil Engines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Oil Engines saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.05%, while DII stake decreased to 26.00%, FII holding rose to 11.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,16,5594.23831.31
34,00,0011.03803.76
22,94,3582.81542.39
17,22,0731.38407.1
17,09,3962404.1
16,38,6002.7387.37
12,88,3533.31304.57
10,52,9552.03248.92
8,79,3792.97207.89
8,05,1253.09190.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kirloskar Oil Engines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTKirloskar Oil Engine - General Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTKirloskar Oil Engine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTKirloskar Oil Engine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTKirloskar Oil Engine - General Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTKirloskar Oil Engine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100PN2009PLC133351 and registration number is 133351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5646.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul C Kirloskar
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Ms. Gauri Kirloskar
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Jamdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kandathil Mathew Abraham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Vijayasekharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Oil Engines Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,161.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Oil Engines?

The Kirloskar Oil Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines?

The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹31,448.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Oil Engines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Oil Engines are ₹2,214.20 and ₹1,980.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Oil Engines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Oil Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,720.35 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹855.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Oil Engines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, 25.13% over 3 months, 137.4% over 1 year, 70.54% across 3 years, and 56.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines are 57.58 and 8.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Oil Engines News

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