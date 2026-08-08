What is the share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,161.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Oil Engines? The Kirloskar Oil Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines? The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹31,448.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Oil Engines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Oil Engines are ₹2,214.20 and ₹1,980.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Oil Engines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Oil Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,720.35 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹855.95 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Oil Engines performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, 25.13% over 3 months, 137.4% over 1 year, 70.54% across 3 years, and 56.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines are 57.58 and 8.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global