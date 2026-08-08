Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|-1.33
|-4.75
|25.13
|77.17
|137.40
|70.54
|56.69
|Cummins India
|-1.83
|-1.01
|0.28
|22.38
|47.29
|45.96
|42.92
|Greaves Cotton
|-16.53
|-10.34
|18.24
|14.20
|-4.97
|12.56
|4.42
|Swaraj Engines
|-0.58
|-4.48
|-9.72
|0.55
|-8.75
|20.30
|15.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kirloskar Oil Engines has gained 137.40% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Oil Engines has outperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Greaves Cotton (4.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,181.87
|2,227.25
|10
|2,197.27
|2,225.92
|20
|2,275.67
|2,233.62
|50
|2,137.11
|2,130.72
|100
|1,841.67
|1,917.69
|200
|1,499.88
|1,633.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Oil Engines saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.05%, while DII stake decreased to 26.00%, FII holding rose to 11.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,16,559
|4.23
|831.31
|34,00,001
|1.03
|803.76
|22,94,358
|2.81
|542.39
|17,22,073
|1.38
|407.1
|17,09,396
|2
|404.1
|16,38,600
|2.7
|387.37
|12,88,353
|3.31
|304.57
|10,52,955
|2.03
|248.92
|8,79,379
|2.97
|207.89
|8,05,125
|3.09
|190.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Oil Engine - General Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Oil Engine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Oil Engine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Oil Engine - General Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Oil Engine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100PN2009PLC133351 and registration number is 133351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5646.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,161.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Oil Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹31,448.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Oil Engines are ₹2,214.20 and ₹1,980.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Oil Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹2,720.35 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Oil Engines is ₹855.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Oil Engines has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, 25.13% over 3 months, 137.4% over 1 year, 70.54% across 3 years, and 56.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines are 57.58 and 8.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global