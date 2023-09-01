Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD.

Sector : Engines | Smallcap | NSE
₹491.65 Closed
1.67.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹486.30₹494.00
₹491.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹219.00₹534.00
₹491.65
Open Price
₹488.00
Prev. Close
₹483.90
Volume
3,97,648

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1495
  • R2498.35
  • R3502.7
  • Pivot
    490.65
  • S1487.3
  • S2482.95
  • S3479.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5268.67472.45
  • 10272.73471.73
  • 20255.9465.57
  • 50234.99444.35
  • 100191.04418.98
  • 200171.95374.86

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.419.8821.0858.50119.55293.6873.72
-0.57-11.53-2.616.4039.47268.97124.17
2.413.4334.4352.18128.91460.40227.94
11.518.0415.3116.57-12.9386.55-2.90
1.044.676.1430.1828.1527.6214.53

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund39,00,0001.5175.81
Nippon India Small Cap Fund35,71,4290.47161
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund28,58,2451.42128.85
HSBC Value Fund27,62,8361.37124.55
DSP Small Cap Fund26,58,3341.03119.84
Franklin India Taxshield18,00,0001.5581.14
DSP Tiger Fund12,67,8342.4357.15
Franklin India Opportunities Fund12,57,8315.7356.7
Franklin Build India Fund11,50,0003.4951.84
HSBC Multi Cap Fund7,82,7952.2635.29
View All Mutual Funds

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:54 AM

About Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100PN2009PLC133351 and registration number is 133351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3299.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul C Kirloskar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Gauri Kirloskar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul C Kirloskar
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Mahesh R Chhabria
    Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Jamdar
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Shah Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Kandathil Mathew Abraham
    Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. Purvi Sheth
    Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is ₹7,122.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is 23.06 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is ₹491.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is ₹534.00 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. is ₹219.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data