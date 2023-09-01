Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CARE Ratings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CARE RATINGS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹825.45 Closed
-0.78-6.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CARE Ratings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹822.00₹838.70
₹825.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹467.30₹838.95
₹825.45
Open Price
₹836.15
Prev. Close
₹831.95
Volume
58,670

CARE Ratings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1836.83
  • R2846.12
  • R3853.53
  • Pivot
    829.42
  • S1820.13
  • S2812.72
  • S3803.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5485.75821.74
  • 10495.12808.12
  • 20502.49785.82
  • 50503.93748.28
  • 100473.2712.65
  • 200500.76665.77

CARE Ratings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

CARE Ratings Ltd. Share Holdings

CARE Ratings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund16,37,7340.35119.89
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund9,55,0220.3769.91

CARE Ratings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CARE Ratings Ltd.

CARE Ratings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071691 and registration number is 071691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Najib Shah
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Mehul Harshadray Pandya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonal Gunvant Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. M Mathisekaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Mahalingam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sobhag Mal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on CARE Ratings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CARE Ratings Ltd.?

The market cap of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹2,454.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd. is 22.86 and PB ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd. is 3.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CARE Ratings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹825.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CARE Ratings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CARE Ratings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹838.95 and 52-week low of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹467.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data