What is the share price of CARE Ratings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CARE Ratings is ₹1,756.60 as on .

What kind of stock is CARE Ratings? The CARE Ratings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CARE Ratings? The market cap of CARE Ratings is ₹5,286.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CARE Ratings? Today’s highest and lowest price of CARE Ratings are ₹1,774.95 and ₹1,711.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CARE Ratings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CARE Ratings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CARE Ratings is ₹1,836.00 and 52-week low of CARE Ratings is ₹1,393.95 as on .

How has the CARE Ratings performed historically in terms of returns? The CARE Ratings has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 6.49% for the past month, 6.43% over 3 months, 7.47% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 21.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CARE Ratings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CARE Ratings are 30.88 and 5.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global