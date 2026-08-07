Here's the live share price of CARE Ratings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CARE Ratings
|2.71
|6.49
|6.43
|6.49
|7.47
|34.40
|21.14
|ICRA
|2.19
|-5.17
|-7.39
|-16.27
|-18.79
|-3.45
|7.27
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,698.62
|1,722.74
|10
|1,694.46
|1,708.86
|20
|1,675.19
|1,693.28
|50
|1,661.32
|1,670.99
|100
|1,630.5
|1,648.52
|200
|1,607.22
|1,613.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CARE Ratings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.58%, FII holding rose to 23.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,76,822
|0.31
|243.73
|7,62,556
|0.23
|125.85
|5,61,424
|0.85
|92.66
|4,00,478
|0.7
|66.09
|2,94,472
|0.57
|48.6
|2,32,649
|0.24
|38.4
|1,80,805
|0.48
|29.84
|1,74,337
|1.25
|28.77
|1,72,285
|0.26
|28.43
|1,09,952
|1.28
|18.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|CARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|CARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|CARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|CARE Ratings - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of CARE Ratings Limited Held On August 7, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|CARE Ratings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of CARE Ratings Limited Held On Aug
Source: Dion Global
CARE Ratings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071691 and registration number is 071691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CARE Ratings is ₹1,756.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CARE Ratings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CARE Ratings is ₹5,286.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CARE Ratings are ₹1,774.95 and ₹1,711.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CARE Ratings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CARE Ratings is ₹1,836.00 and 52-week low of CARE Ratings is ₹1,393.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CARE Ratings has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 6.49% for the past month, 6.43% over 3 months, 7.47% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 21.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CARE Ratings are 30.88 and 5.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global