Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|16,37,734
|0.35
|119.89
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|9,55,022
|0.37
|69.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CARE Ratings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071691 and registration number is 071691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹2,454.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd. is 22.86 and PB ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd. is 3.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹825.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CARE Ratings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹838.95 and 52-week low of CARE Ratings Ltd. is ₹467.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.