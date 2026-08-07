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CARE Ratings Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARE RATINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CARE Ratings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,756.60 Closed
1.61₹ 27.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CARE Ratings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,711.95₹1,774.95
₹1,756.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,393.95₹1,836.00
₹1,756.60
Open Price
₹1,734.80
Prev. Close
₹1,728.85
Volume
1,878

Source: Dion Global

CARE Ratings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CARE Ratings		2.716.496.436.497.4734.4021.14
ICRA		2.19-5.17-7.39-16.27-18.79-3.457.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CARE Ratings has gained 7.47% compared to peers like ICRA (-18.79%). From a 5 year perspective, CARE Ratings has outperformed peers relative to ICRA (7.27%).

CARE Ratings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CARE Ratings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,698.621,722.74
101,694.461,708.86
201,675.191,693.28
501,661.321,670.99
1001,630.51,648.52
2001,607.221,613.55

Source: Dion Global

CARE Ratings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CARE Ratings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.58%, FII holding rose to 23.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CARE Ratings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,76,8220.31243.73
7,62,5560.23125.85
5,61,4240.8592.66
4,00,4780.766.09
2,94,4720.5748.6
2,32,6490.2438.4
1,80,8050.4829.84
1,74,3371.2528.77
1,72,2850.2628.43
1,09,9521.2818.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CARE Ratings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTCARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTCARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTCARE Ratings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTCARE Ratings - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of CARE Ratings Limited Held On August 7, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTCARE Ratings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of CARE Ratings Limited Held On Aug

Source: Dion Global

About CARE Ratings

CARE Ratings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC071691 and registration number is 071691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Mehul Harshadray Pandya
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Gurumoorthy Mahalingam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Chugh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Indrani Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Bimal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CARE Ratings Share Price

What is the share price of CARE Ratings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CARE Ratings is ₹1,756.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CARE Ratings?

The CARE Ratings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CARE Ratings?

The market cap of CARE Ratings is ₹5,286.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CARE Ratings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CARE Ratings are ₹1,774.95 and ₹1,711.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CARE Ratings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CARE Ratings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CARE Ratings is ₹1,836.00 and 52-week low of CARE Ratings is ₹1,393.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CARE Ratings performed historically in terms of returns?

The CARE Ratings has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 6.49% for the past month, 6.43% over 3 months, 7.47% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 21.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CARE Ratings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CARE Ratings are 30.88 and 5.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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