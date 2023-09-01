Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.93
|4.86
|8.81
|9.77
|13.97
|264.84
|171.21
|-2.60
|-7.30
|45.45
|108.58
|126.76
|254.54
|180.20
|0.38
|3.12
|61.78
|108.27
|84.01
|233.32
|84.94
|2.12
|14.89
|22.18
|13.15
|24.81
|12.21
|12.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|43,83,432
|1.88
|282.64
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|30,18,479
|1.81
|194.63
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|14,95,838
|0.28
|96.45
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|12,33,086
|0.16
|79.51
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|10,75,729
|0.97
|69.36
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|8,63,038
|2.23
|55.65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|8,29,952
|1.29
|53.52
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|7,58,182
|0.08
|48.89
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|7,58,182
|0.67
|48.89
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|7,58,182
|1.37
|48.89
RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28113MH2010PLC312871 and registration number is 210819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1990.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹14,887.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is -31.94 and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is 5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹711.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RHI Magnesita India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹892.90 and 52-week low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹570.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.