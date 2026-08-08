Here's the live share price of RHI Magnesita India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RHI Magnesita India has declined 17.57% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RHI Magnesita India has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers (40.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.75
|404.43
|10
|398.42
|402.05
|20
|401.5
|399.74
|50
|390.11
|395.72
|100
|387.97
|399.72
|200
|420.09
|417.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RHI Magnesita India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.34%, FII holding fell to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,53,959
|0.54
|160.12
|27,16,135
|0.35
|99.89
|19,84,176
|0.09
|72.97
|18,04,165
|0.36
|66.35
|16,55,024
|0.44
|60.86
|9,90,019
|0.43
|36.41
|9,88,128
|0.94
|36.34
|9,69,882
|0.03
|35.67
|9,58,182
|0.62
|35.24
|9,09,504
|0.49
|33.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|RHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|RHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|RHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|RHI Magnesita India - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 (1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing O
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:11 AM IST IST
|RHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
Source: Dion Global
RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28113MH2010PLC312871 and registration number is 210819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory mortars, concretes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3356.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RHI Magnesita India is ₹412.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RHI Magnesita India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RHI Magnesita India is ₹8,513.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RHI Magnesita India are ₹418.00 and ₹407.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RHI Magnesita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RHI Magnesita India is ₹517.35 and 52-week low of RHI Magnesita India is ₹323.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RHI Magnesita India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 0.53% over 3 months, -17.24% over 1 year, -15.02% across 3 years, and 1.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India are -22.23 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global