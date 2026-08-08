What is the share price of RHI Magnesita India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RHI Magnesita India is ₹412.25 as on .

What kind of stock is RHI Magnesita India? The RHI Magnesita India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RHI Magnesita India? The market cap of RHI Magnesita India is ₹8,513.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RHI Magnesita India? Today’s highest and lowest price of RHI Magnesita India are ₹418.00 and ₹407.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RHI Magnesita India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RHI Magnesita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RHI Magnesita India is ₹517.35 and 52-week low of RHI Magnesita India is ₹323.40 as on .

How has the RHI Magnesita India performed historically in terms of returns? The RHI Magnesita India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 0.53% over 3 months, -17.24% over 1 year, -15.02% across 3 years, and 1.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India are -22.23 and 2.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global