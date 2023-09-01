Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | NSE
₹711.80 Closed
-1.27-9.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹710.00₹724.45
₹711.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.55₹892.90
₹711.80
Open Price
₹722.00
Prev. Close
₹720.95
Volume
2,37,424

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1721.47
  • R2730.18
  • R3735.92
  • Pivot
    715.73
  • S1707.02
  • S2701.28
  • S3692.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5717.51717.06
  • 10691.61711.19
  • 20673.62698.49
  • 50630.28677.36
  • 100574.7671.35
  • 200551.65662.49

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.934.868.819.7713.97264.84171.21
-2.60-7.3045.45108.58126.76254.54180.20
0.383.1261.78108.2784.01233.3284.94
2.1214.8922.1813.1524.8112.2112.21

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Share Holdings

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund43,83,4321.88282.64
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan30,18,4791.81194.63
Nippon India Small Cap Fund14,95,8380.2896.45
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund12,33,0860.1679.51
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund10,75,7290.9769.36
Axis Business Cycles Fund8,63,0382.2355.65
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund8,29,9521.2953.52
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan7,58,1820.0848.89
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan7,58,1820.6748.89
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund7,58,1821.3748.89
View All Mutual Funds

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Monitoring Agency Report
    Monitoring Agency for Qualified Institutional Placement
    15-Aug, 2023 | 08:38 PM

About RHI Magnesita India Ltd.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28113MH2010PLC312871 and registration number is 210819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1990.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vijay Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parmod Sagar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R V S Rudraraju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Erwin Jankovits
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gustavo Lucio Goncalves Franco
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonu Chadha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nazim Sheikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on RHI Magnesita India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd.?

The market cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹14,887.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is -31.94 and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is 5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RHI Magnesita India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹711.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RHI Magnesita India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹892.90 and 52-week low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is ₹570.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data