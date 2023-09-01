RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28113MH2010PLC312871 and registration number is 210819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1990.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.