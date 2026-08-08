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RHI Magnesita India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RHI MAGNESITA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RHI Magnesita India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹412.25 Closed
0.23₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RHI Magnesita India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.75₹418.00
₹412.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹323.40₹517.35
₹412.25
Open Price
₹407.75
Prev. Close
₹411.30
Volume
9,152

Source: Dion Global

RHI Magnesita India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RHI Magnesita India has declined 17.57% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RHI Magnesita India has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers (40.72%).

RHI Magnesita India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RHI Magnesita India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.75404.43
10398.42402.05
20401.5399.74
50390.11395.72
100387.97399.72
200420.09417.08

Source: Dion Global

RHI Magnesita India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RHI Magnesita India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.34%, FII holding fell to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RHI Magnesita India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,53,9590.54160.12
27,16,1350.3599.89
19,84,1760.0972.97
18,04,1650.3666.35
16,55,0240.4460.86
9,90,0190.4336.41
9,88,1280.9436.34
9,69,8820.0335.67
9,58,1820.6235.24
9,09,5040.4933.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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RHI Magnesita India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTRHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTRHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTRHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
Jul 30, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTRHI Magnesita India - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 (1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing O
Jul 17, 2026, 04:11 AM IST ISTRHI Magnesita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture

Source: Dion Global

About RHI Magnesita India

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28113MH2010PLC312871 and registration number is 210819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory mortars, concretes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3356.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parmod Sagar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Azim Syed
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ticiana Kobel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gustavo Lucio Goncalves Franco
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonu Chadha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nazim Sheikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyabrata Panda
    Independent Director

FAQs on RHI Magnesita India Share Price

What is the share price of RHI Magnesita India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RHI Magnesita India is ₹412.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RHI Magnesita India?

The RHI Magnesita India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RHI Magnesita India?

The market cap of RHI Magnesita India is ₹8,513.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RHI Magnesita India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RHI Magnesita India are ₹418.00 and ₹407.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RHI Magnesita India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RHI Magnesita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RHI Magnesita India is ₹517.35 and 52-week low of RHI Magnesita India is ₹323.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RHI Magnesita India performed historically in terms of returns?

The RHI Magnesita India has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 7.7% for the past month, 0.53% over 3 months, -17.24% over 1 year, -15.02% across 3 years, and 1.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India are -22.23 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RHI Magnesita India News

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