Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|367
|0.06
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1988PLC030958 and registration number is 030958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 888.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,640.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 17.02 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹178.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹186.00 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹60.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.