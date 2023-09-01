Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹178.95 Closed
-0.61-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.00₹181.85
₹178.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.45₹186.00
₹178.95
Open Price
₹181.85
Prev. Close
₹180.05
Volume
76,713

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1182.17
  • R2184.93
  • R3188.02
  • Pivot
    179.08
  • S1176.32
  • S2173.23
  • S3170.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.39177.13
  • 1062.77171.25
  • 2062.62159.62
  • 5066.7135.5
  • 10062.09116.51
  • 20064.94100.41

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF3670.060

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1988PLC030958 and registration number is 030958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 888.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jasmine Shah
    Chairman
  • Dr. Prathap C Reddy
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. P Shivakumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Vaidya
    Director
  • Mr. Satnam Arora
    Director
  • Mr. S Regunathan
    Director
  • Ms. Suneeta Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Rai
    Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Ganguli
    Director
  • Dr. Menaka Guruswami
    Director
  • Ms. Sangita Reddy
    Director
  • Dr. Arun Rai
    Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Salil Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Udit Prakash Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bhat
    Director

FAQs on Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,640.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 17.02 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹178.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹186.00 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹60.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data