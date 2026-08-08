Here's the live share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|4.08
|0.63
|-8.37
|-2.47
|-17.36
|39.56
|36.77
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indraprastha Medical Corporation has declined 17.36% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Indraprastha Medical Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|365.24
|367.87
|10
|366.7
|368.1
|20
|371.38
|370.83
|50
|379.21
|378.38
|100
|390.39
|390.28
|200
|429.49
|407.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indraprastha Medical Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,21,778
|0.14
|43.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Indraprastha Medical - Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Indraprastha Medical - Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend.
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Indraprastha Medical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Medical - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Medical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1988PLC030958 and registration number is 030958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1482.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹381.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indraprastha Medical Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹3,494.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are ₹405.95 and ₹375.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Medical Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹640.05 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹342.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indraprastha Medical Corporation has shown returns of 5.67% over the past day, 1.11% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -16.97% over 1 year, 39.78% across 3 years, and 36.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are 18.59 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global