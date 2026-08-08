What is the share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹381.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Indraprastha Medical Corporation? The Indraprastha Medical Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation? The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹3,494.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indraprastha Medical Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are ₹405.95 and ₹375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Medical Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹640.05 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹342.35 as on .

How has the Indraprastha Medical Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Indraprastha Medical Corporation has shown returns of 5.67% over the past day, 1.11% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -16.97% over 1 year, 39.78% across 3 years, and 36.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are 18.59 and 4.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global