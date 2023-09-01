What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,640.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 17.02 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is 4.32 as on .

What is the share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is ₹178.95 as on .