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Indraprastha Medical Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORPORATION

Apollo Hospital Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹381.20 Closed
5.17₹ 18.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indraprastha Medical Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.00₹405.95
₹381.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.35₹640.05
₹381.20
Open Price
₹375.00
Prev. Close
₹362.45
Volume
3,98,942

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		4.080.63-8.37-2.47-17.3639.5636.77
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indraprastha Medical Corporation has declined 17.36% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Indraprastha Medical Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5365.24367.87
10366.7368.1
20371.38370.83
50379.21378.38
100390.39390.28
200429.49407.77

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indraprastha Medical Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,21,7780.1443.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indraprastha Medical Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTIndraprastha Medical - Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTIndraprastha Medical - Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend.
Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTIndraprastha Medical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Medical - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Medical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Indraprastha Medical Corporation

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232DL1988PLC030958 and registration number is 030958. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1482.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Prathap C Reddy
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Shivakumar Pattabhiraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Jalan
    Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Salil Singhal
    Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Suneeta Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Ganguli
    Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Sangita Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Indraprastha Medical Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹381.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

The Indraprastha Medical Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹3,494.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are ₹405.95 and ₹375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Medical Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹640.05 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation is ₹342.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indraprastha Medical Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indraprastha Medical Corporation has shown returns of 5.67% over the past day, 1.11% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -16.97% over 1 year, 39.78% across 3 years, and 36.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation are 18.59 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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