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Maharashtra Scooters Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Scooters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13,814.80 Closed
-0.01₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maharashtra Scooters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,740.00₹13,902.20
₹13,814.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,921.00₹18,526.00
₹13,814.80
Open Price
₹13,740.00
Prev. Close
₹13,816.30
Volume
140

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Scooters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maharashtra Scooters has declined 5.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Scooters has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Maharashtra Scooters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Scooters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512,960.1613,535.34
1012,872.0113,274.49
2012,950.8113,077.84
5012,711.5812,856.08
10012,563.412,892.77
20013,468.8313,099.53

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Scooters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Scooters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.85%, FII holding fell to 6.18%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Maharashtra Scooters Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,36,3135.28295.41
1,00,2280.09125.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Maharashtra Scooters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:37 AM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Maharashtra Scooters Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding The Amendment To AOA & MOA Of The Company.
Jul 29, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Res

Source: Dion Global

About Maharashtra Scooters

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mayur Patwardhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jasmine Chaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Rajagopalan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar Srinivasan
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Scooters Share Price

What is the share price of Maharashtra Scooters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Scooters is ₹13,814.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Scooters?

The Maharashtra Scooters is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Scooters?

The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹15,788.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Scooters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Scooters are ₹13,902.20 and ₹13,740.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Scooters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Scooters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹18,526.00 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹10,921.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maharashtra Scooters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maharashtra Scooters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 7.76% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 34.75% across 3 years, and 27.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters are 56.69 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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