Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHARASHTRA SCOOTERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹7,222.65 Closed
1.1783.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,000.00₹7,272.70
₹7,222.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,072.00₹7,150.95
₹7,222.65
Open Price
₹7,140.00
Prev. Close
₹7,139.30
Volume
7,593

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,290.07
  • R27,374.93
  • R37,519.97
  • Pivot
    7,145.03
  • S17,060.17
  • S26,915.13
  • S36,830.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,143.546,836.37
  • 105,082.656,557.67
  • 205,046.36,249.46
  • 504,755.235,856.11
  • 1004,257.925,508.85
  • 2003,984.645,136.36

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.0731.4634.5661.8473.51133.51132.50
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Share Holdings

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund1,43,4214.3480.28
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund80,1590.1144.87
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF450.020.03
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF20.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund50.020

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anish P Amin
    Director
  • Mrs. Lila Poonawalla
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Patni
    Director
  • Mr. V Rajagopalan
    Director
  • Mr. Yogesh J Shah
    Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.?

The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹8,254.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is 42.47 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹7,222.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹7,150.95 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹4,72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data