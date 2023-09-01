Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.07
|31.46
|34.56
|61.84
|73.51
|133.51
|132.50
|1.48
|0.66
|3.94
|18.90
|1.90
|100.83
|168.64
|0.61
|-3.77
|4.34
|12.59
|-13.07
|137.92
|127.43
|4.35
|-0.10
|8.18
|47.28
|43.08
|367.72
|274.01
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.41
|-4.63
|-7.69
|11.81
|-9.43
|4.19
|23.35
|2.59
|3.17
|35.61
|56.55
|43.88
|170.78
|49.42
|0.04
|-6.47
|11.90
|31.20
|20.60
|8.71
|211.65
|2.36
|-6.19
|7.07
|21.05
|61.69
|200.16
|30.45
|1.44
|0.90
|1.51
|17.01
|44.31
|122.60
|0.90
|3.45
|15.74
|33.36
|34.05
|13.96
|55.46
|109.24
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.15
|-0.69
|2.72
|12.64
|24.69
|69.22
|63.01
|1.85
|7.55
|37.89
|38.59
|5.10
|-20.43
|-64.10
|1.40
|-4.05
|34.21
|36.24
|72.69
|561.29
|-17.48
|0.03
|-4.84
|12.85
|45.88
|43.57
|101.88
|270.18
|-2.10
|0.85
|33.75
|33.26
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|0.71
|-1.69
|27.63
|32.55
|24.97
|29.35
|88.83
|3.54
|-0.21
|18.23
|64.69
|46.52
|120.28
|63.22
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund
|1,43,421
|4.34
|80.28
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|80,159
|0.11
|44.87
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|45
|0.02
|0.03
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|2
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|5
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹8,254.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is 42.47 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹7,222.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹7,150.95 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is ₹4,72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.