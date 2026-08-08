Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Scooters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maharashtra Scooters has declined 5.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Scooters has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,960.16
|13,535.34
|10
|12,872.01
|13,274.49
|20
|12,950.81
|13,077.84
|50
|12,711.58
|12,856.08
|100
|12,563.4
|12,892.77
|200
|13,468.83
|13,099.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Scooters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.85%, FII holding fell to 6.18%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,36,313
|5.28
|295.41
|1,00,228
|0.09
|125.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:37 AM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Maharashtra Scooters Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding The Amendment To AOA & MOA Of The Company.
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Res
Source: Dion Global
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Scooters is ₹13,814.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Scooters is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹15,788.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Scooters are ₹13,902.20 and ₹13,740.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Scooters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹18,526.00 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹10,921.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Scooters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 7.76% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 34.75% across 3 years, and 27.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters are 56.69 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global