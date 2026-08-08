What is the share price of Maharashtra Scooters? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Scooters is ₹13,814.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Scooters? The Maharashtra Scooters is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Scooters? The market cap of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹15,788.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Scooters? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Scooters are ₹13,902.20 and ₹13,740.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Scooters? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Scooters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹18,526.00 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Scooters is ₹10,921.00 as on .

How has the Maharashtra Scooters performed historically in terms of returns? The Maharashtra Scooters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 6.04% for the past month, 7.76% over 3 months, -5.3% over 1 year, 34.75% across 3 years, and 27.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Scooters are 56.69 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global