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Laxmi Organic Industries Share Price

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BSE

LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals
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Commodities
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Here's the live share price of Laxmi Organic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹176.10 Closed
-2.17₹ -3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Laxmi Organic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.20₹181.70
₹176.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.45₹240.60
₹176.10
Open Price
₹178.45
Prev. Close
₹180.00
Volume
1,15,893

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Organic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laxmi Organic Industries has declined 4.76% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Organic Industries has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Organic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.64183.2
10185.28182.77
20174.34178.06
50162.82167.22
100149.05160.23
200158.12163.76

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Organic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmi Organic Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.33%, while DII stake increased to 3.83%, FII holding fell to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Laxmi Organic Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,57,8160.3564.43
27,04,2440.0541.91
20,21,5450.831.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Laxmi Organic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTLaxmi Organic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTLaxmi Organic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTLaxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 -SEBI (LODR), 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTLaxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTLaxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Laxmi Organic Industries

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051736 and registration number is 051736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2808.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Goenka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajan Venkatesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harshvardhan Goenka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajiv Banavali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Ratnaparkhe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Laxmi Organic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmi Organic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹176.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmi Organic Industries?

The Laxmi Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Organic Industries?

The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹4,881.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Organic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Organic Industries are ₹181.70 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Organic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹240.60 and 52-week low of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹107.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Laxmi Organic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmi Organic Industries has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 13.28% for the past month, 7.44% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -8.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries are 38.84 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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