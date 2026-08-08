Here's the live share price of Laxmi Organic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laxmi Organic Industries has declined 4.76% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Organic Industries has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.64
|183.2
|10
|185.28
|182.77
|20
|174.34
|178.06
|50
|162.82
|167.22
|100
|149.05
|160.23
|200
|158.12
|163.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laxmi Organic Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.33%, while DII stake increased to 3.83%, FII holding fell to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,57,816
|0.35
|64.43
|27,04,244
|0.05
|41.91
|20,21,545
|0.8
|31.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Laxmi Organic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Laxmi Organic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Laxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 -SEBI (LODR), 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Laxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Laxmi Organic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051736 and registration number is 051736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2808.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹176.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹4,881.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Organic Industries are ₹181.70 and ₹175.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹240.60 and 52-week low of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹107.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Organic Industries has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 13.28% for the past month, 7.44% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -8.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries are 38.84 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global