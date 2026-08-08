What is the share price of Laxmi Organic Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹176.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Laxmi Organic Industries? The Laxmi Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Organic Industries? The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹4,881.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Organic Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Organic Industries are ₹181.70 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Organic Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹240.60 and 52-week low of Laxmi Organic Industries is ₹107.45 as on .

How has the Laxmi Organic Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Laxmi Organic Industries has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 13.28% for the past month, 7.44% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -8.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries are 38.84 and 2.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global