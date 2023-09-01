Follow Us

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹297.85 Closed
0.10.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.90₹304.00
₹297.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.50₹395.80
₹297.85
Open Price
₹298.00
Prev. Close
₹297.55
Volume
13,30,997

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1302.03
  • R2307.07
  • R3310.13
  • Pivot
    298.97
  • S1293.93
  • S2290.87
  • S3285.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.88290.14
  • 10326.94280.27
  • 20332.71272.13
  • 50338.4265.8
  • 100323.95265.98
  • 200370.99276.94

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan36,04,9450.8497.17
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund38,0180.171.02
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,6700.170.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund18,1810.620.49
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,6230.170.42
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund15,3320.620.41
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,8780.170.24
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,0830.170.11
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,5320.170.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,7180.010.07
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Laxmi Organic Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet and Presentation
    16-Aug, 2023 | 11:59 PM

About Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051736 and registration number is 051736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2996.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Goenka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajan Venkatesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harshvardhan Goenka
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajiv Banavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O V Bundellu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹7,902.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is 63.44 and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹297.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹395.80 and 52-week low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹220.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

