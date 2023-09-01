Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|36,04,945
|0.84
|97.17
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|38,018
|0.17
|1.02
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,670
|0.17
|0.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|18,181
|0.62
|0.49
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,623
|0.17
|0.42
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|15,332
|0.62
|0.41
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,878
|0.17
|0.24
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,083
|0.17
|0.11
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,532
|0.17
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,718
|0.01
|0.07
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051736 and registration number is 051736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2996.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹7,902.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is 63.44 and PB ratio of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹297.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹395.80 and 52-week low of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹220.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.