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Arvind Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARVIND

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arvind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹560.15 Closed
2.46₹ 13.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arvind Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.70₹562.00
₹560.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹600.00
₹560.15
Open Price
₹546.75
Prev. Close
₹546.70
Volume
30,423

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvind		9.073.9625.1544.5085.7359.6741.79
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.81-9.17-4.60-4.60-4.60-1.56-0.94
Nandan Denim		-1.27-2.10-19.10-26.03-33.817.88-4.05
Varvee Global		0.64-3.382.95-7.15-31.1575.1538.56
R&B Denims		-0.44-13.76-33.55-84.00-70.36-1.39-1.29
Shanti Spintex		2.83-18.20-30.47-29.08-41.95-23.31-14.72
Vinny Overseas		2.860-9.24-12.90-16.92-21.30-15.74
K G Denim		4.84-4.41-4.84-8.11-13.20-19.55-20.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arvind has gained 85.73% compared to peers like United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind has outperformed peers relative to United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%) and Nandan Denim (-4.05%).

Arvind Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5515.26534.35
10519.35529.41
20527.16528.27
50518.54510.9
100453.96471.58
200391.84424.16

Source: Dion Global

Arvind Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.88%, FII holding rose to 16.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arvind Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,48,05,8812.58869.25
92,63,8101.91543.88
81,51,7860.47478.59
25,66,4363.06150.68
25,26,1652.59148.31
24,81,1932.81145.67
19,55,7991.63114.83
11,00,0002.5164.58
10,58,5121.8762.15
7,60,0003.8844.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Arvind Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTArvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTArvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTArvind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTArvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
Aug 03, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTArvind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Arvind

Arvind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1931PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7142.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 262.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Lalbhai
    Chairman
  • Mr. Punit S Lalbhai
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Kaul
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Shah
    Executive Director & Group CFO
  • Ms. Ismet Tehmesp Khambatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reena Bhagwati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvind Share Price

What is the share price of Arvind?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind is ₹560.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvind?

The Arvind is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind?

The market cap of Arvind is ₹15,238.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind are ₹562.00 and ₹546.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Arvind is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arvind performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvind has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, 25.15% over 3 months, 85.73% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 41.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind are 36.81 and 3.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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