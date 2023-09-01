Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|1,30,68,929
|2.66
|180.48
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,19,89,862
|0.36
|165.58
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|15,35,380
|1.97
|21.2
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|12,58,670
|1.68
|17.38
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|11,09,907
|1.11
|15.33
|HSBC Mid Cap Fund - OLD
|12,00,000
|1.03
|11.14
|Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund
|6,11,330
|1.3
|8.44
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|5,30,762
|1.64
|4.93
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|2,89,683
|1.28
|4
|JM Value Fund
|1,70,246
|1.15
|2.35
Arvind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1931PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7459.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arvind Ltd. is ₹4,589.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arvind Ltd. is 19.61 and PB ratio of Arvind Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Ltd. is ₹175.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Ltd. is ₹180.60 and 52-week low of Arvind Ltd. is ₹77.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.