Here's the live share price of Arvind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvind
|9.07
|3.96
|25.15
|44.50
|85.73
|59.67
|41.79
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.81
|-9.17
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-4.60
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Nandan Denim
|-1.27
|-2.10
|-19.10
|-26.03
|-33.81
|7.88
|-4.05
|Varvee Global
|0.64
|-3.38
|2.95
|-7.15
|-31.15
|75.15
|38.56
|R&B Denims
|-0.44
|-13.76
|-33.55
|-84.00
|-70.36
|-1.39
|-1.29
|Shanti Spintex
|2.83
|-18.20
|-30.47
|-29.08
|-41.95
|-23.31
|-14.72
|Vinny Overseas
|2.86
|0
|-9.24
|-12.90
|-16.92
|-21.30
|-15.74
|K G Denim
|4.84
|-4.41
|-4.84
|-8.11
|-13.20
|-19.55
|-20.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arvind has gained 85.73% compared to peers like United Polyfab Gujarat (-4.60%), Nandan Denim (-33.81%), Varvee Global (-31.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind has outperformed peers relative to United Polyfab Gujarat (-0.94%) and Nandan Denim (-4.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|515.26
|534.35
|10
|519.35
|529.41
|20
|527.16
|528.27
|50
|518.54
|510.9
|100
|453.96
|471.58
|200
|391.84
|424.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arvind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.88%, FII holding rose to 16.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,48,05,881
|2.58
|869.25
|92,63,810
|1.91
|543.88
|81,51,786
|0.47
|478.59
|25,66,436
|3.06
|150.68
|25,26,165
|2.59
|148.31
|24,81,193
|2.81
|145.67
|19,55,799
|1.63
|114.83
|11,00,000
|2.51
|64.58
|10,58,512
|1.87
|62.15
|7,60,000
|3.88
|44.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Arvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Arvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Arvind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Arvind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
|Aug 03, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Arvind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Arvind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1931PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7142.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 262.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind is ₹560.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arvind is ₹15,238.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind are ₹562.00 and ₹546.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Arvind is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, 25.15% over 3 months, 85.73% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 41.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind are 36.81 and 3.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global