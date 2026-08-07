What is the share price of Arvind? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind is ₹560.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Arvind? The Arvind is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind? The market cap of Arvind is ₹15,238.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind are ₹562.00 and ₹546.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Arvind is ₹275.00 as on .

How has the Arvind performed historically in terms of returns? The Arvind has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, 25.15% over 3 months, 85.73% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 41.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind are 36.81 and 3.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global