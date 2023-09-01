Follow Us

Arvind Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.50₹178.90
₹175.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.70₹180.60
₹175.45
Open Price
₹175.95
Prev. Close
₹175.95
Volume
7,05,494

Arvind Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1178.27
  • R2180.78
  • R3182.67
  • Pivot
    176.38
  • S1173.87
  • S2171.98
  • S3169.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.34172.77
  • 1095.04168.05
  • 2095.55159.77
  • 5099.98146.1
  • 10096.08132.34
  • 200109.78118.92

Arvind Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61

Arvind Ltd. Share Holdings

Arvind Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund1,30,68,9292.66180.48
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,19,89,8620.36165.58
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund15,35,3801.9721.2
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund12,58,6701.6817.38
ITI Small Cap Fund11,09,9071.1115.33
HSBC Mid Cap Fund - OLD12,00,0001.0311.14
Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund6,11,3301.38.44
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD5,30,7621.644.93
ITI Flexi Cap Fund2,89,6831.284
JM Value Fund1,70,2461.152.35
View All Mutual Funds

Arvind Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Arvind Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:56 PM

About Arvind Ltd.

Arvind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1931PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7459.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Lalbhai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Punit S Lalbhai
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Shah
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Arpit K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ismet Tehmesp Khambatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep C Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bakul Dholakia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvind Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Ltd.?

The market cap of Arvind Ltd. is ₹4,589.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arvind Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arvind Ltd. is 19.61 and PB ratio of Arvind Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arvind Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Ltd. is ₹175.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Ltd. is ₹180.60 and 52-week low of Arvind Ltd. is ₹77.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

