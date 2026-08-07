Here's the live share price of HDFC Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|-1.88
|-6.02
|-13.94
|-23.98
|-28.81
|-6.05
|-4.21
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|-7.54
|-9.79
|-3.13
|-12.15
|-11.28
|6.22
|-2.14
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|-1.10
|1.65
|-0.59
|-8.01
|0.05
|12.65
|10.41
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|-2.58
|2.89
|-10.75
|-22.50
|-18.88
|-4.59
|-5.08
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|3.31
|5.84
|6.10
|2.75
|35.65
|10.70
|6.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HDFC Life Insurance Company has declined 28.81% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|552
|543.87
|10
|553.22
|548.5
|20
|558.65
|555.01
|50
|572.46
|570.65
|100
|592.01
|598.59
|200
|667.96
|639.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.54%, while DII stake increased to 20.19%, FII holding fell to 19.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,90,00,000
|3.03
|1,669.97
|2,17,64,996
|2.08
|1,253.34
|1,59,26,526
|2.46
|917.13
|1,58,34,747
|1.15
|911.84
|1,36,73,204
|1.93
|787.37
|1,05,00,000
|1.14
|604.64
|1,01,83,940
|1.84
|586.44
|85,49,571
|0.63
|492.33
|84,69,707
|1.27
|487.73
|83,48,085
|4.43
|480.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|HDFC Life Insurance - Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|HDFC Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|HDFC Life Insurance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|HDFC Life Insurance - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|HDFC Life Insurance - Completion Of Tenure Of Mr Sumit Bose, Independent Director
Source: Dion Global
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH2000PLC128245 and registration number is 128245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98968.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2157.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹538.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹116,911.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Life Insurance Company are ₹544.95 and ₹537.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹814.95 and 52-week low of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹530.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -6.02% for the past month, -13.94% over 3 months, -28.81% over 1 year, -6.05% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company are 59.20 and 6.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global