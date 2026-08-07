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HDFC Life Insurance Company Share Price

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BSE

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

HDFC Group | Largecap | BSE
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Finance
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Financial ServicesInsuranceRural
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Here's the live share price of HDFC Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹538.15 Closed
-0.87₹ -4.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HDFC Life Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹537.50₹544.95
₹538.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.45₹814.95
₹538.15
Open Price
₹541.90
Prev. Close
₹542.85
Volume
1,82,001

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Life Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HDFC Life Insurance Company		-1.88-6.02-13.94-23.98-28.81-6.05-4.21
Life Insurance Corporation of India		-7.54-9.79-3.13-12.15-11.286.22-2.14
SBI Life Insurance Company		-1.101.65-0.59-8.010.0512.6510.41
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		-2.582.89-10.75-22.50-18.88-4.59-5.08
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		3.315.846.102.7535.6510.706.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HDFC Life Insurance Company has declined 28.81% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%).

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Life Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5552543.87
10553.22548.5
20558.65555.01
50572.46570.65
100592.01598.59
200667.96639.03

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Life Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.54%, while DII stake increased to 20.19%, FII holding fell to 19.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,90,00,0003.031,669.97
2,17,64,9962.081,253.34
1,59,26,5262.46917.13
1,58,34,7471.15911.84
1,36,73,2041.93787.37
1,05,00,0001.14604.64
1,01,83,9401.84586.44
85,49,5710.63492.33
84,69,7071.27487.73
83,48,0854.43480.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HDFC Life Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTHDFC Life Insurance - Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTHDFC Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTHDFC Life Insurance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTHDFC Life Insurance - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTHDFC Life Insurance - Completion Of Tenure Of Mr Sumit Bose, Independent Director

Source: Dion Global

About HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH2000PLC128245 and registration number is 128245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98968.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2157.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keki M Mistry
    Chairman
  • Ms. Vibha Padalkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Niraj Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vineet Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaizad Bharucha
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDFC Life Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of HDFC Life Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹538.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HDFC Life Insurance Company?

The HDFC Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company?

The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹116,911.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HDFC Life Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Life Insurance Company are ₹544.95 and ₹537.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Life Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹814.95 and 52-week low of HDFC Life Insurance Company is ₹530.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HDFC Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The HDFC Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -6.02% for the past month, -13.94% over 3 months, -28.81% over 1 year, -6.05% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company are 59.20 and 6.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Life Insurance Company News

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