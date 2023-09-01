Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,01,08,088
|0.79
|1,300.69
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|92,20,876
|1.52
|596.45
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|59,00,000
|1.28
|381.64
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|55,00,000
|1.98
|355.77
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|53,42,851
|0.79
|345.6
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|35,68,295
|2.46
|230.82
|SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|32,70,268
|4.85
|211.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|21,40,780
|0.97
|138.48
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|20,00,000
|0.93
|129.37
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,91,723
|0.36
|122.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares & ESOP
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH2000PLC128245 and registration number is 128245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65401.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2112.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,38,618.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 101.31 and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 10.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹641.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹690.85 and 52-week low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹457.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.