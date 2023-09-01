Follow Us

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Price

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹641.35 Closed
-0.53-3.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹638.55₹648.00
₹641.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹457.80₹690.85
₹641.35
Open Price
₹644.75
Prev. Close
₹644.75
Volume
12,71,038

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1646.55
  • R2652
  • R3656
  • Pivot
    642.55
  • S1637.1
  • S2633.1
  • S3627.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5536.7637
  • 10530635
  • 20527.85636.54
  • 50551.5631.98
  • 100554.24610.96
  • 200565.2589.73

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.01-0.2910.0830.8611.3410.6339.28
-0.41-0.248.137.31-3.44-26.23-26.23
1.532.848.9817.721.5257.4797.35
2.36-2.3817.3637.55-5.4430.3947.38

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,01,08,0880.791,300.69
SBI Blue Chip Fund92,20,8761.52596.45
SBI Focused Equity Fund59,00,0001.28381.64
SBI Flexi Cap Fund55,00,0001.98355.77
UTI Nifty 50 ETF53,42,8510.79345.6
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund35,68,2952.46230.82
SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund32,70,2684.85211.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9621,40,7800.97138.48
SBI Large & Midcap Fund20,00,0000.93129.37
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,91,7230.36122.37
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & ESOP

About HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110MH2000PLC128245 and registration number is 128245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65401.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2112.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak S Parekh
    Chairman
  • Ms. Vibha Padalkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Badami
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Niraj Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Keki M Mistry
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu Sud Karnad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Chandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,38,618.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 101.31 and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 10.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹641.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹690.85 and 52-week low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹457.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

