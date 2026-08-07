Here's the live share price of Ajanta Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajanta Pharma has gained 33.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajanta Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,429.45
|3,464.78
|10
|3,437.55
|3,449.23
|20
|3,412.71
|3,414.17
|50
|3,237.17
|3,292.51
|100
|3,083.69
|3,147.96
|200
|2,882.72
|2,983.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajanta Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.49%, while DII stake increased to 21.80%, FII holding fell to 7.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,74,471
|0.73
|573.12
|16,17,147
|0.99
|553.5
|13,50,419
|2.02
|462.21
|11,44,880
|2.1
|391.86
|9,85,144
|1.08
|337.19
|9,13,918
|3.46
|312.81
|8,97,224
|1.05
|307.09
|7,50,000
|2.12
|256.7
|7,47,040
|1.83
|255.69
|7,42,553
|0.47
|254.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Pharma - Participation In Investor Conference
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Pharma - Record Date Intimation For Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1979PLC022059 and registration number is 022059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4845.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,480.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajanta Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajanta Pharma is ₹43,488.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Pharma are ₹3,498.00 and ₹3,435.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,598.40 and 52-week low of Ajanta Pharma is ₹2,335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajanta Pharma has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, 33.05% over 1 year, 25.85% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma are 38.32 and 9.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global