Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|24,96,630
|1.64
|423.73
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|20,57,744
|1.01
|349.24
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|9,68,214
|3.05
|164.33
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|7,25,000
|1.63
|123.05
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,58,626
|0.18
|111.78
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,31,218
|0.92
|107.13
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|6,28,966
|0.56
|106.75
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|6,27,173
|1.23
|106.44
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|5,37,500
|0.83
|91.22
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|4,77,032
|0.71
|80.96
Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1979PLC022059 and registration number is 022059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3140.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹21,750.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is 6.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,718.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,805.00 and 52-week low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,111.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.