Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AJANTA PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,718.35 Closed
-0.52-9.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,708.00₹1,738.85
₹1,718.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,111.60₹1,805.00
₹1,718.35
Open Price
₹1,738.85
Prev. Close
₹1,727.40
Volume
74,253

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,733.18
  • R21,751.02
  • R31,763.18
  • Pivot
    1,721.02
  • S11,703.18
  • S21,691.02
  • S31,673.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,243.851,728.02
  • 101,253.381,731.76
  • 201,261.621,711
  • 501,298.221,612.16
  • 1001,263.361,502.52
  • 2001,265.11,403.46

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund24,96,6301.64423.73
Nippon India Small Cap Fund20,57,7441.01349.24
Nippon India Pharma Fund9,68,2143.05164.33
UTI Value Opportunities Fund7,25,0001.63123.05
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan6,58,6260.18111.78
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,31,2180.92107.13
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund6,28,9660.56106.75
Franklin India Prima Fund6,27,1731.23106.44
Invesco India Contra Fund5,37,5000.8391.22
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund4,77,0320.7180.96
View All Mutual Funds

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Ajanta Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    17-Aug, 2023 | 08:18 AM

About Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1979PLC022059 and registration number is 022059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3140.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mannalal B Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhusudan B Agrawal
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Yogesh M Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh M Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant M Khetan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K H Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar R Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anjana Grewal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹21,750.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is 6.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajanta Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,718.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,805.00 and 52-week low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,111.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data