What is the share price of Ajanta Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,480.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajanta Pharma? The Ajanta Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Pharma? The market cap of Ajanta Pharma is ₹43,488.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajanta Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Pharma are ₹3,498.00 and ₹3,435.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,598.40 and 52-week low of Ajanta Pharma is ₹2,335.00 as on .

How has the Ajanta Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajanta Pharma has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, 33.05% over 1 year, 25.85% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma are 38.32 and 9.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global