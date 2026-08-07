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Ajanta Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJANTA PHARMA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Ajanta Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,480.20 Closed
0.24₹ 8.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajanta Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,435.00₹3,498.00
₹3,480.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,335.00₹3,598.40
₹3,480.20
Open Price
₹3,480.75
Prev. Close
₹3,472.00
Volume
5,434

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajanta Pharma has gained 33.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajanta Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ajanta Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,429.453,464.78
103,437.553,449.23
203,412.713,414.17
503,237.173,292.51
1003,083.693,147.96
2002,882.722,983.96

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajanta Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.49%, while DII stake increased to 21.80%, FII holding fell to 7.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ajanta Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,74,4710.73573.12
16,17,1470.99553.5
13,50,4192.02462.21
11,44,8802.1391.86
9,85,1441.08337.19
9,13,9183.46312.81
8,97,2241.05307.09
7,50,0002.12256.7
7,47,0401.83255.69
7,42,5530.47254.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ajanta Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAjanta Pharma - Participation In Investor Conference
Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTAjanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTAjanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAjanta Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 30, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTAjanta Pharma - Record Date Intimation For Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1979PLC022059 and registration number is 022059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4845.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mannalal B Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhusudan B Agrawal
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Yogesh M Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh M Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. David Rasquinha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Medha Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simi Thapar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajanta Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Ajanta Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,480.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajanta Pharma?

The Ajanta Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Pharma?

The market cap of Ajanta Pharma is ₹43,488.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajanta Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Pharma are ₹3,498.00 and ₹3,435.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Pharma is ₹3,598.40 and 52-week low of Ajanta Pharma is ₹2,335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajanta Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajanta Pharma has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, 33.05% over 1 year, 25.85% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma are 38.32 and 9.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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