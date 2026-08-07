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Hitachi Energy India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HITACHI ENERGY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Data CenterEnergyMNCsSemiconductor
Index
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Here's the live share price of Hitachi Energy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32,580.00 Closed
1.75₹ 560.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hitachi Energy India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31,721.75₹32,660.00
₹32,580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16,104.00₹38,800.00
₹32,580.00
Open Price
₹31,721.75
Prev. Close
₹32,020.00
Volume
7,508

Source: Dion Global

Hitachi Energy India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hitachi Energy India		1.242.20-6.5844.7357.2797.8476.28
S & S Power Switchgear		-2.68-15.22-20.6718.70-19.2267.9470.01
RMC Switchgears		32.4211.83-26.79-22.06-59.44-5.5776.80
Veto Switchgears & Cables		0.70-2.204.0119.73-2.24-0.50-0.70
Integra Switchgear		05.004.8327.32-3.37206.50103.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hitachi Energy India has gained 57.27% compared to peers like S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Hitachi Energy India has outperformed peers relative to S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%) and RMC Switchgears (76.80%).

Hitachi Energy India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hitachi Energy India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531,613.5932,008.13
1031,698.1731,959.73
2032,115.1232,243.18
5033,934.2832,568.49
10031,455.2430,942.95
20025,690.827,368.47

Source: Dion Global

Hitachi Energy India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hitachi Energy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.32%, FII holding rose to 12.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,11,4272.53389.1
1,07,5670.69375.62
86,9250.9303.54
54,3740.24189.87
49,7523.04173.73
46,2462.06161.49
45,5790.79159.16
38,7005.26135.14
38,0350.75132.82
35,5662.32124.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hitachi Energy India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTHitachi Energy India - Audio Recording Of The Conference Call With Analysts/ Investors Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTHitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTHitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTHitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTHitachi Energy India - Regulation 32(3) - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hitachi Energy India

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31904KA2019PLC121597 and registration number is 121597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8147.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ismo Antero Haka
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Nuguri Venu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jan Niklas Persson
    Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akila Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Hari Butani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hitachi Energy India Share Price

What is the share price of Hitachi Energy India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitachi Energy India is ₹32,580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hitachi Energy India?

The Hitachi Energy India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hitachi Energy India?

The market cap of Hitachi Energy India is ₹145,216.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hitachi Energy India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitachi Energy India are ₹32,660.00 and ₹31,721.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitachi Energy India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitachi Energy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitachi Energy India is ₹38,800.00 and 52-week low of Hitachi Energy India is ₹16,104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hitachi Energy India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hitachi Energy India has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, 57.27% over 1 year, 97.84% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India are 147.00 and 28.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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