What is the share price of Hitachi Energy India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitachi Energy India is ₹32,580.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hitachi Energy India? The Hitachi Energy India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hitachi Energy India? The market cap of Hitachi Energy India is ₹145,216.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hitachi Energy India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitachi Energy India are ₹32,660.00 and ₹31,721.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitachi Energy India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitachi Energy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitachi Energy India is ₹38,800.00 and 52-week low of Hitachi Energy India is ₹16,104.00 as on .

How has the Hitachi Energy India performed historically in terms of returns? The Hitachi Energy India has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, 57.27% over 1 year, 97.84% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India are 147.00 and 28.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global