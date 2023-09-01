Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.74
|10.35
|12.15
|31.77
|16.21
|382.31
|512.78
|-5.40
|24.78
|32.96
|47.73
|24.03
|210.59
|-16.88
|4.71
|-3.44
|139.33
|93.11
|122.41
|354.23
|392.37
|0
|17.44
|65.57
|48.53
|24.69
|-29.62
|-31.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,23,165
|2.12
|87.98
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|1,59,146
|0.91
|62.74
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,44,728
|1.32
|57.06
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|90,597
|0.39
|35.72
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|90,609
|0.33
|35.72
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|83,988
|1.77
|33.11
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|69,000
|1.15
|27.2
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|52,420
|1.42
|20.67
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|51,251
|0.94
|20.21
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|45,770
|0.83
|18.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31904KA2019PLC121597 and registration number is 121597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4883.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹18,566.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is 195.5 and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is 15.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹4,380.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitachi Energy India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹4,800.00 and 52-week low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹2,840.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.