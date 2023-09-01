Follow Us

HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,380.90 Closed
-0.46-20.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,360.00₹4,460.00
₹4,380.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,840.10₹4,800.00
₹4,380.90
Open Price
₹4,400.95
Prev. Close
₹4,400.95
Volume
12,003

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,439.33
  • R24,499.67
  • R34,539.33
  • Pivot
    4,399.67
  • S14,339.33
  • S24,299.67
  • S34,239.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,270.074,481.2
  • 103,331.344,470.23
  • 203,398.764,401.55
  • 503,497.864,239.63
  • 1003,398.414,018.07
  • 2003,271.343,740

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.7410.3512.1531.7716.21382.31512.78
-5.4024.7832.9647.7324.03210.59-16.88
4.71-3.44139.3393.11122.41354.23392.37
017.4465.5748.5324.69-29.62-31.76

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Share Holdings

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,23,1652.1287.98
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund1,59,1460.9162.74
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,44,7281.3257.06
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund90,5970.3935.72
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund90,6090.3335.72
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund83,9881.7733.11
Tata Flexi Cap Fund69,0001.1527.2
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund52,4201.4220.67
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund51,2510.9420.21
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund45,7700.8318.04
View All Mutual Funds

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31904KA2019PLC121597 and registration number is 121597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4883.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Achim Michael Braun
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venu Nuguri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ismo Antero Haka
    Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akila Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Hari Butani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.?

The market cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹18,566.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is 195.5 and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is 15.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹4,380.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitachi Energy India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹4,800.00 and 52-week low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is ₹2,840.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

