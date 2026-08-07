Here's the live share price of Hitachi Energy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hitachi Energy India
|1.24
|2.20
|-6.58
|44.73
|57.27
|97.84
|76.28
|S & S Power Switchgear
|-2.68
|-15.22
|-20.67
|18.70
|-19.22
|67.94
|70.01
|RMC Switchgears
|32.42
|11.83
|-26.79
|-22.06
|-59.44
|-5.57
|76.80
|Veto Switchgears & Cables
|0.70
|-2.20
|4.01
|19.73
|-2.24
|-0.50
|-0.70
|Integra Switchgear
|0
|5.00
|4.83
|27.32
|-3.37
|206.50
|103.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hitachi Energy India has gained 57.27% compared to peers like S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Hitachi Energy India has outperformed peers relative to S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%) and RMC Switchgears (76.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31,613.59
|32,008.13
|10
|31,698.17
|31,959.73
|20
|32,115.12
|32,243.18
|50
|33,934.28
|32,568.49
|100
|31,455.24
|30,942.95
|200
|25,690.8
|27,368.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hitachi Energy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.32%, FII holding rose to 12.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,11,427
|2.53
|389.1
|1,07,567
|0.69
|375.62
|86,925
|0.9
|303.54
|54,374
|0.24
|189.87
|49,752
|3.04
|173.73
|46,246
|2.06
|161.49
|45,579
|0.79
|159.16
|38,700
|5.26
|135.14
|38,035
|0.75
|132.82
|35,566
|2.32
|124.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Hitachi Energy India - Audio Recording Of The Conference Call With Analysts/ Investors Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Hitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Hitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Hitachi Energy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Hitachi Energy India - Regulation 32(3) - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hitachi Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31904KA2019PLC121597 and registration number is 121597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8147.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hitachi Energy India is ₹32,580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hitachi Energy India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hitachi Energy India is ₹145,216.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hitachi Energy India are ₹32,660.00 and ₹31,721.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hitachi Energy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hitachi Energy India is ₹38,800.00 and 52-week low of Hitachi Energy India is ₹16,104.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hitachi Energy India has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, 57.27% over 1 year, 97.84% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India are 147.00 and 28.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global