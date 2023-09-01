Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|8,75,633
|0.18
|30.63
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,28,834
|0.2
|15
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|2,68,769
|0.11
|9.4
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|2,63,908
|0.12
|9.23
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|2,05,492
|0.05
|7.19
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,91,374
|0.16
|6.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|78,984
|0.39
|2.76
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|67,500
|0.02
|2.36
|Axis Capital Builder Fund - Series 4
|58,149
|0.12
|1.6
|HSBC Mid Cap Fund - OLD
|50,000
|0.1
|1.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2019PLC110964 and registration number is 110964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹3,525.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹389.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹234.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.