Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Share Price

AARTI PHARMALABS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹389.00 Closed
-1.41-5.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.00₹398.80
₹389.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹234.80₹425.00
₹389.00
Open Price
₹394.80
Prev. Close
₹394.55
Volume
4,54,989

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1395.37
  • R2402.48
  • R3406.17
  • Pivot
    391.68
  • S1384.57
  • S2380.88
  • S3373.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.65398.23
  • 1028.82388.75
  • 2014.41375.39
  • 505.76364.24
  • 1002.88350.08
  • 2001.440

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund8,75,6330.1830.63
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,28,8340.215
UTI Mid Cap Fund2,68,7690.119.4
HSBC Midcap Fund2,63,9080.129.23
Axis Small Cap Fund2,05,4920.057.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,91,3740.166.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund78,9840.392.76
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan67,5000.022.36
Axis Capital Builder Fund - Series 458,1490.121.6
HSBC Mid Cap Fund - OLD50,0000.11.11
View All Mutual Funds

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2019PLC110964 and registration number is 110964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rashesh C Gogri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Gogri Gala
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Narendra J Salvi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra V Gogri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal H Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh R Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jeenal K Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupal A Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilas Gajanan Gaikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay G Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹3,525.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹389.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is ₹234.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

