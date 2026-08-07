Here's the live share price of Aarti Pharmalabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|3.90
|-0.57
|-10.64
|-12.81
|-17.28
|26.91
|12.97
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarti Pharmalabs has declined 17.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Pharmalabs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|675.06
|681.47
|10
|677.29
|681.97
|20
|691.85
|684.8
|50
|675.96
|686.12
|100
|682.63
|694.3
|200
|719.76
|714.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarti Pharmalabs saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.87%, while DII stake decreased to 7.22%, FII holding fell to 8.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,50,000
|0.78
|10.2
|1,00,000
|0.49
|6.8
|74,496
|0.36
|5.07
|67,500
|0.02
|4.59
|44,058
|0.86
|3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Aarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Aarti Pharmalabs - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Aarti Pharmalabs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Aarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Aarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2019PLC110964 and registration number is 110964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1797.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹694.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Pharmalabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹6,293.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Pharmalabs are ₹706.00 and ₹683.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Pharmalabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹946.45 and 52-week low of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹583.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Pharmalabs has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, -10.64% over 3 months, -17.28% over 1 year, 26.91% across 3 years, and 12.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs are 33.74 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global