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Aarti Pharmalabs Share Price

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BSE

AARTI PHARMALABS

Aarti Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aarti Pharmalabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹694.00 Closed
0.64₹ 4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarti Pharmalabs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹683.00₹706.00
₹694.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹583.85₹946.45
₹694.00
Open Price
₹696.95
Prev. Close
₹689.60
Volume
8,850

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Pharmalabs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarti Pharmalabs		3.90-0.57-10.64-12.81-17.2826.9112.97
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarti Pharmalabs has declined 17.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Pharmalabs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Aarti Pharmalabs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Pharmalabs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5675.06681.47
10677.29681.97
20691.85684.8
50675.96686.12
100682.63694.3
200719.76714.61

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Pharmalabs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarti Pharmalabs saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.87%, while DII stake decreased to 7.22%, FII holding fell to 8.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aarti Pharmalabs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,50,0000.7810.2
1,00,0000.496.8
74,4960.365.07
67,5000.024.59
44,0580.863

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aarti Pharmalabs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTAarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTAarti Pharmalabs - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTAarti Pharmalabs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTAarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTAarti Pharmalabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Aarti Pharmalabs

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2019PLC110964 and registration number is 110964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1797.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rashesh C Gogri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Gogri Gala
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Narendra J Salvi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra V Gogri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal H Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nehal Garewal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh R Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jeenal K Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupal A Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilas Gajanan Gaikar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinay G Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep H Thakur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Pharmalabs Share Price

What is the share price of Aarti Pharmalabs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹694.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarti Pharmalabs?

The Aarti Pharmalabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Pharmalabs?

The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹6,293.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Pharmalabs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Pharmalabs are ₹706.00 and ₹683.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Pharmalabs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Pharmalabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹946.45 and 52-week low of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹583.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarti Pharmalabs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarti Pharmalabs has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, -10.64% over 3 months, -17.28% over 1 year, 26.91% across 3 years, and 12.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs are 33.74 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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