What is the share price of Aarti Pharmalabs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹694.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarti Pharmalabs? The Aarti Pharmalabs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Pharmalabs? The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹6,293.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Pharmalabs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Pharmalabs are ₹706.00 and ₹683.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Pharmalabs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Pharmalabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹946.45 and 52-week low of Aarti Pharmalabs is ₹583.85 as on .

How has the Aarti Pharmalabs performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarti Pharmalabs has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, -10.64% over 3 months, -17.28% over 1 year, 26.91% across 3 years, and 12.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs are 33.74 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global