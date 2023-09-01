Follow Us

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CERA SANITARYWARE LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹9,546.30 Closed
0.4139.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,427.00₹9,740.00
₹9,546.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,853.20₹9,641.95
₹9,546.30
Open Price
₹9,520.00
Prev. Close
₹9,507.20
Volume
23,174

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19,724.22
  • R29,888.58
  • R310,037.17
  • Pivot
    9,575.63
  • S19,411.27
  • S29,262.68
  • S39,098.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,486.619,289.3
  • 105,480.59,052.8
  • 205,474.058,702.89
  • 505,347.478,162.8
  • 1004,809.797,626.32
  • 2004,638.36,896.33

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Share Holdings

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,09,2202.17234.13
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,19,5812.33166.26
UTI Small Cap Fund73,9121.8855.96
Tata Small Cap Fund72,8950.9755.19
Tata Flexi Cap Fund65,3722.149.5
Tata India Consumer Fund33,3161.5825.23
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan31,7201.3824.02
Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan30,2001.2722.87
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan30,1981.5322.86
Sundaram Small Cap Fund27,5850.8520.89
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26910GJ1998PLC034400 and registration number is 034400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1441.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Bagla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sajan Kumar Pasari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Bohania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Baid
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akriti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Bhamidipaty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.?

The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹12,364.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is 59.05 and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is 10.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹9,546.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹9,641.95 and 52-week low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹4,853.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

