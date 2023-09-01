Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,09,220
|2.17
|234.13
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,19,581
|2.33
|166.26
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|73,912
|1.88
|55.96
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|72,895
|0.97
|55.19
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|65,372
|2.1
|49.5
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|33,316
|1.58
|25.23
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan
|31,720
|1.38
|24.02
|Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan
|30,200
|1.27
|22.87
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan
|30,198
|1.53
|22.86
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|27,585
|0.85
|20.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26910GJ1998PLC034400 and registration number is 034400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1441.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹12,364.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is 59.05 and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is 10.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹9,546.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹9,641.95 and 52-week low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is ₹4,853.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.