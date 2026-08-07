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Cera Sanitaryware Share Price

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BSE

CERA SANITARYWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Premium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cera Sanitaryware along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,063.60 Closed
-3.76₹ -237.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cera Sanitaryware Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,995.00₹6,331.50
₹6,063.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,463.00₹6,729.95
₹6,063.60
Open Price
₹6,270.00
Prev. Close
₹6,300.65
Volume
1,394

Source: Dion Global

Cera Sanitaryware Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cera Sanitaryware has declined 2.81% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Carysil (49.88%), Nitco (-21.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Cera Sanitaryware has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Carysil (12.90%).

Cera Sanitaryware Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cera Sanitaryware Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,181.986,244.77
106,152.136,211.76
206,174.926,198.61
506,097.946,071.98
1005,621.495,850.3
2005,512.495,781.69

Source: Dion Global

Cera Sanitaryware Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cera Sanitaryware remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.07%, FII holding rose to 15.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cera Sanitaryware Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,64,1301.32234.92
3,20,1561.48206.55
1,44,9730.9993.53
80,0000.751.61
74,7001.7848.19
71,6700.8946.24
69,4941.244.83
64,2970.2141.48
55,9650.5536.11
53,4950.9934.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cera Sanitaryware Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTCera Sanitaryware - Board Meeting Outcome - Investor Communication
Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTCera Sanitaryware - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTCera Sanitaryware - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 7Th August, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTCera Sanitaryware - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTCera Sanitaryware - Intimation Regarding Q1 FY27 Earnings Conference Call

Source: Dion Global

About Cera Sanitaryware

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26910GJ1998PLC034400 and registration number is 034400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2050.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Anupam Gupta
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Baid
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akriti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Bhamidipaty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anandh Sundar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cera Sanitaryware Share Price

What is the share price of Cera Sanitaryware?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,063.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cera Sanitaryware?

The Cera Sanitaryware is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cera Sanitaryware?

The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹7,820.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cera Sanitaryware?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cera Sanitaryware are ₹6,331.50 and ₹5,995.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cera Sanitaryware?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cera Sanitaryware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,729.95 and 52-week low of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹4,463.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cera Sanitaryware performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cera Sanitaryware has shown returns of -3.76% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 5.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware are 31.79 and 5.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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