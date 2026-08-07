Here's the live share price of Cera Sanitaryware along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cera Sanitaryware has declined 2.81% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Carysil (49.88%), Nitco (-21.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Cera Sanitaryware has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Carysil (12.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,181.98
|6,244.77
|10
|6,152.13
|6,211.76
|20
|6,174.92
|6,198.61
|50
|6,097.94
|6,071.98
|100
|5,621.49
|5,850.3
|200
|5,512.49
|5,781.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cera Sanitaryware remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.07%, FII holding rose to 15.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,64,130
|1.32
|234.92
|3,20,156
|1.48
|206.55
|1,44,973
|0.99
|93.53
|80,000
|0.7
|51.61
|74,700
|1.78
|48.19
|71,670
|0.89
|46.24
|69,494
|1.2
|44.83
|64,297
|0.21
|41.48
|55,965
|0.55
|36.11
|53,495
|0.99
|34.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Cera Sanitaryware - Board Meeting Outcome - Investor Communication
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Cera Sanitaryware - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Cera Sanitaryware - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 7Th August, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Cera Sanitaryware - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Cera Sanitaryware - Intimation Regarding Q1 FY27 Earnings Conference Call
Source: Dion Global
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26910GJ1998PLC034400 and registration number is 034400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2050.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,063.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cera Sanitaryware is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹7,820.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cera Sanitaryware are ₹6,331.50 and ₹5,995.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cera Sanitaryware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,729.95 and 52-week low of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹4,463.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cera Sanitaryware has shown returns of -3.76% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 5.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware are 31.79 and 5.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global