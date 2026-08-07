What is the share price of Cera Sanitaryware? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,063.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Cera Sanitaryware? The Cera Sanitaryware is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cera Sanitaryware? The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹7,820.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cera Sanitaryware? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cera Sanitaryware are ₹6,331.50 and ₹5,995.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cera Sanitaryware? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cera Sanitaryware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹6,729.95 and 52-week low of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹4,463.00 as on .

How has the Cera Sanitaryware performed historically in terms of returns? The Cera Sanitaryware has shown returns of -3.76% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 5.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware are 31.79 and 5.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global