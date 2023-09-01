Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.28
|-1.80
|2.23
|-1.02
|-17.14
|83.40
|161.41
|22.86
|6.61
|-1.15
|-1.90
|2.38
|-64.61
|-94.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|16,95,911
|1.11
|310.52
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|11,43,359
|1.2
|209.35
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|11,10,938
|1.13
|203.41
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|9,09,948
|0.46
|166.61
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|4,77,250
|0.94
|87.38
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|4,38,956
|0.79
|80.37
|Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund
|3,38,000
|0.69
|61.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|3,02,762
|1.29
|55.44
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|2,70,054
|0.64
|49.45
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|2,23,653
|1.52
|40.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vinati Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1989PLC052224 and registration number is 052224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1615.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹19,67.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd. is 41.63 and PB ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd. is 8.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹1,855.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinati Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹2,377.00 and 52-week low of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹1,692.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.