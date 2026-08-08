Here's the live share price of Vinati Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinati Organics
|1.14
|-2.52
|-6.01
|-15.01
|-22.72
|-10.91
|-7.46
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|5.62
|2.41
|14.32
|30.87
|12.75
|8.68
|1.72
|Seya Industries
|3.83
|-3.85
|-16.67
|-21.83
|-32.86
|-17.85
|-28.30
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|-18.51
|-30.11
|57.72
|19.34
|125.92
|21.35
|4.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vinati Organics has declined 22.72% compared to peers like Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Seya Industries (-32.86%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinati Organics has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%) and Seya Industries (-28.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,305.96
|1,316.88
|10
|1,308.25
|1,314.14
|20
|1,315.77
|1,315.78
|50
|1,320.85
|1,323.78
|100
|1,327.43
|1,356.02
|200
|1,456.21
|1,438.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vinati Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.20%, FII holding fell to 3.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,48,618
|0.72
|193.55
|11,44,212
|0.61
|152.88
|10,68,748
|0.17
|142.8
|7,74,862
|0.72
|103.53
|7,18,956
|0.72
|96.06
|5,21,879
|0.99
|69.73
|4,90,300
|0.76
|65.51
|4,84,724
|0.58
|64.76
|3,65,479
|0.27
|48.83
|2,37,867
|0.05
|31.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:24 PM IST IST
|Vinati Organics - Newspaper Publication
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Vinati Organics - Interview Of Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja, Managing Director & CEO, On CNBC-TV18
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Vinati Organics - Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Vinati Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:38 PM IST IST
|Vinati Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid
Source: Dion Global
Vinati Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1989PLC052224 and registration number is 052224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2228.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinati Organics is ₹1,320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinati Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vinati Organics is ₹13,683.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinati Organics are ₹1,348.50 and ₹1,320.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinati Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinati Organics is ₹1,847.85 and 52-week low of Vinati Organics is ₹1,204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinati Organics has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -6.01% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -7.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinati Organics are 30.52 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global