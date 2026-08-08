Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vinati Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINATI ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vinati Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,320.00 Closed
-2.17₹ -29.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vinati Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,320.00₹1,348.50
₹1,320.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,204.00₹1,847.85
₹1,320.00
Open Price
₹1,330.05
Prev. Close
₹1,349.25
Volume
1,563

Source: Dion Global

Vinati Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinati Organics		1.14-2.52-6.01-15.01-22.72-10.91-7.46
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		5.622.4114.3230.8712.758.681.72
Seya Industries		3.83-3.85-16.67-21.83-32.86-17.85-28.30
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		-18.51-30.1157.7219.34125.9221.354.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vinati Organics has declined 22.72% compared to peers like Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Seya Industries (-32.86%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinati Organics has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%) and Seya Industries (-28.30%).

Vinati Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vinati Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,305.961,316.88
101,308.251,314.14
201,315.771,315.78
501,320.851,323.78
1001,327.431,356.02
2001,456.211,438.49

Source: Dion Global

Vinati Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinati Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.20%, FII holding fell to 3.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vinati Organics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,48,6180.72193.55
11,44,2120.61152.88
10,68,7480.17142.8
7,74,8620.72103.53
7,18,9560.7296.06
5,21,8790.9969.73
4,90,3000.7665.51
4,84,7240.5864.76
3,65,4790.2748.83
2,37,8670.0531.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vinati Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 03:24 PM IST ISTVinati Organics - Newspaper Publication
Jul 30, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTVinati Organics - Interview Of Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja, Managing Director & CEO, On CNBC-TV18
Jul 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTVinati Organics - Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTVinati Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 03:38 PM IST ISTVinati Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid

Source: Dion Global

About Vinati Organics

Vinati Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1989PLC052224 and registration number is 052224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2228.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Saraf
    Chairman
  • Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Thanawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Prof. M Lakshmi Kantam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J C Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Viral Saraf Mittal
    Director - Corporate Strategy
  • Mrs. Mona Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prashant Barve
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinati Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Vinati Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinati Organics is ₹1,320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinati Organics?

The Vinati Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinati Organics?

The market cap of Vinati Organics is ₹13,683.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinati Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinati Organics are ₹1,348.50 and ₹1,320.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinati Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinati Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinati Organics is ₹1,847.85 and 52-week low of Vinati Organics is ₹1,204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vinati Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinati Organics has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -6.01% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -7.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinati Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinati Organics are 30.52 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vinati Organics News

More Vinati Organics News
Market Pulse