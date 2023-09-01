Follow Us

Vinati Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VINATI ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,855.85 Closed
0.040.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vinati Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,843.00₹1,872.80
₹1,855.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,692.55₹2,377.00
₹1,855.85
Open Price
₹1,864.40
Prev. Close
₹1,855.10
Volume
39,212

Vinati Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,866.87
  • R21,884.73
  • R31,896.67
  • Pivot
    1,854.93
  • S11,837.07
  • S21,825.13
  • S31,807.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,965.291,831.21
  • 101,963.311,824.18
  • 202,010.811,825.49
  • 502,137.741,832.85
  • 1002,091.011,851.64
  • 2002,034.961,889.13

Vinati Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.28-1.802.23-1.02-17.1483.40161.41
22.866.61-1.15-1.902.38-64.61-94.44

Vinati Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Vinati Organics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund16,95,9111.11310.52
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund11,43,3591.2209.35
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities11,10,9381.13203.41
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund9,09,9480.46166.61
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund4,77,2500.9487.38
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund4,38,9560.7980.37
Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund3,38,0000.6961.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund3,02,7621.2955.44
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund2,70,0540.6449.45
Invesco India Multicap Fund2,23,6531.5240.95
View All Mutual Funds

Vinati Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vinati Organics Ltd.

Vinati Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1989PLC052224 and registration number is 052224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1615.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Banwarilal Saraf
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Mona M Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) M Lakshmi Kantam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J C Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Viral Saraf Mittal
    Director - Corporate Strategy
  • Mr. Jayesh Ashar
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Vinati Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vinati Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹19,67.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd. is 41.63 and PB ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd. is 8.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vinati Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹1,855.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinati Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinati Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹2,377.00 and 52-week low of Vinati Organics Ltd. is ₹1,692.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

