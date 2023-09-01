Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inox Wind Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INOX WIND LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹206.05 Closed
0.982
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inox Wind Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.25₹209.80
₹206.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.80₹228.40
₹206.05
Open Price
₹206.15
Prev. Close
₹204.05
Volume
3,64,904

Inox Wind Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1209.02
  • R2212.18
  • R3214.57
  • Pivot
    206.63
  • S1203.47
  • S2201.08
  • S3197.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.8205.34
  • 10151.44204.45
  • 20148.86203.39
  • 50134.9190.13
  • 100110.69168.21
  • 200111.27146.4

Inox Wind Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Inox Wind Ltd. Share Holdings

Inox Wind Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from Inox Wind Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:30 AM
  • Press Release
    Inox Wind Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "Inox Wind Limited Receivesￂﾠ Rs. 500 Crore Raised by Promoter Entities Through Equity Share Sale; significant step towards becoming net-debt free ".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:04 AM

About Inox Wind Ltd.

Inox Wind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901HP2009PLC031083 and registration number is 031083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 221.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bindu Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devansh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Valentine Davis
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Manglik
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Inox Wind Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Ltd.?

The market cap of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹6,716.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inox Wind Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inox Wind Ltd. is -23.83 and PB ratio of Inox Wind Ltd. is 2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inox Wind Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹206.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹228.40 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data