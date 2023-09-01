Name
Inox Wind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901HP2009PLC031083 and registration number is 031083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 221.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹6,716.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inox Wind Ltd. is -23.83 and PB ratio of Inox Wind Ltd. is 2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹206.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹228.40 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.