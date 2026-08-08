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Inox Wind Share Price

NSE
BSE

INOX WIND

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
EnergyRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Inox Wind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.95 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inox Wind Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.91₹78.73
₹77.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.84₹159.25
₹77.95
Open Price
₹78.30
Prev. Close
₹78.50
Volume
8,58,827

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inox Wind has declined 46.55% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Wind has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Inox Wind Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.9878.31
1077.278.19
2079.0879.49
5085.0683.89
10087.9890.3
200106.35104.07

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inox Wind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.02%, FII holding fell to 14.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Inox Wind Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,77,68,9830.49250.25
1,74,99,2960.55157.7
1,69,57,7181.09152.82
1,27,20,4550.15114.64
40,38,4002.7136.39
38,00,0000.3834.25
16,70,4000.1315.05
8,19,2000.27.38
6,05,0001.345.46
3,13,6000.042.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Inox Wind Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTInox Wind - Statement Of Nil Deviation/ Variation In Utilization Of Proceed Raised Through Right Issue Of The Company
Aug 08, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTInox Wind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTInox Wind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTInox Wind - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTInox Wind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Inox Wind

Inox Wind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901HP2009PLC031083 and registration number is 031083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3896.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1728.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devansh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Dixit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Manglik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inox Wind Share Price

What is the share price of Inox Wind?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind is ₹77.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inox Wind?

The Inox Wind is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind?

The market cap of Inox Wind is ₹13,471.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Wind?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind are ₹78.73 and ₹76.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind is ₹159.25 and 52-week low of Inox Wind is ₹73.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inox Wind performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inox Wind has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, -26.91% over 3 months, -46.55% over 1 year, 14.66% across 3 years, and 18.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Wind?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind are 33.17 and 2.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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