What is the share price of Inox Wind? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind is ₹77.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Inox Wind? The Inox Wind is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind? The market cap of Inox Wind is ₹13,471.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Wind? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind are ₹78.73 and ₹76.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind is ₹159.25 and 52-week low of Inox Wind is ₹73.84 as on .

How has the Inox Wind performed historically in terms of returns? The Inox Wind has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, -26.91% over 3 months, -46.55% over 1 year, 14.66% across 3 years, and 18.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Wind? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind are 33.17 and 2.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global