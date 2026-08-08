Here's the live share price of Inox Wind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inox Wind has declined 46.55% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Wind has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.98
|78.31
|10
|77.2
|78.19
|20
|79.08
|79.49
|50
|85.06
|83.89
|100
|87.98
|90.3
|200
|106.35
|104.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inox Wind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.02%, FII holding fell to 14.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,77,68,983
|0.49
|250.25
|1,74,99,296
|0.55
|157.7
|1,69,57,718
|1.09
|152.82
|1,27,20,455
|0.15
|114.64
|40,38,400
|2.71
|36.39
|38,00,000
|0.38
|34.25
|16,70,400
|0.13
|15.05
|8,19,200
|0.2
|7.38
|6,05,000
|1.34
|5.46
|3,13,600
|0.04
|2.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Inox Wind - Statement Of Nil Deviation/ Variation In Utilization Of Proceed Raised Through Right Issue Of The Company
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Inox Wind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Inox Wind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901HP2009PLC031083 and registration number is 031083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3896.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1728.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind is ₹77.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inox Wind is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inox Wind is ₹13,471.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind are ₹78.73 and ₹76.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind is ₹159.25 and 52-week low of Inox Wind is ₹73.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inox Wind has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, -26.91% over 3 months, -46.55% over 1 year, 14.66% across 3 years, and 18.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind are 33.17 and 2.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global