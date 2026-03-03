Facebook Pixel Code
SKF India (Industrial) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKF INDIA (INDUSTRIAL)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SKF India (Industrial) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,467.15 Closed
-3.08₹ -78.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SKF India (Industrial) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,442.70₹2,511.90
₹2,467.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,330.00₹2,799.95
₹2,467.15
Open Price
₹2,478.70
Prev. Close
₹2,545.60
Volume
311

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SKF India (Industrial) has declined 1.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.08%.

SKF India (Industrial)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SKF India (Industrial) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKF India (Industrial)		-2.73-8.62-7.08-7.08-7.08-2.42-1.46
Schaeffler India		5.6011.1410.7811.8139.5112.9332.76
Timken India		3.233.189.2114.5134.585.3820.97
SKF India		-9.81-0.02-11.75-62.46-53.47-27.51-5.78
NRB Bearings		-1.502.79-7.29-8.3836.3324.3817.37
Menon Bearings		-1.98-2.988.11-9.8820.284.2412.70
Deccan Bearings		0.021.49179.04189.84232.83108.60112.27
Bimetal Bearings		1.84-2.26-8.36-13.088.0612.6311.12
Galaxy Bearings		-3.43-0.61-31.07-48.25-30.48-21.2817.36
NRB Industrial Bearings		1.211.678.0918.7534.3219.0827.49
Vishal Bearings		-5.55-5.47-14.08-24.44-35.52-17.2218.20
Austin Engineering Company		-3.35-2.70-19.18-37.12-16.61-3.5820.92
Benara Bearings & Pistons		4.633.87-8.30-34.22-43.20-7.08-2.20

Over the last one year, SKF India (Industrial) has declined 7.08% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (39.51%), Timken India (34.58%), SKF India (-53.47%). From a 5 year perspective, SKF India (Industrial) has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (32.76%) and Timken India (20.97%).

SKF India (Industrial) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

SKF India (Industrial) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,508.12,511.56
102,470.942,501.57
202,503.912,512.92
502,552.182,547.72
1001,484.830
200742.410

SKF India (Industrial) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKF India (Industrial) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.47%, FII holding fell to 4.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SKF India (Industrial) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,53,0230.69640.23
13,79,4730.89375.34
11,08,4710.82301.6
10,43,8491.09284.02
9,43,1081.08256.61
8,41,7553.15229.03
7,91,4890.39215.36
7,54,8821.16205.4
4,20,4591.41114.4
3,60,0001.197.95

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

SKF India (Industrial) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTSKF India (Indust - Intimation Regarding Change In Corporate Identification Number (CIN) And Status Of The Company Pursuant T
Feb 05, 2026, 2:01 AM ISTSKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 05, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTSKF India (Indust - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insi
Feb 05, 2026, 12:11 AM ISTSKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 04, 2026, 4:39 AM ISTSKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About SKF India (Industrial)

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28140PN2024PLC236396 and registration number is 236396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Subramanyam Gopal
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Mukund Vasudevan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mangalore Sujeeth Pai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anu Arun Wakhlu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Naik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Karl Robin Joakim Landholm
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SKF India (Industrial) Share Price

What is the share price of SKF India (Industrial)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,467.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKF India (Industrial)?

The SKF India (Industrial) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKF India (Industrial)?

The market cap of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹12,197.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKF India (Industrial)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKF India (Industrial) are ₹2,511.90 and ₹2,442.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKF India (Industrial)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India (Industrial) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,799.95 and 52-week low of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,330.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SKF India (Industrial) performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKF India (Industrial) has shown returns of -3.08% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, -7.08% over 1 year, -2.42% across 3 years, and -1.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKF India (Industrial)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKF India (Industrial) are 0.00 and 249.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SKF India (Industrial) News

