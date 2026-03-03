Here's the live share price of SKF India (Industrial) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SKF India (Industrial) has declined 1.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.08%.
SKF India (Industrial)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-2.73
|-8.62
|-7.08
|-7.08
|-7.08
|-2.42
|-1.46
|Schaeffler India
|5.60
|11.14
|10.78
|11.81
|39.51
|12.93
|32.76
|Timken India
|3.23
|3.18
|9.21
|14.51
|34.58
|5.38
|20.97
|SKF India
|-9.81
|-0.02
|-11.75
|-62.46
|-53.47
|-27.51
|-5.78
|NRB Bearings
|-1.50
|2.79
|-7.29
|-8.38
|36.33
|24.38
|17.37
|Menon Bearings
|-1.98
|-2.98
|8.11
|-9.88
|20.28
|4.24
|12.70
|Deccan Bearings
|0.02
|1.49
|179.04
|189.84
|232.83
|108.60
|112.27
|Bimetal Bearings
|1.84
|-2.26
|-8.36
|-13.08
|8.06
|12.63
|11.12
|Galaxy Bearings
|-3.43
|-0.61
|-31.07
|-48.25
|-30.48
|-21.28
|17.36
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|1.21
|1.67
|8.09
|18.75
|34.32
|19.08
|27.49
|Vishal Bearings
|-5.55
|-5.47
|-14.08
|-24.44
|-35.52
|-17.22
|18.20
|Austin Engineering Company
|-3.35
|-2.70
|-19.18
|-37.12
|-16.61
|-3.58
|20.92
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|4.63
|3.87
|-8.30
|-34.22
|-43.20
|-7.08
|-2.20
Over the last one year, SKF India (Industrial) has declined 7.08% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (39.51%), Timken India (34.58%), SKF India (-53.47%). From a 5 year perspective, SKF India (Industrial) has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (32.76%) and Timken India (20.97%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,508.1
|2,511.56
|10
|2,470.94
|2,501.57
|20
|2,503.91
|2,512.92
|50
|2,552.18
|2,547.72
|100
|1,484.83
|0
|200
|742.41
|0
In the latest quarter, SKF India (Industrial) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.47%, FII holding fell to 4.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,53,023
|0.69
|640.23
|13,79,473
|0.89
|375.34
|11,08,471
|0.82
|301.6
|10,43,849
|1.09
|284.02
|9,43,108
|1.08
|256.61
|8,41,755
|3.15
|229.03
|7,91,489
|0.39
|215.36
|7,54,882
|1.16
|205.4
|4,20,459
|1.41
|114.4
|3,60,000
|1.1
|97.95
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
|SKF India (Indust - Intimation Regarding Change In Corporate Identification Number (CIN) And Status Of The Company Pursuant T
|Feb 05, 2026, 2:01 AM IST
|SKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|SKF India (Indust - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insi
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
|SKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 04, 2026, 4:39 AM IST
|SKF India (Indust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
SKF India (Industrial) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28140PN2024PLC236396 and registration number is 236396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,467.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SKF India (Industrial) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹12,197.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKF India (Industrial) are ₹2,511.90 and ₹2,442.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India (Industrial) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,799.95 and 52-week low of SKF India (Industrial) is ₹2,330.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SKF India (Industrial) has shown returns of -3.08% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, -7.08% over 1 year, -2.42% across 3 years, and -1.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKF India (Industrial) are 0.00 and 249.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.