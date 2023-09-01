Follow Us

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANNARI AMMAN SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,714.55 Closed
0.174.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,709.00₹2,726.25
₹2,714.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,532.10₹3,194.00
₹2,714.55
Open Price
₹2,720.00
Prev. Close
₹2,710.00
Volume
544

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,724.17
  • R22,733.33
  • R32,740.42
  • Pivot
    2,717.08
  • S12,707.92
  • S22,700.83
  • S32,691.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,824.032,722.88
  • 102,835.282,729.52
  • 202,844.392,734.09
  • 502,840.642,745.63
  • 1002,574.872,758.97
  • 2002,589.442,748.01

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1983PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1998.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S V Balasubramaniam
    Chairman
  • Mr. B Saravanan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. M P Vijayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A K Perumalsamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T Gundan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Radha Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is ₹3,403.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is 25.93 and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is ₹2,714.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is ₹3,194.00 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is ₹2,532.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

