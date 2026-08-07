What is the share price of Bannari Amman Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹3,472.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bannari Amman Sugars? The Bannari Amman Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Sugars? The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,353.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bannari Amman Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Sugars are ₹3,472.00 and ₹3,450.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,099.95 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹2,915.00 as on .

How has the Bannari Amman Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Bannari Amman Sugars has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -5.98% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 8.08% across 3 years, and 12.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars are 29.43 and 2.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global