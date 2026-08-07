Here's the live share price of Bannari Amman Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bannari Amman Sugars has declined 7.44% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bannari Amman Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,498.56
|3,492.88
|10
|3,502.2
|3,500.57
|20
|3,531.01
|3,525.25
|50
|3,594.06
|3,567.62
|100
|3,597.02
|3,593.42
|200
|3,636.78
|3,608.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bannari Amman Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Su - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Su - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Su - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Su - General Update
|May 28, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Su - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1983PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1916.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹3,472.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Bannari Amman Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,353.78 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Sugars are ₹3,472.00 and ₹3,450.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,099.95 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹2,915.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Bannari Amman Sugars has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -5.98% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 8.08% across 3 years, and 12.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars are 29.43 and 2.28 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global