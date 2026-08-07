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Bannari Amman Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANNARI AMMAN SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bannari Amman Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,472.00 Closed
-1.50₹ -53.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bannari Amman Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,450.30₹3,472.00
₹3,472.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,915.00₹4,099.95
₹3,472.00
Open Price
₹3,450.30
Prev. Close
₹3,525.00
Volume
31

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bannari Amman Sugars has declined 7.44% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bannari Amman Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Bannari Amman Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,498.563,492.88
103,502.23,500.57
203,531.013,525.25
503,594.063,567.62
1003,597.023,593.42
2003,636.783,608.1

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bannari Amman Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bannari Amman Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Su - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Su - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Su - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jun 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTBannari Amman Su - General Update
May 28, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTBannari Amman Su - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bannari Amman Sugars

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TZ1983PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1916.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S V Balasubramaniam
    Chairman
  • Mr. B Saravanan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Radha Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. C Devarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Rathinasamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Ponnuswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Bharath Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bannari Amman Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Bannari Amman Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹3,472.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bannari Amman Sugars?

The Bannari Amman Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Sugars?

The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,353.78 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bannari Amman Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Sugars are ₹3,472.00 and ₹3,450.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹4,099.95 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Sugars is ₹2,915.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Bannari Amman Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bannari Amman Sugars has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -5.98% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 8.08% across 3 years, and 12.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars are 29.43 and 2.28 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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