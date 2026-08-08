What is the share price of Voltas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltas is ₹1,282.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Voltas? The Voltas is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voltas? The market cap of Voltas is ₹42,440.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Voltas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltas are ₹1,303.70 and ₹1,271.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltas is ₹1,582.00 and 52-week low of Voltas is ₹1,187.50 as on .

How has the Voltas performed historically in terms of returns? The Voltas has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -5.93% over 3 months, -1.89% over 1 year, 15.78% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voltas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltas are 112.91 and 6.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global