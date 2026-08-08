Here's the live share price of Voltas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Voltas has declined 1.89% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltas has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,321.44
|1,312.63
|10
|1,323.09
|1,317.83
|20
|1,324.27
|1,319.22
|50
|1,304.91
|1,320.27
|100
|1,334.17
|1,335
|200
|1,370.94
|1,354.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Voltas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 39.04%, FII holding fell to 16.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|69,09,978
|1.8
|882.82
|51,90,211
|0.98
|663.1
|48,15,889
|1.13
|615.28
|36,39,527
|2.31
|464.99
|24,93,009
|0.41
|318.51
|19,99,999
|0.82
|255.52
|18,75,000
|0.59
|239.55
|17,55,307
|0.66
|224.26
|14,92,987
|2.43
|190.74
|11,77,941
|0.75
|150.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Voltas - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Voltas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Voltas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Voltas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Voltas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Voltas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308MH1954PLC009371 and registration number is 009371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10537.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltas is ₹1,282.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltas is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Voltas is ₹42,440.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltas are ₹1,303.70 and ₹1,271.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltas is ₹1,582.00 and 52-week low of Voltas is ₹1,187.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltas has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -5.93% over 3 months, -1.89% over 1 year, 15.78% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltas are 112.91 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global