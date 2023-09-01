Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.47
|9.11
|5.41
|-3.24
|-11.21
|37.02
|44.60
|4.06
|22.29
|29.36
|72.61
|24.20
|204.83
|780.33
|-0.26
|11.84
|13.74
|24.98
|-10.31
|-22.17
|-7.45
|6.69
|22.79
|38.37
|57.16
|32.27
|65.98
|205.84
|0.76
|1.79
|4.21
|-24.69
|-4.76
|2.30
|-17.38
|-9.87
|21.39
|89.68
|102.55
|64.20
|64.20
|64.20
|3.83
|4.83
|62.55
|49.14
|17.93
|159.88
|-24.52
|13.96
|15.56
|22.76
|24.62
|8.68
|276.08
|37.11
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|36,17,955
|2.03
|282.24
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|33,26,936
|0.83
|259.53
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|24,26,999
|0.53
|189.33
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|24,00,000
|1.08
|187.22
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|20,97,742
|0.91
|163.64
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|16,99,716
|0.7
|132.59
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|16,87,384
|1.42
|131.63
|Axis Midcap Fund
|16,31,760
|0.57
|127.29
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|14,00,000
|0.93
|109.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|13,12,213
|0.59
|102.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Voltas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308MH1954PLC009371 and registration number is 009371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7098.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Voltas Ltd. is ₹28,783.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Voltas Ltd. is 213.2 and PB ratio of Voltas Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltas Ltd. is ₹870.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltas Ltd. is ₹999.90 and 52-week low of Voltas Ltd. is ₹737.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.