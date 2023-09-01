Follow Us

Voltas Ltd. Share Price

VOLTAS LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Largecap | NSE
₹870.05 Closed
0.020.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Voltas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹868.55₹879.80
₹870.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹737.20₹999.90
₹870.05
Open Price
₹874.00
Prev. Close
₹869.90
Volume
8,70,393

Voltas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1876.77
  • R2883.18
  • R3886.57
  • Pivot
    873.38
  • S1866.97
  • S2863.58
  • S3857.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5870.24850.85
  • 10871.38840.27
  • 20887.96827.05
  • 50938.8809.56
  • 100962.92810.57
  • 2001,078.62838.6

Voltas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.479.115.41-3.24-11.2137.0244.60
4.0622.2929.3672.6124.20204.83780.33
-0.2611.8413.7424.98-10.31-22.17-7.45
6.6922.7938.3757.1632.2765.98205.84
0.761.794.21-24.69-4.762.30-17.38
-9.8721.3989.68102.5564.2064.2064.20
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
13.9615.5622.7624.628.68276.0837.11

Voltas Ltd. Share Holdings

Voltas Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund36,17,9552.03282.24
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan33,26,9360.83259.53
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund24,26,9990.53189.33
Nippon India Growth Fund24,00,0001.08187.22
SBI Flexi Cap Fund20,97,7420.91163.64
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund16,99,7160.7132.59
Mirae Asset Focused Fund16,87,3841.42131.63
Axis Midcap Fund16,31,7600.57127.29
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund14,00,0000.93109.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund13,12,2130.59102.37
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Voltas Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Voltas Ltd.

Voltas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308MH1954PLC009371 and registration number is 009371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7098.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Noel N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradeep Bakshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. D Sarangi
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Bahram N Vakil
    Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Adhikari
    Director
  • Mr. Zubin S Dubash
    Director

FAQs on Voltas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Voltas Ltd.?

The market cap of Voltas Ltd. is ₹28,783.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Voltas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Voltas Ltd. is 213.2 and PB ratio of Voltas Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Voltas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltas Ltd. is ₹870.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltas Ltd. is ₹999.90 and 52-week low of Voltas Ltd. is ₹737.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

