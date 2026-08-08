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Voltas Share Price

NSE
BSE

VOLTAS

Tata Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Data CenterHousingManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of Voltas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,282.65 Closed
0.32₹ 4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Voltas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,271.25₹1,303.70
₹1,282.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,187.50₹1,582.00
₹1,282.65
Open Price
₹1,277.75
Prev. Close
₹1,278.50
Volume
42,050

Source: Dion Global

Voltas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Voltas has declined 1.89% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltas has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Voltas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Voltas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,321.441,312.63
101,323.091,317.83
201,324.271,319.22
501,304.911,320.27
1001,334.171,335
2001,370.941,354.99

Source: Dion Global

Voltas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Voltas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 39.04%, FII holding fell to 16.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Voltas Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
69,09,9781.8882.82
51,90,2110.98663.1
48,15,8891.13615.28
36,39,5272.31464.99
24,93,0090.41318.51
19,99,9990.82255.52
18,75,0000.59239.55
17,55,3070.66224.26
14,92,9872.43190.74
11,77,9410.75150.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Voltas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTVoltas - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTVoltas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTVoltas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTVoltas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 01, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTVoltas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Voltas

Voltas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308MH1954PLC009371 and registration number is 009371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10537.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Noel N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukundan C P Menon
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Mahesh Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Pheroz Naswanjee Pudumjee
    Director
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Adhikari
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Tulsidas Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil D�Souza
    Director

FAQs on Voltas Share Price

What is the share price of Voltas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltas is ₹1,282.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Voltas?

The Voltas is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voltas?

The market cap of Voltas is ₹42,440.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Voltas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltas are ₹1,303.70 and ₹1,271.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltas is ₹1,582.00 and 52-week low of Voltas is ₹1,187.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Voltas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Voltas has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, -5.93% over 3 months, -1.89% over 1 year, 15.78% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voltas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltas are 112.91 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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