SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹576.50 Closed
-1.91-11.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.60₹591.90
₹576.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹359.00₹750.00
₹576.50
Open Price
₹589.90
Prev. Close
₹587.75
Volume
2,63,688

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1589.07
  • R2601.13
  • R3610.37
  • Pivot
    579.83
  • S1567.77
  • S2558.53
  • S3546.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5456.86577.02
  • 10454.65567.94
  • 20457576.66
  • 50415.98595.5
  • 100347.48574.12
  • 200326.94517.47

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.66-13.0912.4038.4840.88618.23618.23
4.0220.1741.12109.6558.221,225.80217.43
1.071.071.071.071.071.071.07
4.1116.942.9228.5378.88517.11230.46
-2.4723.5734.6837.9746.11165.03205.65

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Share Holdings

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HP1984PLC005862 and registration number is 005862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of chrome, manganese and nickel products alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S S Sandhu
    Chairman
  • Mr. N S Ghumman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G S Gill
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Harpreet Kaur
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. N J S Gill
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Pradeep Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anu Ahluwalia
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Swarnjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.?

The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹3,320.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 43.61 and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 17.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹576.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹750.00 and 52-week low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹359.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

