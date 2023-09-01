What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.? The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹3,320.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 43.61 and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 17.74 as on .

What is the share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹576.50 as on .