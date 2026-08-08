Here's the live share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shivalik Bimetal Controls has gained 76.68% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalik Bimetal Controls has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Vardhman Special Steels (18.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|742.92
|763.11
|10
|745.91
|754.94
|20
|737.27
|747.71
|50
|736.03
|717.88
|100
|622.37
|658.31
|200
|540.05
|594.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shivalik Bimetal Controls saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.61%, while DII stake decreased to 14.54%, FII holding rose to 2.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,42,293
|1.38
|79.26
|5,73,207
|0.77
|43.59
|5,01,420
|0.98
|38.13
|4,70,819
|2.05
|35.8
|2,63,148
|1.63
|20.01
|2,48,615
|0.3
|18.91
|2,46,781
|1.52
|18.77
|95,612
|0.34
|7.27
|74,588
|1.22
|5.67
|69,000
|0.37
|5.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Shivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Bimetal - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Statutory Auditors In Subsidiaries
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Shivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HP1984PLC005862 and registration number is 005862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of chrome, manganese and nickel products alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 461.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivalik Bimetal Controls is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹5,301.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are ₹920.25 and ₹829.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Bimetal Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 and 52-week low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹369.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivalik Bimetal Controls has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 27.32% for the past month, 47.89% over 3 months, 76.68% over 1 year, 16.37% across 3 years, and 51.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are 49.97 and 11.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global