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Shivalik Bimetal Controls Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹920.25 Closed
20.00₹ 153.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shivalik Bimetal Controls Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹829.50₹920.25
₹920.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹369.45₹920.25
₹920.25
Open Price
₹843.60
Prev. Close
₹766.90
Volume
4,43,391

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shivalik Bimetal Controls has gained 76.68% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalik Bimetal Controls has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Vardhman Special Steels (18.92%).

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5742.92763.11
10745.91754.94
20737.27747.71
50736.03717.88
100622.37658.31
200540.05594.62

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivalik Bimetal Controls saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.61%, while DII stake decreased to 14.54%, FII holding rose to 2.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,42,2931.3879.26
5,73,2070.7743.59
5,01,4200.9838.13
4,70,8192.0535.8
2,63,1481.6320.01
2,48,6150.318.91
2,46,7811.5218.77
95,6120.347.27
74,5881.225.67
69,0000.375.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shivalik Bimetal Controls Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTShivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTShivalik Bimetal - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Statutory Auditors In Subsidiaries
Aug 07, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTShivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTShivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTShivalik Bimetal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HP1984PLC005862 and registration number is 005862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of chrome, manganese and nickel products alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 461.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N S Ghumman
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kabir Ghumman
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumer Ghumman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G S Gill
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anu Ahluwalia
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Swarnjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N P Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sukrita Goyal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shivalik Bimetal Controls Share Price

What is the share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

The Shivalik Bimetal Controls is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹5,301.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are ₹920.25 and ₹829.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Bimetal Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 and 52-week low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹369.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shivalik Bimetal Controls performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivalik Bimetal Controls has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 27.32% for the past month, 47.89% over 3 months, 76.68% over 1 year, 16.37% across 3 years, and 51.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are 49.97 and 11.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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