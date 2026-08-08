What is the share price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Shivalik Bimetal Controls? The Shivalik Bimetal Controls is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls? The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹5,301.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivalik Bimetal Controls? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are ₹920.25 and ₹829.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Bimetal Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹920.25 and 52-week low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls is ₹369.45 as on .

How has the Shivalik Bimetal Controls performed historically in terms of returns? The Shivalik Bimetal Controls has shown returns of 20.0% over the past day, 27.32% for the past month, 47.89% over 3 months, 76.68% over 1 year, 16.37% across 3 years, and 51.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls are 49.97 and 11.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global