Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.66
|-13.09
|12.40
|38.48
|40.88
|618.23
|618.23
|4.02
|20.17
|41.12
|109.65
|58.22
|1,225.80
|217.43
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|4.11
|16.94
|2.92
|28.53
|78.88
|517.11
|230.46
|-2.47
|23.57
|34.68
|37.97
|46.11
|165.03
|205.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HP1984PLC005862 and registration number is 005862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of chrome, manganese and nickel products alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹3,320.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 43.61 and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is 17.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹576.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹750.00 and 52-week low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is ₹359.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.