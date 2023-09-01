Follow Us

MphasiS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,415.50₹2,447.45
₹2,433.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,660.05₹2,491.00
₹2,433.20
Open Price
₹2,441.55
Prev. Close
₹2,428.80
Volume
3,19,336

MphasiS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,450.33
  • R22,464.87
  • R32,482.28
  • Pivot
    2,432.92
  • S12,418.38
  • S22,400.97
  • S32,386.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,090.562,379.15
  • 102,092.742,365.05
  • 202,085.522,330.11
  • 502,137.952,208.86
  • 1002,222.362,108.83
  • 2002,609.582,095.62

MphasiS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

MphasiS Ltd. Share Holdings

MphasiS Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund11,83,8100.83271.68
Axis Midcap Fund11,58,1931.2265.8
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities10,81,0871.38248.1
Mirae Asset Focused Fund9,70,8472.4222.8
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund9,33,5370.6214.24
Invesco India Contra Fund8,87,9251.85203.77
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund8,24,7321.77189.27
Franklin India Prima Fund8,22,1902.18188.69
UTI Value Opportunities Fund8,00,0002.43183.6
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,50,7341.61172.29
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

MphasiS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MphasiS Ltd.

MphasiS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1992PLC025294 and registration number is 025294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7389.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Davinder Singh Brar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin Rakesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Jan Kathleen Hier
    Director
  • Mr. Kabir Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sood
    Director
  • Mr. Courtney Della Cava
    Director
  • Mr. David Lawrence Johnson
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. Marshall Jan Lux
    Director
  • Mr. Maureen Anne Erasmus
    Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Kumar
    Director

FAQs on MphasiS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MphasiS Ltd.?

The market cap of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹45,795.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MphasiS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MphasiS Ltd. is 27.96 and PB ratio of MphasiS Ltd. is 5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MphasiS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MphasiS Ltd. is ₹2,433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MphasiS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MphasiS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹2,491.00 and 52-week low of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹1,660.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

