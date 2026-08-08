Here's the live share price of Mphasis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mphasis has declined 8.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mphasis has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,376.42
|2,393.13
|10
|2,338.86
|2,373.07
|20
|2,342.41
|2,350.41
|50
|2,304.33
|2,319.74
|100
|2,261.22
|2,341.9
|200
|2,497.18
|2,432.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mphasis saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.54%, while DII stake decreased to 45.31%, FII holding fell to 19.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,39,467
|2.54
|1,716.2
|68,13,872
|1.46
|1,472.89
|32,82,582
|4.17
|709.56
|25,99,820
|4.48
|561.98
|22,00,000
|1.52
|475.55
|15,50,773
|0.56
|335.22
|15,37,999
|1.14
|332.45
|14,20,500
|1.09
|307.06
|12,57,231
|0.26
|271.76
|12,46,962
|1.34
|269.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Mphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Mphasis - Intimation Of ESG Rating By Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Mphasis - Intimation Of Ecovadis Sustainability Scorecard For FY2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Mphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Mphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Mphasis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1992PLC025294 and registration number is 025294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9467.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 190.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mphasis is ₹2,480.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mphasis is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mphasis is ₹47,140.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mphasis are ₹2,498.10 and ₹2,407.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mphasis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mphasis is ₹3,035.15 and 52-week low of Mphasis is ₹2,033.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mphasis has shown returns of 2.42% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 13.25% over 3 months, -8.25% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mphasis are 24.68 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global