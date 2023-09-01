Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|11,83,810
|0.83
|271.68
|Axis Midcap Fund
|11,58,193
|1.2
|265.8
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|10,81,087
|1.38
|248.1
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|9,70,847
|2.4
|222.8
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|9,33,537
|0.6
|214.24
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|8,87,925
|1.85
|203.77
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|8,24,732
|1.77
|189.27
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|8,22,190
|2.18
|188.69
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|8,00,000
|2.43
|183.6
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,50,734
|1.61
|172.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MphasiS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1992PLC025294 and registration number is 025294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7389.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹45,795.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MphasiS Ltd. is 27.96 and PB ratio of MphasiS Ltd. is 5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MphasiS Ltd. is ₹2,433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MphasiS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹2,491.00 and 52-week low of MphasiS Ltd. is ₹1,660.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.