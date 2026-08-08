What is the share price of Mphasis? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mphasis is ₹2,480.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Mphasis? The Mphasis is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mphasis? The market cap of Mphasis is ₹47,140.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mphasis? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mphasis are ₹2,498.10 and ₹2,407.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mphasis? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mphasis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mphasis is ₹3,035.15 and 52-week low of Mphasis is ₹2,033.65 as on .

How has the Mphasis performed historically in terms of returns? The Mphasis has shown returns of 2.42% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 13.25% over 3 months, -8.25% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mphasis? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mphasis are 24.68 and 4.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global