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Mphasis Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPHASIS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Digital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused ITBSE India 150BSE Information TechnologyBSE MidCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Mphasis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,480.05 Closed
2.42₹ 58.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mphasis Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,407.20₹2,498.10
₹2,480.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,033.65₹3,035.15
₹2,480.05
Open Price
₹2,420.00
Prev. Close
₹2,421.50
Volume
1,69,004

Source: Dion Global

Mphasis Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mphasis has declined 8.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mphasis has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mphasis Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mphasis Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,376.422,393.13
102,338.862,373.07
202,342.412,350.41
502,304.332,319.74
1002,261.222,341.9
2002,497.182,432.74

Source: Dion Global

Mphasis Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mphasis saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.54%, while DII stake decreased to 45.31%, FII holding fell to 19.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mphasis Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,39,4672.541,716.2
68,13,8721.461,472.89
32,82,5824.17709.56
25,99,8204.48561.98
22,00,0001.52475.55
15,50,7730.56335.22
15,37,9991.14332.45
14,20,5001.09307.06
12,57,2310.26271.76
12,46,9621.34269.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mphasis Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTMphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTMphasis - Intimation Of ESG Rating By Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited
Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTMphasis - Intimation Of Ecovadis Sustainability Scorecard For FY2026
Jul 31, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTMphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTMphasis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1992PLC025294 and registration number is 025294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9467.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 190.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girish Srikrishana Paranjpe
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Rakesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Marshall Jan Lux
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Lawrence Johnson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabir Mathur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Punit Sood
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maureen Anne Erasmus
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mphasis Share Price

What is the share price of Mphasis?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mphasis is ₹2,480.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mphasis?

The Mphasis is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mphasis?

The market cap of Mphasis is ₹47,140.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mphasis?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mphasis are ₹2,498.10 and ₹2,407.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mphasis?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mphasis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mphasis is ₹3,035.15 and 52-week low of Mphasis is ₹2,033.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mphasis performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mphasis has shown returns of 2.42% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 13.25% over 3 months, -8.25% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mphasis?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mphasis are 24.68 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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