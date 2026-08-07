Here's the live share price of Adani Total Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Total Gas has gained 11.03% compared to peers like Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Total Gas has underperformed peers relative to Petronet LNG (5.44%) and Indraprastha Gas (-10.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|654.2
|661.38
|10
|662.98
|665.43
|20
|687.47
|677.66
|50
|711.31
|682.69
|100
|645.93
|659.93
|200
|610.14
|639.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Total Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.34%, FII holding rose to 12.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,380
|0.2
|0.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Adani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Adani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Adani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Adani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Adani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Adani Total Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2005PLC046553 and registration number is 046553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5863.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Total Gas is ₹657.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Total Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Total Gas is ₹72,257.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Total Gas are ₹663.55 and ₹656.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Total Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Total Gas is ₹859.70 and 52-week low of Adani Total Gas is ₹453.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Total Gas has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 1.99% over 3 months, 11.03% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas are 114.30 and 14.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global