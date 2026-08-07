What is the share price of Adani Total Gas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Total Gas is ₹657.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Total Gas? The Adani Total Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Total Gas? The market cap of Adani Total Gas is ₹72,257.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Total Gas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Total Gas are ₹663.55 and ₹656.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Total Gas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Total Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Total Gas is ₹859.70 and 52-week low of Adani Total Gas is ₹453.50 as on .

How has the Adani Total Gas performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Total Gas has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 1.99% over 3 months, 11.03% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas are 114.30 and 14.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global