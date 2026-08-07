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Adani Total Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADANI TOTAL GAS

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE India 150BSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of Adani Total Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹657.00 Closed
-0.46₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adani Total Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹656.10₹663.55
₹657.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹453.50₹859.70
₹657.00
Open Price
₹659.80
Prev. Close
₹660.05
Volume
28,747

Source: Dion Global

Adani Total Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Total Gas has gained 11.03% compared to peers like Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Total Gas has underperformed peers relative to Petronet LNG (5.44%) and Indraprastha Gas (-10.38%).

Adani Total Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Total Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5654.2661.38
10662.98665.43
20687.47677.66
50711.31682.69
100645.93659.93
200610.14639.39

Source: Dion Global

Adani Total Gas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Total Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.34%, FII holding rose to 12.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Total Gas Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,3800.20.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Adani Total Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTAdani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTAdani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTAdani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTAdani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTAdani Total Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2005PLC046553 and registration number is 046553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5863.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suresh Manglani
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pranav V Adani
    Director
  • Dr. Sangkaran Ratnam
    Director
  • Mr. Thibault Lesueur
    Director
  • Ms. Gauri Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Jairaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Vasani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Total Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Total Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Total Gas is ₹657.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Total Gas?

The Adani Total Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Total Gas?

The market cap of Adani Total Gas is ₹72,257.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Total Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Total Gas are ₹663.55 and ₹656.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Total Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Total Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Total Gas is ₹859.70 and 52-week low of Adani Total Gas is ₹453.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Total Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Total Gas has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 1.99% over 3 months, 11.03% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas are 114.30 and 14.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adani Total Gas News

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