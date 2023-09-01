Follow Us

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADANI TOTAL GAS LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹633.85 Closed
-0.31-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹621.00₹639.00
₹633.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹620.05₹4,000.00
₹633.85
Open Price
₹625.15
Prev. Close
₹635.80
Volume
9,86,779

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1641.3
  • R2649.15
  • R3659.3
  • Pivot
    631.15
  • S1623.3
  • S2613.15
  • S3605.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,225.17648.74
  • 103,182.61651.28
  • 203,235.48651.68
  • 503,420.07674.21
  • 1003,033.75858.47
  • 2002,538.991,306.66

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.04-4.20-8.71-10.93-82.58257.70738.43
1.01-5.24-6.20-10.41-4.1945.86199.27
2.18-8.09-3.6213.9818.2013.7418.22
13.0320.9144.0255.2541.01381.17139.97

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,02,7770.6320.1
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,79,3590.6318.54
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,36,0540.6315.67
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF1,41,4230.639.39
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund1,22,9440.638.16
SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund48,5810.633.22
HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund35,7340.632.37
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF34,3630.632.28
DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund27,6500.631.84
Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund25,9580.181.72
View All Mutual Funds

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Adani Total Gas Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:12 PM

About Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2005PLC046553 and registration number is 046553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3037.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suresh Manglani
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Friga Noy Ahlem
    Director
  • Mr. Pranav V Adani
    Director
  • Mr. Olivier Sabrie
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chandra Iyengar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gauri Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Shanker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Total Gas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Total Gas Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Total Gas Ltd. is ₹69,925.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Total Gas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Total Gas Ltd. is 127.96 and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas Ltd. is 23.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Total Gas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Total Gas Ltd. is ₹633.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Total Gas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Total Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Total Gas Ltd. is ₹4,.00 and 52-week low of Adani Total Gas Ltd. is ₹620.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

