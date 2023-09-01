What is the Market Cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹4,554.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is 22.06 and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is 7.97 as on .

What is the share price of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹283.85 as on .