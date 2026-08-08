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Jai Balaji Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Jai Balaji Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.80 Closed
4.78₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jai Balaji Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.30₹65.80
₹65.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹114.35
₹65.80
Open Price
₹62.80
Prev. Close
₹62.80
Volume
17,193

Source: Dion Global

Jai Balaji Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jai Balaji Industries has declined 41.41% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Balaji Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Jai Balaji Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jai Balaji Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.1261.66
1060.6661.66
2063.3562.89
5066.965.9
10068.3568.47
20071.2276.4

Source: Dion Global

Jai Balaji Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jai Balaji Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 2.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jai Balaji Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 01, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTJai Balaji Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jun 16, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTJai Balaji Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 02, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTJai Balaji Ind. - Disclosure Of ESG Rating
May 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTJai Balaji Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTJai Balaji Ind. - Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Jai Balaji Industries

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB1999PLC089755 and registration number is 089755. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6350.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jajodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Jajodia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajiv Jajodia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jajodia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bimal Kumar Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Bajaj
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Mamta Jain
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Tibdewal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jai Balaji Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jai Balaji Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Balaji Industries is ₹65.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jai Balaji Industries?

The Jai Balaji Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Balaji Industries?

The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹6,002.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Balaji Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Balaji Industries are ₹65.80 and ₹62.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Balaji Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Balaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹114.35 and 52-week low of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jai Balaji Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jai Balaji Industries has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -21.88% over 3 months, -41.41% over 1 year, 18.2% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries are 20.49 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jai Balaji Industries News

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