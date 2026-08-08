Here's the live share price of Jai Balaji Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jai Balaji Industries has declined 41.41% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Balaji Industries has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.12
|61.66
|10
|60.66
|61.66
|20
|63.35
|62.89
|50
|66.9
|65.9
|100
|68.35
|68.47
|200
|71.22
|76.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jai Balaji Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 2.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Jai Balaji Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Jai Balaji Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Jai Balaji Ind. - Disclosure Of ESG Rating
|May 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Jai Balaji Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Jai Balaji Ind. - Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB1999PLC089755 and registration number is 089755. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6350.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Balaji Industries is ₹65.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Balaji Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹6,002.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Balaji Industries are ₹65.80 and ₹62.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Balaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹114.35 and 52-week low of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Balaji Industries has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -21.88% over 3 months, -41.41% over 1 year, 18.2% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries are 20.49 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global