Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹283.85 Closed
4.9913.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹283.85₹283.85
₹283.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.80₹270.35
₹283.85
Open Price
₹283.85
Prev. Close
₹270.35
Volume
16,275

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.85
  • R2283.85
  • R3283.85
  • Pivot
    283.85
  • S1283.85
  • S2283.85
  • S3283.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.86250.45
  • 1041.24238.33
  • 2041.59218.19
  • 5044.56170.68
  • 10043.78130.86
  • 20047.2798.15

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB1999PLC089755 and registration number is 089755. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4643.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jajodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Jajodia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajiv Jajodia
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jajodia
    Director
  • Mr. Bimal Kumar Choudhary
    Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Kumar Tamotia
    Director
  • Ms. Seema Chowdhury
    Director
  • Ms. Rakhi Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Swati Bajaj
    Director

FAQs on Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹4,554.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is 22.06 and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is 7.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹283.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹270.35 and 52-week low of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is ₹35.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

