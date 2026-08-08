What is the share price of Jai Balaji Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Balaji Industries is ₹65.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Jai Balaji Industries? The Jai Balaji Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Balaji Industries? The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹6,002.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Balaji Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Balaji Industries are ₹65.80 and ₹62.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Balaji Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Balaji Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹114.35 and 52-week low of Jai Balaji Industries is ₹53.00 as on .

How has the Jai Balaji Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jai Balaji Industries has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, -4.22% for the past month, -21.88% over 3 months, -41.41% over 1 year, 18.2% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries are 20.49 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global