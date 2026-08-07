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Alkem Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALKEM LABORATORIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Alkem Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,643.40 Closed
0.62₹ 34.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alkem Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,519.95₹5,646.80
₹5,643.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,740.65₹5,933.00
₹5,643.40
Open Price
₹5,601.00
Prev. Close
₹5,608.45
Volume
2,854

Source: Dion Global

Alkem Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alkem Laboratories has gained 15.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkem Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Alkem Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alkem Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,715.245,646.33
105,670.345,652.02
205,652.355,629.89
505,495.425,558.26
1005,459.435,519.13
2005,543.85,477.73

Source: Dion Global

Alkem Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alkem Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.70%, while DII stake increased to 22.64%, FII holding rose to 10.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 17.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alkem Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,61,0681.751,760.71
15,49,5131.02863.08
14,76,7122.01822.53
11,63,3971.32648.01
11,17,0412.01622.19
7,38,7442.42411.48
6,74,6755.67375.79
6,45,0361.78359.29
5,19,3480.86289.28
4,91,0811.53273.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Alkem Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTAlkem Laboratories - Update On US FDA Inspection At Company'S Manufacturing Facility Located At Amaliya, Daman
Aug 03, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTAlkem Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAlkem Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTAlkem Laboratories - Notice Of 52Nd Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
Jul 30, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTAlkem Laboratories - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00305MH1973PLC174201 and registration number is 174201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9663.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Basudeo N Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhurima Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mritunjay Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujjain Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Aneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjal Laxmana Shenoy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neela Bhattacherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alkem Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Alkem Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,643.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alkem Laboratories?

The Alkem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkem Laboratories?

The market cap of Alkem Laboratories is ₹67,475.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkem Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkem Laboratories are ₹5,646.80 and ₹5,519.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkem Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,933.00 and 52-week low of Alkem Laboratories is ₹4,740.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alkem Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alkem Laboratories has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 0.94% over 3 months, 15.69% over 1 year, 10.94% across 3 years, and 9.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories are 29.31 and 4.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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