What is the share price of Alkem Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,643.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Alkem Laboratories? The Alkem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkem Laboratories? The market cap of Alkem Laboratories is ₹67,475.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkem Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkem Laboratories are ₹5,646.80 and ₹5,519.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkem Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,933.00 and 52-week low of Alkem Laboratories is ₹4,740.65 as on .

How has the Alkem Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Alkem Laboratories has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 0.94% over 3 months, 15.69% over 1 year, 10.94% across 3 years, and 9.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories are 29.31 and 4.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global