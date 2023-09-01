Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|17,38,353
|4.74
|691.65
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|7,90,000
|1.81
|314.32
|Axis Midcap Fund
|6,39,250
|1.15
|254.34
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|5,60,000
|1.61
|222.81
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|4,75,902
|1.68
|189.35
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|4,68,407
|0.59
|186.37
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|4,54,907
|2.1
|181
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|4,02,412
|2.97
|160.11
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|4,00,251
|1.83
|159.25
|SBI Contra Fund
|4,00,000
|1.18
|159.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00305MH1973PLC174201 and registration number is 174201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8829.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹43,555.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is 44.26 and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is 4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,614.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkem Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4,243.00 and 52-week low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,940.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.