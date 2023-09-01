Follow Us

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALKEM LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹3,614.75 Closed
-0.77-28.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,606.60₹3,662.00
₹3,614.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,940.05₹4,243.00
₹3,614.75
Open Price
₹3,642.85
Prev. Close
₹3,642.85
Volume
2,47,511

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,648.8
  • R23,683.1
  • R33,704.2
  • Pivot
    3,627.7
  • S13,593.4
  • S23,572.3
  • S33,538

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,097.373,688.72
  • 103,119.283,732.59
  • 203,192.053,780.7
  • 503,117.683,725.26
  • 1003,112.873,593.56
  • 2003,238.463,447.91

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund17,38,3534.74691.65
Nippon India Growth Fund7,90,0001.81314.32
Axis Midcap Fund6,39,2501.15254.34
SBI Large & Midcap Fund5,60,0001.61222.81
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund4,75,9021.68189.35
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan4,68,4070.59186.37
UTI Mid Cap Fund4,54,9072.1181
Nippon India Pharma Fund4,02,4122.97160.11
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund4,00,2511.83159.25
SBI Contra Fund4,00,0001.18159.15
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00305MH1973PLC174201 and registration number is 174201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8829.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basudeo N Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhurima Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Balmiki Prasad Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mritunjay Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dheeraj Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Aneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujjain Suresh Talwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹43,555.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is 44.26 and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is 4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,614.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkem Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4,243.00 and 52-week low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,940.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

