Here's the live share price of Alkem Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alkem Laboratories has gained 15.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkem Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,715.24
|5,646.33
|10
|5,670.34
|5,652.02
|20
|5,652.35
|5,629.89
|50
|5,495.42
|5,558.26
|100
|5,459.43
|5,519.13
|200
|5,543.8
|5,477.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alkem Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.70%, while DII stake increased to 22.64%, FII holding rose to 10.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 17.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,61,068
|1.75
|1,760.71
|15,49,513
|1.02
|863.08
|14,76,712
|2.01
|822.53
|11,63,397
|1.32
|648.01
|11,17,041
|2.01
|622.19
|7,38,744
|2.42
|411.48
|6,74,675
|5.67
|375.79
|6,45,036
|1.78
|359.29
|5,19,348
|0.86
|289.28
|4,91,081
|1.53
|273.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Alkem Laboratories - Update On US FDA Inspection At Company'S Manufacturing Facility Located At Amaliya, Daman
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Alkem Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Alkem Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Alkem Laboratories - Notice Of 52Nd Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Alkem Laboratories - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Alkem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00305MH1973PLC174201 and registration number is 174201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9663.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,643.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alkem Laboratories is ₹67,475.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkem Laboratories are ₹5,646.80 and ₹5,519.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkem Laboratories is ₹5,933.00 and 52-week low of Alkem Laboratories is ₹4,740.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkem Laboratories has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, 0.94% over 3 months, 15.69% over 1 year, 10.94% across 3 years, and 9.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories are 29.31 and 4.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global