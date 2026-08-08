What is the share price of Quess Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quess Corp is ₹310.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Quess Corp? The Quess Corp is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quess Corp? The market cap of Quess Corp is ₹4,632.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quess Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quess Corp are ₹313.45 and ₹304.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quess Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quess Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quess Corp is ₹349.30 and 52-week low of Quess Corp is ₹166.05 as on .

How has the Quess Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Quess Corp has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 36.75% over 3 months, 11.81% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quess Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quess Corp are 18.34 and 3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global