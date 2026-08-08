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Quess Corp Share Price

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BSE

QUESS CORP

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Quess Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹310.15 Closed
-1.85₹ -5.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quess Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹304.05₹313.45
₹310.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.05₹349.30
₹310.15
Open Price
₹313.05
Prev. Close
₹316.00
Volume
29,180

Source: Dion Global

Quess Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quess Corp has gained 11.81% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quess Corp has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Quess Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quess Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.89320.07
10308.25314.57
20300.85303.54
50264.67275.75
100229.18252.19
200221.69256.4

Source: Dion Global

Quess Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quess Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.86%, FII holding rose to 8.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quess Corp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
92,15,0001.97246.6
23,78,5310.8163.65
23,19,3950.2262.07
4,00,3290.1910.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Quess Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTQuess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTQuess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTQuess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTQuess Corp - Letter Sent To The Physical Shareholders Providing A Weblink Including The Exact Path And QR Code, For The 19Th
Jul 31, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTQuess Corp - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Quess Corp

Quess Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2007PLC043909 and registration number is 043909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14105.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Isaac
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Lohit Bhatia
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Thurthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Devarajan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vivek Mansingh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi Rathna Girish
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quess Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Quess Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quess Corp is ₹310.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quess Corp?

The Quess Corp is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quess Corp?

The market cap of Quess Corp is ₹4,632.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quess Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quess Corp are ₹313.45 and ₹304.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quess Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quess Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quess Corp is ₹349.30 and 52-week low of Quess Corp is ₹166.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quess Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quess Corp has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 36.75% over 3 months, 11.81% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quess Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quess Corp are 18.34 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Quess Corp News

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