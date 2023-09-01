Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.40
|0.11
|3.55
|23.04
|-25.20
|16.11
|-56.09
|-4.59
|8.98
|22.22
|41.04
|17.14
|-45.03
|-45.03
|2.35
|0.82
|28.66
|34.01
|55.41
|-35.94
|-35.94
|-0.33
|1.05
|2.68
|14.46
|20.13
|116.10
|123.05
|-0.03
|-8.48
|6.55
|14.72
|-9.81
|178.54
|332.08
|2.07
|17.60
|55.62
|76.02
|127.03
|1,123.32
|590.91
|-0.31
|5.82
|13.57
|31.23
|2.36
|26.90
|-11.67
|1.14
|-1.89
|8.03
|31.53
|29.10
|109.73
|42.21
|-0.58
|-9.59
|10.77
|25.90
|37.39
|50.08
|50.08
|-4.42
|-0.07
|15.75
|28.10
|49.19
|104.42
|53.06
|5.71
|1.77
|17.42
|37.52
|26.07
|31.51
|45.39
|-1.09
|10.38
|30.45
|39.66
|29.67
|19.00
|19.00
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|4.05
|4.54
|7.72
|-4.76
|-28.23
|2.54
|-5.12
|-2.72
|12.16
|14.93
|94.68
|39.52
|93.62
|93.62
|4.11
|-35.75
|-10.50
|16.07
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|0.51
|13.65
|27.09
|26.81
|62.60
|105.45
|-36.60
|-0.05
|-3.85
|3.16
|23.45
|-11.34
|17.32
|14.89
|-0.10
|-3.29
|3.41
|-2.85
|-8.87
|-8.87
|-8.87
|1.64
|9.13
|9.68
|15.82
|-24.51
|-59.55
|-59.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|41,27,078
|3.11
|176.97
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|21,72,601
|1.02
|93.16
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,00,000
|1.2
|60.03
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,00,000
|1.2
|60.03
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|10,40,667
|1.29
|44.62
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|10,40,667
|1.29
|44.62
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|10,26,333
|0.39
|44.01
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|5,21,806
|0.65
|22.38
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|4,00,329
|0.48
|17.17
|HSBC Equity Hybrid Fund
|45,000
|0.52
|2.49
Quess Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2007PLC043909 and registration number is 043909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9758.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹6,334.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quess Corp Ltd. is 28.22 and PB ratio of Quess Corp Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹426.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quess Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹674.00 and 52-week low of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹337.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.