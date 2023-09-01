Follow Us

Quess Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUESS CORP LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹426.45 Closed
-0.11-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quess Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹424.55₹433.00
₹426.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹337.55₹674.00
₹426.45
Open Price
₹429.10
Prev. Close
₹426.90
Volume
1,10,435

Quess Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1431.95
  • R2436.7
  • R3440.4
  • Pivot
    428.25
  • S1423.5
  • S2419.8
  • S3415.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5567.93426.26
  • 10578.7422.8
  • 20603.03421.58
  • 50598.11421.02
  • 100603.43417.17
  • 200637.12437.57

Quess Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87
1.649.139.6815.82-24.51-59.55-59.55

Quess Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Quess Corp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund41,27,0783.11176.97
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund21,72,6011.0293.16
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,00,0001.260.03
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div10,40,6671.2944.62
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund10,26,3330.3944.01
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan5,21,8060.6522.38
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund4,00,3290.4817.17
HSBC Equity Hybrid Fund45,0000.522.49
Quess Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Quess Corp Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:35 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Quess Corp Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:50 PM

About Quess Corp Ltd.

Quess Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2007PLC043909 and registration number is 043909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9758.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Isaac
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan
    Executive Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi Rathna Girish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anandaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quess Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quess Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹6,334.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quess Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quess Corp Ltd. is 28.22 and PB ratio of Quess Corp Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quess Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹426.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quess Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quess Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹674.00 and 52-week low of Quess Corp Ltd. is ₹337.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

