Here's the live share price of Quess Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quess Corp has gained 11.81% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quess Corp has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.89
|320.07
|10
|308.25
|314.57
|20
|300.85
|303.54
|50
|264.67
|275.75
|100
|229.18
|252.19
|200
|221.69
|256.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quess Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.86%, FII holding rose to 8.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|92,15,000
|1.97
|246.6
|23,78,531
|0.81
|63.65
|23,19,395
|0.22
|62.07
|4,00,329
|0.19
|10.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Quess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Quess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Quess Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Quess Corp - Letter Sent To The Physical Shareholders Providing A Weblink Including The Exact Path And QR Code, For The 19Th
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Quess Corp - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Quess Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2007PLC043909 and registration number is 043909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14105.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quess Corp is ₹310.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quess Corp is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quess Corp is ₹4,632.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quess Corp are ₹313.45 and ₹304.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quess Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quess Corp is ₹349.30 and 52-week low of Quess Corp is ₹166.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quess Corp has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 36.75% over 3 months, 11.81% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quess Corp are 18.34 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global