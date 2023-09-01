Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|23,68,250
|11.36
|77.8
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|5,43,000
|1.1
|17.84
|Quant Value Fund
|4,02,632
|1.74
|13.23
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|2,75,000
|0.49
|9.03
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|2,50,000
|0.9
|8.21
|Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund
|2,17,622
|6.32
|7.15
|Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,00,000
|1.57
|6.57
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|31,036
|0.06
|1.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2007PLC171959 and registration number is 171959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹2,958.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is 40.16 and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is 5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹355.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fino Payments Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹379.50 and 52-week low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹180.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.