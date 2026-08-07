What is the share price of Fino Payments Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fino Payments Bank is ₹154.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Fino Payments Bank? The Fino Payments Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fino Payments Bank? The market cap of Fino Payments Bank is ₹1,281.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fino Payments Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fino Payments Bank are ₹160.50 and ₹154.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fino Payments Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fino Payments Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fino Payments Bank is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Fino Payments Bank is ₹110.10 as on .

How has the Fino Payments Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Fino Payments Bank has shown returns of -3.99% over the past day, 13.82% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, -36.97% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank are 24.44 and 1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global