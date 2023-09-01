Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FINO PAYMENTS BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹355.55 Closed
-1.24-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹350.00₹364.95
₹355.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.20₹379.50
₹355.55
Open Price
₹359.00
Prev. Close
₹360.00
Volume
94,918

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1364
  • R2371.95
  • R3378.95
  • Pivot
    357
  • S1349.05
  • S2342.05
  • S3334.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5197.25364.22
  • 10195.75362.84
  • 20208.22353.05
  • 50235.79318.61
  • 100243.68285.83
  • 200278.61267.63

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.435.9970.4359.9533.51-34.73-34.73
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund23,68,25011.3677.8
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund5,43,0001.117.84
Quant Value Fund4,02,6321.7413.23
Kotak Pioneer Fund2,75,0000.499.03
Quant Quantamental Fund2,50,0000.98.21
Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund2,17,6226.327.15
Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund2,00,0001.576.57
Quant Flexi Cap Fund31,0360.061.02

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fino Payments Bank Ltd.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2007PLC171959 and registration number is 171959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Chouhan
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deena Asit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avijit Saha
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ravi Subbaiah Pagadala
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhartia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fino Payments Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹2,958.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is 40.16 and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is 5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fino Payments Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹355.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fino Payments Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹379.50 and 52-week low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is ₹180.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data