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Fino Payments Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINO PAYMENTS BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fino Payments Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.05 Closed
-3.99₹ -6.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fino Payments Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.05₹160.50
₹154.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.10₹339.00
₹154.05
Open Price
₹157.80
Prev. Close
₹160.45
Volume
37,267

Source: Dion Global

Fino Payments Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fino Payments Bank		-3.2313.8212.90-33.98-36.97-23.52-22.34
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fino Payments Bank has declined 36.97% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Fino Payments Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Fino Payments Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fino Payments Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.7161.71
10165.94162.45
20160.37160.26
50146.62153.09
100141.72159.24
200200.48185.66

Source: Dion Global

Fino Payments Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fino Payments Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fino Payments Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,98,6361.0622.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Fino Payments Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTFino Payments Bank - Business Performance Update - July 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTFino Payments Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTFino Payments Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 28, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTFino Payments Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTFino Payments Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Fino Payments Bank Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2007PLC171959 and registration number is 171959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajat Kumar Jain
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anita Sudhir Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deena Asit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Mukerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prateek Roongta
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Fino Payments Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Fino Payments Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fino Payments Bank is ₹154.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fino Payments Bank?

The Fino Payments Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fino Payments Bank?

The market cap of Fino Payments Bank is ₹1,281.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fino Payments Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fino Payments Bank are ₹160.50 and ₹154.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fino Payments Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fino Payments Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fino Payments Bank is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Fino Payments Bank is ₹110.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fino Payments Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fino Payments Bank has shown returns of -3.99% over the past day, 13.82% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, -36.97% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank are 24.44 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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