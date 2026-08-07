Here's the live share price of Fino Payments Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fino Payments Bank
|-3.23
|13.82
|12.90
|-33.98
|-36.97
|-23.52
|-22.34
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fino Payments Bank has declined 36.97% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Fino Payments Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.7
|161.71
|10
|165.94
|162.45
|20
|160.37
|160.26
|50
|146.62
|153.09
|100
|141.72
|159.24
|200
|200.48
|185.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fino Payments Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,98,636
|1.06
|22.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Fino Payments Bank - Business Performance Update - July 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Fino Payments Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Fino Payments Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Fino Payments Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Fino Payments Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Fino Payments Bank Limited
Source: Dion Global
Fino Payments Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2007PLC171959 and registration number is 171959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fino Payments Bank is ₹154.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fino Payments Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fino Payments Bank is ₹1,281.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fino Payments Bank are ₹160.50 and ₹154.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fino Payments Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fino Payments Bank is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Fino Payments Bank is ₹110.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fino Payments Bank has shown returns of -3.99% over the past day, 13.82% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, -36.97% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank are 24.44 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global