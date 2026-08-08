What is the share price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹237.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? The market cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹298,970.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are ₹241.65 and ₹237.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil And Natural Gas Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹307.50 and 52-week low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹227.60 as on .

How has the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -16.31% over 3 months, 1.67% over 1 year, 11.17% across 3 years, and 15.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are 6.87 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global