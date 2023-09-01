Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|25,64,84,038
|20.15
|4,541.05
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|12,97,41,268
|7.03
|2,297.07
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|7,29,59,086
|0.79
|1,291.74
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|6,87,88,701
|4.87
|1,217.9
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,00,00,000
|2.78
|1,062.3
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|4,55,50,854
|7.52
|806.48
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|4,26,75,265
|3.48
|755.57
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|3,76,19,552
|5.84
|665.68
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|3,14,51,488
|1.38
|556.85
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,54,93,158
|0.93
|451.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI054155 and registration number is 054155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110318.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6290.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,23,490.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is 6.31 and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹181.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹180.45 and 52-week low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.