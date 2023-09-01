Follow Us

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Largecap | NSE
₹181.75 Closed
4.367.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.40₹184.75
₹181.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.50₹180.45
₹181.75
Open Price
₹174.40
Prev. Close
₹174.15
Volume
2,24,58,984

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.07
  • R2190.58
  • R3196.42
  • Pivot
    180.23
  • S1175.72
  • S2169.88
  • S3165.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5130.09175
  • 10129.81175.24
  • 20129.41174.73
  • 50132.15170.86
  • 100135.39165.65
  • 200150.43159

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.842.6618.0617.1834.67128.612.31
4.290.9615.3317.5033.6689.06-1.03
-3.63-0.717.165.4241.57189.6928.61
5.77-26.80-9.6520.281.69112.8410.90
19.4233.1183.8291.78130.91690.79306.72
3.2720.6842.38165.1884.933.813.81
-2.00-8.1430.5823.0341.09209.3339.34
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.53-3.05-1.0622.60-29.26444.68283.68
10.2916.9722.3118.70-12.5182.08-57.82
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.08-1.5720.6423.14-6.3472.84-56.10
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF25,64,84,03820.154,541.05
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund12,97,41,2687.032,297.07
SBI Nifty 50 ETF7,29,59,0860.791,291.74
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund6,87,88,7014.871,217.9
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,00,00,0002.781,062.3
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund4,55,50,8547.52806.48
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund4,26,75,2653.48755.57
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF3,76,19,5525.84665.68
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund3,14,51,4881.38556.85
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund2,54,93,1580.93451.36
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI054155 and registration number is 054155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110318.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6290.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Pomila Jaspal
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Alka Mittal
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Anurag Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. G Srinivas
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Syamchand Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ajit Kumar Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reena Jaitly
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prabhaskar Rai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Madhav Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,23,490.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is 6.31 and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹181.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹180.45 and 52-week low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

