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Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyManufacturingOil & Gas ExplorationRailway PSU
Index
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Here's the live share price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹237.65 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹237.05₹241.65
₹237.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹227.60₹307.50
₹237.65
Open Price
₹238.05
Prev. Close
₹237.80
Volume
6,12,224

Source: Dion Global

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has gained 1.67% compared to peers like Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%), Antelopus Selan Energy (41.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Oil India (31.92%) and Vedanta Oil and Gas (-1.16%).

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5240.39240.92
10244.42242.16
20245.6243.86
50250.62250.86
100266.93257.17
200259.12257.8

Source: Dion Global

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.31%, FII holding rose to 8.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,01,16,0581.57942.33
3,58,78,6791.06842.79
2,38,96,6621.19561.33
2,30,14,2771.05540.61
2,27,77,4290.63535.04
2,22,57,6420.49522.83
2,20,00,0001.62516.78
1,46,55,0005.15344.25
1,37,55,6840.73323.12
1,30,70,8260.29307.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTONGC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 08, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTONGC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTONGC - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTONGC - Intimation Of Record Date
Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTONGC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Oil And Natural Gas Corporation

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI054155 and registration number is 054155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132508.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6290.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. V C Tongaonkar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Patil
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Om Prakash Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Sushma Rawat
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Syamchand Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ajit Kumar Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reena Jaitly
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prabhaskar Rai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Madhav Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Mal Khanooja
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹237.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

The market cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹298,970.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are ₹241.65 and ₹237.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil And Natural Gas Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹307.50 and 52-week low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹227.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -16.31% over 3 months, 1.67% over 1 year, 11.17% across 3 years, and 15.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are 6.87 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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