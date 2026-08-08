Here's the live share price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has gained 1.67% compared to peers like Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%), Antelopus Selan Energy (41.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Oil India (31.92%) and Vedanta Oil and Gas (-1.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|240.39
|240.92
|10
|244.42
|242.16
|20
|245.6
|243.86
|50
|250.62
|250.86
|100
|266.93
|257.17
|200
|259.12
|257.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.31%, FII holding rose to 8.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,01,16,058
|1.57
|942.33
|3,58,78,679
|1.06
|842.79
|2,38,96,662
|1.19
|561.33
|2,30,14,277
|1.05
|540.61
|2,27,77,429
|0.63
|535.04
|2,22,57,642
|0.49
|522.83
|2,20,00,000
|1.62
|516.78
|1,46,55,000
|5.15
|344.25
|1,37,55,684
|0.73
|323.12
|1,30,70,826
|0.29
|307.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|ONGC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|ONGC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|ONGC - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|ONGC - Intimation Of Record Date
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|ONGC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI054155 and registration number is 054155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132508.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6290.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹237.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹298,970.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are ₹241.65 and ₹237.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil And Natural Gas Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹307.50 and 52-week low of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is ₹227.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -16.31% over 3 months, 1.67% over 1 year, 11.17% across 3 years, and 15.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil And Natural Gas Corporation are 6.87 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global