Here's the live share price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has declined 35.16% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|929.47
|921.18
|10
|934.85
|929.86
|20
|953.93
|942.23
|50
|953.42
|942.18
|100
|892.95
|944.54
|200
|1,000
|1,002
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Jyoti Resins & A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Jyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Jyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Jyoti Resins & A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 27, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Jyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229GJ1993PLC020879 and registration number is 020879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹889.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,066.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are ₹921.00 and ₹885.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Resins & Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,399.00 and 52-week low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -35.16% over 1 year, -17.15% across 3 years, and 29.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are 15.24 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global