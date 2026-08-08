What is the share price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹889.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? The market cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,066.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are ₹921.00 and ₹885.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Resins & Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,399.00 and 52-week low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹700.00 as on .

How has the Jyoti Resins & Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns? The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -35.16% over 1 year, -17.15% across 3 years, and 29.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are 15.24 and 3.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global