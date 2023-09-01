Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229GJ1993PLC020879 and registration number is 020879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,836.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is 37.93 and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is 29.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,530.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,818.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,55.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.