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Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹889.05 Closed
-1.21₹ -10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹885.00₹921.00
₹889.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹700.00₹1,399.00
₹889.05
Open Price
₹914.00
Prev. Close
₹899.95
Volume
12,816

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has declined 35.16% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5929.47921.18
10934.85929.86
20953.93942.23
50953.42942.18
100892.95944.54
2001,0001,002

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTJyoti Resins & A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTJyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 11, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTJyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTJyoti Resins & A - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 27, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTJyoti Resins & A - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Jyoti Resins & Adhesives

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229GJ1993PLC020879 and registration number is 020879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish N Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh J Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotikaben J Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parshwa B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka K Gola
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Share Price

What is the share price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹889.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

The market cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,066.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are ₹921.00 and ₹885.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Resins & Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹1,399.00 and 52-week low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives is ₹700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jyoti Resins & Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyoti Resins & Adhesives has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -10.77% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -35.16% over 1 year, -17.15% across 3 years, and 29.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives are 15.24 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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