Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,530.80 Closed
1.1317.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,516.00₹1,537.90
₹1,530.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,055.60₹1,818.45
₹1,530.80
Open Price
₹1,525.00
Prev. Close
₹1,513.70
Volume
16,474

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,542.7
  • R21,551.25
  • R31,564.6
  • Pivot
    1,529.35
  • S11,520.8
  • S21,507.45
  • S31,498.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,284.331,504.55
  • 101,261.121,501.92
  • 201,347.121,496.02
  • 501,349.41,468.2
  • 1001,078.811,427.82
  • 200832.391,332.89

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.072.368.3419.5311.332,183.645,709.49
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
5.17-4.844.3113.27-19.7777.9734.69
13.0610.2416.3713.99-9.9180.9280.92
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
9.82-3.830.6331.23-13.05380.47377.79
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
1.3417.438.8239.3089.50473.35445.65
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.67-6.00-5.8910.19-15.34606.21612.26
-2.82-16.23-8.25-5.61-31.60-21.76-0.61

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Share Holdings

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229GJ1993PLC020879 and registration number is 020879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish N Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotika Jagdishbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh J Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Parshwa B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash U Tekwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.?

The market cap of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,836.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is 37.93 and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is 29.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,530.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,818.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is ₹1,55.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

